Loran E. Sims, of Winona Lake, passed away at home surrounded by family at 1:06 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at the age of 84. He was born on Nov. 24, 1937, in Winamac, at the Dr. Carneal Hospital, weighing in at 8 pounds, 8 ounces to Frances Mildred Leap Sims and Jesse Edward Sims. Loran was great about sharing childhood stories and writing down his thoughts, he wrote … “since birthrate was low during what is now called the Great Depression, I was probably not a ‘planned’ baby, but I was certainly welcomed! Being the first child of my parents and first grandchild of the Leaps.”

WINONA LAKE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO