It was standing-room-only in Akron Friday night as Tippecanoe Valley hosted Rochester in the annual Battle for the Bell. With excitement at an all-time high after last year’s game was cancelled due to COVID-19 issues on the Zebra side, the Viking faithful went home happy after a 26-17 win. Tippecanoe Valley is now 5-0. With both teams coming into the game undefeated for the first time since 2007, extra bleachers were added to the field to appease those arriving who may have arrived a little tardy. Every seat in the house was taken 30 minutes before game time.

TIPPECANOE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO