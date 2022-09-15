Read full article on original website
Lola Joy Zumbrun
COLUMBIA CITY – Lola Joy Zumbrun, 91, of rural Larwill, died peacefully at 4:40 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in the company of family at her home. Born on May 15, 1931, in Whitley County, she was a daughter of the late Wallace and Laura Piper Western. Growing up in the Larwill area, she graduated from Larwill High School in 1949.
Chris Paraschos
Chris Paraschos, age 93, of Leesburg, formerly of East Chicago and Hammond, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his son, Greg (Venessa) Paraschos; daughters: Lori Carter and Cheryl Myers; eight grandchildren; many precious great-grandchildren; and niece and nephews. He is preceded by his beloved wife of 55 years, Ardine Paraschos; daughter, Judith Moore; and sister, Anne.
Lucille Martha Bowerman
Lucille Martha Bowerman, of Warsaw, passed away surrounded by her family at 7:03 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at Paddock Springs Assisted Living Facility in Warsaw at the age of 96. She was born on April 8, 1926, in Riverdale, Ill., one of six children born to Dorothea Lotz...
Michael L. O’Neil
Michael L. O’Neil, 74, Claypool, died Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at his home. Michael was born in St. Paul, Minn., on March 21, 1948, to Raymond and Louis Svenson O’Neil. On March 3, 1987, he married Sumiko “Sue” Tanimoto. He entered the United States Navy where...
John Benton Ridenour
NORTH MANCHESTER – John Benton Ridenour, 60, Silver Lake, died Sept. 16, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana in Fort Wayne. John was born May 30, 1962, in Wabash, to James and Kay Meyer Ridenour. He married Shelley Ridenour. The family of John Ridenour has entrusted McKee Mortuary with...
Loran E. Sims
Loran E. Sims, 84, Winona Lake, died at 1:06 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. He was born Nov. 24, 1937, in Winamac, to Frances Mildred Leap Sims and Jesse Edward Sims. He served in the Army National Guard for eight years in units in Warsaw and Wabash from 1955 until his discharge on Sept. 7, 1963.
Margaret Louise Marshall
Margaret Louise Marshall, of Grace Village Retirement Community, Winona Lake, passed away at 7:37 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at Grace Village Health Care at the age of 101. She was born on May 25, 1921, in Highland, Ohio, to Fanny Jane Stowe Moore and Merritt Elmer Moore. She...
Jerry Franks Memorial Dedication Concert Coming Oct. 1
WINONA LAKE – A free brass performance and tribute program to the late Jerry Franks will be held at Christ’s Covenant Church, 2090 E. Pierceton Road, Winona Lake, at 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 1. Nearly 40 alumni musicians of the “Dimensions in Brass” group founded and directed by...
Esther Pfleiderer Charitable Trust Supports The Beaman Home
Altrusa International of Warsaw is hosting the Bingo for Beaman fundraiser on Oct. 20 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Winona Heritage Room, 901 Park Ave., Winona Lake. Tickets are sold out for the event. As one of the major sponsors supporting the Bingo event, 1st Source Bank’s Esther Pfleiderer Charitable Trust believes in the mission of The Beaman Home to provide shelter, education and confidential services to survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault, according to a news release from The Beaman Home. Pictured presenting a check from the Esther Pfleiderer Charitable Trust to support the event are (L to R) Altrusa International member Vicki Martin, Beaman Home Director Renea Salyer, 1st Source Bank Vice President and Trust Administrator Thomas Tearney and Altrusa International member Lorene Krygier.
Extension Chorus Begins 2022-23 Rehearsal Season
The Kosciusko County Extension Chorus began its 2022-23 rehearsal season Sept. 12 at 7 p.m. Rehearsals are held in the Robin Hood Community Center at Grace Village in Winona Lake. Locally, the chorus is a member club of Kosciusko County Extension Homemakers. On the state level, the chorus is an...
Traveling Indiana Auto Industry Exhibit On Display At Warsaw City Hall
Through the cooperative efforts of the Kosciusko County Historical Society, city of Warsaw and Warsaw Community Schools, City Hall will host Auto Indiana, one of the Indiana Historical Society’s traveling exhibits, today, Sept. 19, through early October. Auto Indiana was first on display at the Back to the Day...
Adult Beginning Yoga Is Sept. 27
All levels are welcome to this adult beginning yoga session with Heather Barron on Sept. 27 at 6:30 p.m. Barron is a certified yoga instructor who has practiced yoga for nearly 20 years. This free event will be held at the Warsaw Community Public Library. For more information, call the...
Public Occurrences 09.19.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 4:34 p.m. Friday - Rex Thomas Slusher, 31, of 4544 E. Old 30, Pierceton, arrested for misdemeanor failure to appear. No bond set. • 5:32 p.m. Friday - Marco Antonio Malagon, 33, of 1822 Crescent Drive,...
Three Suffer Minor Injuries In Sunday Crash
Three people suffered non-life-threatening injuries in an Elkhart County crash Sunday. The accident occurred at 12:19 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Ind. 119 and CR 7. According to an Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office crash news release, a 2020 Honda Fit, driven by Amanda Powell, 31, Warsaw, was traveling north on CR 7 at the intersection with Ind. 119.
Cromwell Woman Among 2 Injured In Saturday Crash
A Cromwell woman was taken to a South Bend hospital by Samaritan for her injuries after a two-vehicle crash Saturday. The accident occurred at 11:51 a.m. Saturday at the T-intersection of U.S. 33 and CR 33 in Elkhart County. According to an Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office crash report, Juanita Magallanes,...
Semi Overturns
A semi carrying a grain trailer overturned Thursday while trying to avoid a collision with another vehicle. According to information provided by the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office, Donnie W. Dishman, 62, Anderson, stopped his 2017 Chevy Silverado at the intersection of CR 700S and CR 600W. The Silverado then pulled onto the road and into the lane of a 1994 International semi with a grain trailer, driven by Robbie R. Lawrenz, 59, Michigan City. Lawrenz corrected his steering to avoid colliding with the Silverado. The semi, loaded with soybeans, overturned into the field. There were no injuries reported.
Chip Shots: Let’s Talk About 8-Man Football, Whitko
What if Chip Coldiron began his September 1 conversation with Whitko athletic director Barry Singery with, “Barry, let’s talk about eight-man football…” before discussing his more immediate concerns?. I wasn’t in the room to hear the conversation in full context, so I’ll solely focus on the...
NorthWood Settles Down, Defeats Warsaw 42-21
NAPPANEE - The NorthWood Panthers encountered early problems at Jim Andrews Field Friday night, whistled for six penalties in the first period. The hosts trailed the Warsaw Tigers 14-7 after the unforced-error-plagued first frame, settled down in the second quarter, then scored 28 unanswered points between the second and third periods to give Warsaw its first loss of the season 42-21. “The tide… turned, and we didn't respond well,” Warsaw head coach Bart Curtis remarked. “We found out we're not the ’85 Bears on defense, and we're not the Oklahoma Sooners from the 70s on offense.”
Motorcycle Forced Into Ditch
The patient is transported to an ambulance after Friday afternoon's motorcycle accident on CR 75N, west of CR 175E, Warsaw. According to the Warsaw Police Department accident report, at approximately 4 p.m. Friday, Bert L. Gibson, 68, East Burkhart Drive, Warsaw, was driving a 2004 Honda FSC motorcycle, going westbound on North CR 175E, approximately 100 feet west of CR 175E. A witness said a white SUV, driving eastbound, veered into Gibson’s lane. Gibson attempted to avoid the SUV, lost control and went into a ditch. Gibson fell off the motorcycle and was laying in the roadway. Gibson suffered multiple abrasions and a compound fracture to his ankle.
Local High School Sports Recaps For 9/15 & 9/16
Warsaw and Tippecanoe Valley began the first sectional play of the fall sports calendar at Rozella Ford Golf Course Friday. Both The Tigers and Lady Vikings will advance to the regional after Tippy Valley finished second with a 355 and Warsaw in third with a 362. It is the second time in school history the Lady Vikings have qualified for a regional as a team.
