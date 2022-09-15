Altrusa International of Warsaw is hosting the Bingo for Beaman fundraiser on Oct. 20 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Winona Heritage Room, 901 Park Ave., Winona Lake. Tickets are sold out for the event. As one of the major sponsors supporting the Bingo event, 1st Source Bank’s Esther Pfleiderer Charitable Trust believes in the mission of The Beaman Home to provide shelter, education and confidential services to survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault, according to a news release from The Beaman Home. Pictured presenting a check from the Esther Pfleiderer Charitable Trust to support the event are (L to R) Altrusa International member Vicki Martin, Beaman Home Director Renea Salyer, 1st Source Bank Vice President and Trust Administrator Thomas Tearney and Altrusa International member Lorene Krygier.

WINONA LAKE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO