Times-Union Newspaper
Motorcycle Forced Into Ditch
The patient is transported to an ambulance after Friday afternoon's motorcycle accident on CR 75N, west of CR 175E, Warsaw. According to the Warsaw Police Department accident report, at approximately 4 p.m. Friday, Bert L. Gibson, 68, East Burkhart Drive, Warsaw, was driving a 2004 Honda FSC motorcycle, going westbound on North CR 175E, approximately 100 feet west of CR 175E. A witness said a white SUV, driving eastbound, veered into Gibson’s lane. Gibson attempted to avoid the SUV, lost control and went into a ditch. Gibson fell off the motorcycle and was laying in the roadway. Gibson suffered multiple abrasions and a compound fracture to his ankle.
Missing Indiana girl found safe, authorities say
Around 11:45 a.m. Monday, the Whitely County Sheriff's Department said that 12-year-old Emery Osborne had been found safe. No other details on the incident were released. Indiana authorities are investigating the disappearance of a 12-year-old girl. The Indiana State Police sent out a Statewide Silver Alert on Monday morning for...
Traveling Indiana Auto Industry Exhibit On Display At Warsaw City Hall
Through the cooperative efforts of the Kosciusko County Historical Society, city of Warsaw and Warsaw Community Schools, City Hall will host Auto Indiana, one of the Indiana Historical Society’s traveling exhibits, today, Sept. 19, through early October. Auto Indiana was first on display at the Back to the Day...
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 9:27 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, 1300 block West CR 400S, Warsaw. Angie L. Rose reported the theft of a vehicle. Value: $8,000. 10:21 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, 1900 block South SR 25 and West CR 200S, Warsaw. Gary...
Driver accused of hit and run, driving without having a license
PLYMOUTH, Ind. - A driver was arrested after he allegedly left the scene of a crash and was found to be driving without a license, according to the Plymouth Police Department. At 4:33 p.m. on Thursday, officers were called to the area of Michigan and Washington streets for a hit and run crash.
Coldwater woman transported to PCRH after crash at Jonesville and Marshall Roads
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – The Branch County Sheriff’s Department had to investigate a late Saturday afternoon crash involving injury at Jonesville and Marshall Roads. They say the crash involved a small SUV and a Jeep Cherokee. Deputies found both SUVs in the north west corner of the intersection, with the Jeep in a ditch.
13-year-old dies in crash in LaGrange County
LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. - A 13-year-old died and five others were injured in a two-vehicle crash on State Road 5 on Friday, according to the LaGrange County Sheriff's Department. At 3:43 p.m., a 2002 Pontiac Bonneville was traveling south on S.R. 5, at the intersection of County Road 700 South,...
Lucille Martha Bowerman
Lucille Martha Bowerman, of Warsaw, passed away surrounded by her family at 7:03 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at Paddock Springs Assisted Living Facility in Warsaw at the age of 96. She was born on April 8, 1926, in Riverdale, Ill., one of six children born to Dorothea Lotz...
Cromwell Woman Among 2 Injured In Saturday Crash
A Cromwell woman was taken to a South Bend hospital by Samaritan for her injuries after a two-vehicle crash Saturday. The accident occurred at 11:51 a.m. Saturday at the T-intersection of U.S. 33 and CR 33 in Elkhart County. According to an Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office crash report, Juanita Magallanes,...
Three Suffer Minor Injuries In Sunday Crash
Three people suffered non-life-threatening injuries in an Elkhart County crash Sunday. The accident occurred at 12:19 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Ind. 119 and CR 7. According to an Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office crash news release, a 2020 Honda Fit, driven by Amanda Powell, 31, Warsaw, was traveling north on CR 7 at the intersection with Ind. 119.
Five injured following two-vehicle crash in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. -- Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash that injured a total of five people at the intersection of State Road 13 and County Road 40 at 6:48 p.m. on Saturday, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. The first vehicle involved was a 2019 Nissan Sentra, driven by...
Warsaw telecomm facility shutting down
Minnesota-based KGPCo. has notified the state it is shutting down its telecommunications manufacturing facility in Warsaw and 189 will people lose their jobs. The company, which manufactures devices for optical fiber networks, says it is struggling with a raw material shortage. The company says the layoffs primarily involve employees who...
ANTWERP POLICE REPORTS
On August 24 the police department was contacted for a minor motor vehicle accident on S. Main St. On August 25 the police department was called to Antwerp Local School for an accident. The accident was investigated and a report made. On August 26 Antwerp Police Department received a fall...
Barricaded person situation ends safely in northwest Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne police responded to a call shortly after 9 a.m. Friday regarding an adult male making threats to shoot himself and others. His cell phone was pinged and located in the 2100 block of West Point Drive, in West Wind Apartments, on the city’s northwest side. Attempts were made to get the subject to voluntarily come out of a residence.
4 Arrested After Illegal Drug Activity Investigation By NET43
Three Warsaw residents were arrested on drug and drug-related charges and a fourth was arrested for visiting a common nuisance after an investigation by the Kosciusko County Narcotics Enforcement Team (NET43). Following the leads from several drug-tips provided by concerned citizens, law enforcement officers assigned to NET43 began an investigation...
FWPD gives all-clear at West Wind Apartments
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) gave the all-clear Friday afternoon after asking residents earlier in the day to avoid the area of the West Wind Apartments or to remain indoors because of heavy police activity in the area. FWPD says around...
Body pulled from Winona Lake ID’d as Warsaw man
Police Identify Man Who Drowned In Winona Lake Tuesday Morning
WINONA LAKE – The man whose body was recovered from Winona Lake Tuesday morning has been identified as Anthony Steven Milton, 25, of 533 E. Center St., Warsaw. At approximately 8:33 a.m. Tuesday, Warsaw police were dispatched to check on the welfare of a man with red hair yelling at passing motorists while on the property of Walgreens, 2400 E. Center St. About six minutes later, officers checked the area but were unable to locate the man, according to a news release Tuesday afternoon from WPD Public Information Officer Capt. Brad Kellar.
Sharon Marie Oliver
WOLCOTTVILLE – Sharon Marie Oliver, 85, Warsaw, and formerly of Rome City, died Friday, Sept, 16, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor in Warsaw. Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville Chapel, Wolcottville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Four injured in two Sunday afternoon Branch County crashes
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – The Branch County Sheriff’s Department had to investigate two injury crashed that took place within a hour of each other late Sunday afternoon. The first took place at about 4:15 p.m. on Central Road near Gilead Lake Road when a tire blew out on a vehicle being driven by 26-year-old Stephen Bull of Bronson.
