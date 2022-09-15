ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheffield, AL

WHNT-TV

Chiropractor Accused of Poisoning Wife Back in Jail

A Hartselle man charged with attempted murder after officials say he poisoned his wife is back in the Morgan County Jail. Chiropractor Accused of Poisoning Wife Back in Jail. Huntsville Man Continues Search for Stolen Multi-million …. DAR vs. Madison County. Oktoberfest Kicks Off at Redstone Arsenal. Women in Music...
HARTSELLE, AL
WAFF

Athens motorcyclist shot Saturday afternoon

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A motorcyclist was shot in the side while riding in Athens Saturday afternoon. According to the Athens Police Department, a 32-year-old man reported that he had been shot in the side while riding his motorcycle in the area of Plainview Circle and Pruit Street. The man...
ATHENS, AL
WAFF

Decatur man arrested for possession of crack cocaine

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur man was arrested and charged after investigators with the Decatur Police Department found multiple baggies of crack cocaine in his possession. Lee Edward McGuire, 44, was stopped by Decatur Police Department Vice/Narcotics Unit investigators on Sept. 16. Investigators attempted to make a traffic stop, but McGuire eluded the investigators before being stopped on Beltline Road.
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Lauderdale Co. residents arrested for allegedly distributing purple fentanyl

LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Agents with the Lauderdale County Drug Task Force discovered purple fentanyl and other drugs while executing a search warrant on Sept. 15. According to a Facebook post from the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, the search warrant was executed at a residence on Kirkman St. in Florence. Agents discovered trafficking amounts of fentanyl powder, oxycodone pills, suboxone pills, marijuana and cocaine.
FLORENCE, AL
WAFF

Franklin Co. bus driver arrested for DUI with 40 children on board

FRANKLIN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Franklin County Schools bus driver was arrested Friday morning on 40 counts of reckless endangerment after investigators say she was driving under the influence while taking 40 students to school. Franklin County Sheriff Shannon Oliver said deputies received a call about a school bus...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Leighton man charged with assault after cast iron skillet lid attack

A Leighton man is in the Colbert County Jail after investigators say he attacked a man with a cast iron skillet lid. According to online court records filed by investigators, 39-year-old Bryan Dewayne Hankins was arrested Tuesday after allegedly hitting a man in the head and hand with a cast iron skillet lid multiple times.
LEIGHTON, AL
WAFF

Morgan Co. Sheriff’s Office responds to shooting in Somerville

MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting in Somerville Sunday. According to a Facebook post from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to an incident in the area of Dunn and Adams St. Upon arrival, deputies discovered someone who...
SOMERVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Athens Police: Man shot while riding his motorcycle

A 32-year-old man says he was shot in his side while riding on his motorcycle in Athens, according to the Athens Police Department. Officers were called to the area of Plainview Circle and Pruitt Street around 4:00 Saturday afternoon. The man was taken, by ambulance, to the hospital where he...
ATHENS, AL
CBS 42

Mississippi babysitter charged in 2-year-old’s death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — An Iuka, Mississippi woman was charged with capital murder in the death of a 2-year-old boy she was babysitting, and child abuse in relation to another child. According to the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home on County Road 380 in Iuka at around 9:10 p.m. Tuesday night. […]
IUKA, MS
WAFF

Muscle Shoals woman killed in motorcycle wreck

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - A 38-year-old woman was killed in a motorcycle wreck on Sept. 16. According to the Muscle Shoals Police Department, officers, medical personnel and members of the Muscle Shoals Fire Department responded to a wreck on Ashley Drive around 9:30 p.m. Cassandra Joy Seal was pronounced dead on the scene by the Colbert County Coroner.
MUSCLE SHOALS, AL
WAAY-TV

One person injured in Sunday afternoon Morgan County shooting

One person was injured in a Sunday afternoon shooting in Morgan County. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says they responded to near Dunn St. and Adams St. in the Union Hill area of in Somerville. Deputies found one person with non-life-threatening injuries and made contact with the alleged shooter. It...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL

