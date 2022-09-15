Read full article on original website
95.3 MNC
Hunters needed for Bendix Woods deer management program
Hunters are needed for a deer management program at Bendix Woods County Park later this fall. The deer management hunt will take place on Nov. 19 and 20. Bendix Woods will be closed to the public those two days to allow for safe hunting. To emphasize deer population reduction, it’ll be an antlerless hunt.
Times-Union Newspaper
Extension Chorus Begins 2022-23 Rehearsal Season
The Kosciusko County Extension Chorus began its 2022-23 rehearsal season Sept. 12 at 7 p.m. Rehearsals are held in the Robin Hood Community Center at Grace Village in Winona Lake. Locally, the chorus is a member club of Kosciusko County Extension Homemakers. On the state level, the chorus is an...
Times-Union Newspaper
Traveling Indiana Auto Industry Exhibit On Display At Warsaw City Hall
Through the cooperative efforts of the Kosciusko County Historical Society, city of Warsaw and Warsaw Community Schools, City Hall will host Auto Indiana, one of the Indiana Historical Society’s traveling exhibits, today, Sept. 19, through early October. Auto Indiana was first on display at the Back to the Day...
Times-Union Newspaper
Lucille Martha Bowerman
Lucille Martha Bowerman, of Warsaw, passed away surrounded by her family at 7:03 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at Paddock Springs Assisted Living Facility in Warsaw at the age of 96. She was born on April 8, 1926, in Riverdale, Ill., one of six children born to Dorothea Lotz...
22 WSBT
Stand tall toward the sun at the 23rd annual La Porte Sunflower Fair
WHO: The City of La Porte and La Porte Sunflower Fair. WHAT: Celebrate all things sunflower in La Porte County. There'll be over 100 craft and nonprofit vendors, food, a sunflower growing competition and the iconic rib cook off. WHEN: 9-5 p.m. ET. WHERE: Downtown La Porte, Michigan Avenue.
Times-Union Newspaper
Adult Beginning Yoga Is Sept. 27
All levels are welcome to this adult beginning yoga session with Heather Barron on Sept. 27 at 6:30 p.m. Barron is a certified yoga instructor who has practiced yoga for nearly 20 years. This free event will be held at the Warsaw Community Public Library. For more information, call the...
Times-Union Newspaper
Esther Pfleiderer Charitable Trust Supports The Beaman Home
Altrusa International of Warsaw is hosting the Bingo for Beaman fundraiser on Oct. 20 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Winona Heritage Room, 901 Park Ave., Winona Lake. Tickets are sold out for the event. As one of the major sponsors supporting the Bingo event, 1st Source Bank’s Esther Pfleiderer Charitable Trust believes in the mission of The Beaman Home to provide shelter, education and confidential services to survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault, according to a news release from The Beaman Home. Pictured presenting a check from the Esther Pfleiderer Charitable Trust to support the event are (L to R) Altrusa International member Vicki Martin, Beaman Home Director Renea Salyer, 1st Source Bank Vice President and Trust Administrator Thomas Tearney and Altrusa International member Lorene Krygier.
WWMT
Possibility of live gunfire in Village of Mendon
The Village of Mendon is warning the community to stay away from Mendon Elementary. The Village posted to its Facebook page Saturday night to warn residents to lock their doors as a situation was unfolding near Mendon Elementary School. The post warned residents of the possibility of gunfire in the...
Times-Union Newspaper
Loran E. Sims
Loran E. Sims, of Winona Lake, passed away at home surrounded by family at 1:06 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at the age of 84. He was born on Nov. 24, 1937, in Winamac, at the Dr. Carneal Hospital, weighing in at 8 pounds, 8 ounces to Frances Mildred Leap Sims and Jesse Edward Sims. Loran was great about sharing childhood stories and writing down his thoughts, he wrote … “since birthrate was low during what is now called the Great Depression, I was probably not a ‘planned’ baby, but I was certainly welcomed! Being the first child of my parents and first grandchild of the Leaps.”
963xke.com
“Tiger King” tigers find forever home at Black Pine
ALBION, Ind. (ADAMS) – For the past year, four of the “Tiger King” tigers that were seized from Jeff & Lauren Lowe by the Department of Justice in the spring of 2021 have been in protective custody at Black Pine Animal Sanctuary. At the time, the DOJ...
22 WSBT
Nappanee Apple Festival features 7 foot baked apple pie
Nappanee, Ind. — Tens of thousands of visitors are heading to the Nappanee Apple Festival this weekend. In its 46th year, this is one of the largest festivals in the State of Indiana. You have to come out here to the 46th annual Nappanee Apple Festival and of course...
abc57.com
2022 class of inductees announced for South Bend Community Hall of Fame
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Alumni Association officially announced on Saturday the 2022 inductees into the South Bend Community Hall of Fame. Inductees include: Ambassador to the Holy See, Joseph Donnelly, Alfred J. Guillamue, Jr., Ph.D., Jon and Sonja Laidig, Edward Levy, Muffet McGraw, Patrick and BJ Magley and Roberta Spencer.
Times-Union Newspaper
Don Dicken’s Impact On Golf In Warsaw Continues
The story of the sport of golf in Warsaw can’t be told without Don Dicken. During Dicken’s remarkable career, he was designated a master professional by the PGA, earned Golf Professional of the Year in 1993, as well as Teacher and Merchandiser of the Year by the PGA. He was also named to the Richmond Golf Hall of Fame. His lowest competitive score was a 64 and he totaled 12 holes-in-ones over the course of his career.
Times-Union Newspaper
Motorcycle Forced Into Ditch
The patient is transported to an ambulance after Friday afternoon's motorcycle accident on CR 75N, west of CR 175E, Warsaw. According to the Warsaw Police Department accident report, at approximately 4 p.m. Friday, Bert L. Gibson, 68, East Burkhart Drive, Warsaw, was driving a 2004 Honda FSC motorcycle, going westbound on North CR 175E, approximately 100 feet west of CR 175E. A witness said a white SUV, driving eastbound, veered into Gibson’s lane. Gibson attempted to avoid the SUV, lost control and went into a ditch. Gibson fell off the motorcycle and was laying in the roadway. Gibson suffered multiple abrasions and a compound fracture to his ankle.
Times-Union Newspaper
Lola Joy Zumbrun
COLUMBIA CITY – Lola Joy Zumbrun, 91, of rural Larwill, died peacefully at 4:40 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in the company of family at her home. Born on May 15, 1931, in Whitley County, she was a daughter of the late Wallace and Laura Piper Western. Growing up in the Larwill area, she graduated from Larwill High School in 1949.
swmichigandining.com
The Harvey House
Fall is my favorite time of year. I pick up a lot of overtime at work doing something I really like doing. Most of that overtime comes on Friday nights. I work my normal shift then usually go on a short road trip somewhere to pick up a few extra hours.
Times-Union Newspaper
Vikings Stump Rival Rochester To Win Bell Game
It was standing-room-only in Akron Friday night as Tippecanoe Valley hosted Rochester in the annual Battle for the Bell. With excitement at an all-time high after last year’s game was cancelled due to COVID-19 issues on the Zebra side, the Viking faithful went home happy after a 26-17 win. Tippecanoe Valley is now 5-0. With both teams coming into the game undefeated for the first time since 2007, extra bleachers were added to the field to appease those arriving who may have arrived a little tardy. Every seat in the house was taken 30 minutes before game time.
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 09.19.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 4:34 p.m. Friday - Rex Thomas Slusher, 31, of 4544 E. Old 30, Pierceton, arrested for misdemeanor failure to appear. No bond set. • 5:32 p.m. Friday - Marco Antonio Malagon, 33, of 1822 Crescent Drive,...
max983.net
Paving Projects in Plymouth to Start Soon
Paving projects in Plymouth should be underway soon. Plymouth Street Superintendent Jim Marquardt told the Plymouth Board of Public Works and Safety members that E&B Paving is in town this week to mark the projects. “They plan on sawing concrete on Friday for the handicapped ramps that have to be...
hometownnewsnow.com
Slicers Fall to Lake Central and Lose Quarterback
(ST. JOHN, INDIANA) - La Porte, hoping to build on their upset win over Chesterton last week, traveled to Lake Central Friday to defeat the Indians for the second straight time. Instead, they came home with a 21-7 loss and lost quarterback RJ Anglin to what looked preliminarily like a broken clavicle.
