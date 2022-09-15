Read full article on original website
Testimony: Murder defendant offered four different accounts
ATHENS — The Elkmont teen accused of killing his five family members Sept. 2, 2019, told friends and authorities four versions of what happened that night, according to text messages and a recorded interview presented at his capital murder trial Thursday and Friday.
WHNT-TV
Chiropractor Accused of Poisoning Wife Back in Jail
A Hartselle man charged with attempted murder after officials say he poisoned his wife is back in the Morgan County Jail. Chiropractor Accused of Poisoning Wife Back in Jail. Huntsville Man Continues Search for Stolen Multi-million …. DAR vs. Madison County. Oktoberfest Kicks Off at Redstone Arsenal. Women in Music...
Decatur man indicted for murder after stabbing victim dies
A Morgan County Grand Jury has officially indicted a Decatur man for murder after authorities confirm that the victim in a stabbing later died from his injuries.
Mason Sisk told 4 stories of deaths of 5 family members in north Alabama, evidence shows
The Elkmont teen accused of killing his five family members Sept. 2, 2019, told friends and authorities four versions of what happened that night, according to text messages and a recorded interview presented at his capital murder trial Thursday and Friday. Now 17, Mason Wayne Sisk was 14 when he...
WAFF
Athens motorcyclist shot Saturday afternoon
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A motorcyclist was shot in the side while riding in Athens Saturday afternoon. According to the Athens Police Department, a 32-year-old man reported that he had been shot in the side while riding his motorcycle in the area of Plainview Circle and Pruit Street. The man...
WAFF
Decatur man arrested for possession of crack cocaine
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur man was arrested and charged after investigators with the Decatur Police Department found multiple baggies of crack cocaine in his possession. Lee Edward McGuire, 44, was stopped by Decatur Police Department Vice/Narcotics Unit investigators on Sept. 16. Investigators attempted to make a traffic stop, but McGuire eluded the investigators before being stopped on Beltline Road.
WAFF
Lauderdale Co. residents arrested for allegedly distributing purple fentanyl
LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Agents with the Lauderdale County Drug Task Force discovered purple fentanyl and other drugs while executing a search warrant on Sept. 15. According to a Facebook post from the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, the search warrant was executed at a residence on Kirkman St. in Florence. Agents discovered trafficking amounts of fentanyl powder, oxycodone pills, suboxone pills, marijuana and cocaine.
Alabama school bus driver accused of DUI while transporting 40 students
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. — An Alabama school bus driver is facing dozens of charges after being arrested Friday on suspicion of driving under the influence while 40 students were on board. The driver, 58-year-old Rhonda Barksdale, was also charged with 40 counts of reckless endangerment, AL.com reported. According to...
WAFF
Franklin Co. bus driver arrested for DUI with 40 children on board
FRANKLIN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Franklin County Schools bus driver was arrested Friday morning on 40 counts of reckless endangerment after investigators say she was driving under the influence while taking 40 students to school. Franklin County Sheriff Shannon Oliver said deputies received a call about a school bus...
WAAY-TV
Leighton man charged with assault after cast iron skillet lid attack
A Leighton man is in the Colbert County Jail after investigators say he attacked a man with a cast iron skillet lid. According to online court records filed by investigators, 39-year-old Bryan Dewayne Hankins was arrested Tuesday after allegedly hitting a man in the head and hand with a cast iron skillet lid multiple times.
WAFF
Morgan Co. Sheriff’s Office responds to shooting in Somerville
MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting in Somerville Sunday. According to a Facebook post from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to an incident in the area of Dunn and Adams St. Upon arrival, deputies discovered someone who...
Man accused of poisoning wife back in jail
A Hartselle man charged with attempted murder after officials say he poisoned his wife is back in the Morgan County Jail.
WAAY-TV
Athens Police: Man shot while riding his motorcycle
A 32-year-old man says he was shot in his side while riding on his motorcycle in Athens, according to the Athens Police Department. Officers were called to the area of Plainview Circle and Pruitt Street around 4:00 Saturday afternoon. The man was taken, by ambulance, to the hospital where he...
Mississippi babysitter charged in 2-year-old’s death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — An Iuka, Mississippi woman was charged with capital murder in the death of a 2-year-old boy she was babysitting, and child abuse in relation to another child. According to the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home on County Road 380 in Iuka at around 9:10 p.m. Tuesday night. […]
WAFF
Muscle Shoals woman killed in motorcycle wreck
MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - A 38-year-old woman was killed in a motorcycle wreck on Sept. 16. According to the Muscle Shoals Police Department, officers, medical personnel and members of the Muscle Shoals Fire Department responded to a wreck on Ashley Drive around 9:30 p.m. Cassandra Joy Seal was pronounced dead on the scene by the Colbert County Coroner.
1 shot in Somerville Sunday afternoon
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office confirmed deputies were called to the area of Dunn and Adams Streets in the town of Somerville shortly before 1 p.m.
Woman faces $120K bond, identity theft charges
A Birmingham woman is facing a $120,000 bond after police say she committed identity theft at multiple Decatur banks.
Thousands of North Alabama bikers commemorate Trail of Tears
Thousands of motorcycles rolled into Madison on Saturday for the 29th annual Trail of Tears Commemorative Ride.
Alabama woman arrested after dogs bite 9-year-old boy more than 30 times
The co-owner of five dogs that attacked a 9-year-old Lawrence County boy as he rode his bike, causing severe injuries, was arrested Wednesday and charged with a felony. The boy, Gavin Peoples, remains in Huntsville Hospital after Saturday’s attack with more than 30 bites that caused puncture wounds and lacerations, most to his left side.
WAAY-TV
One person injured in Sunday afternoon Morgan County shooting
One person was injured in a Sunday afternoon shooting in Morgan County. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says they responded to near Dunn St. and Adams St. in the Union Hill area of in Somerville. Deputies found one person with non-life-threatening injuries and made contact with the alleged shooter. It...
