'Jaws': Biggest Differences Between the Book and Film, From Affairs to the Mafia
If not for the title, one would find little to suggest that Jaws, the movie, is an adaptation of Jaws, the Peter Benchley novel. Motivations, character traits, subplots, length of appearances; even the themes differ between page and screen. The film is hailed as one of the best in Hollywood history, while the book has largely been forgotten, not helped by the author distancing himself from it in later years. Famously, the rights to the film adaptation were bought before the book had even been released, with Benchley allowed first crack at the screenplay. Steven Spielberg, however, simply didn’t like Benchley’s screenplay and brought in others to get the script to match his vision. And so, our tale (tail?) begins.
'Nothing Compares' Trailer: Sinéad O'Connor Documentary Heads to Showtime
The life of one of the biggest names in music during the late 1980s and early 1990s is the subject of a yet-to-be released documentary that’s already picking up a bounty of awards. Showtime’s Nothing Compares will document the life of Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor in a film that’s poised to only gain more momentum as it approaches its release. Recently, Showtime dropped the news that their latest project, which is helmed by Kathryn Ferguson, will not only be available for linear broadcasting and streaming, but that it will also be receiving a release in theaters in Los Angeles, New York, the U.K., and Ireland.
'The Secret Twins': Letitia Wright & Tamara Lawrance on Finding Their Chemistry as Sisters
The Secret Twins, from director Agnieszka Smoczyńska and screenwriter Andrea Seigel, and based on the book by Marjorie Wallace, tells the true story of twin sisters June and Jennifer Gibbons (played by Letitia Wright and Tamara Lawrance, respectively), who retreated into their own imaginations and isolated themselves by only speaking to each other. In a constant battle between being inseparable while also wanting to be independent, the inability of others to understand them eventually led to their institutionalization, as they fought to hold onto their creativity and each other.
Gina Prince-Bythewood Talks ‘The Woman King’ and How ‘Black Panther’s Success Changed Everything
With The Woman King now playing in theaters, I recently got to speak with director Gina Prince-Bythewood’s (The Old Guard, Love & Basketball) about making the movie inspired by true events. During the interview, Bythewood talked about how the success of Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther opened the door for The Woman King to be made, what she learned making The Old Guard that helped her on this film, the challenge of filming the action scenes, and the editing process.
'The Woman King' Takes Home $1.7 Million During Thursday Night Previews
Hot on the heels of its well-received world premiere at TIFF, Gina Prince-Bythewood's new historical epic, The Woman King, opened today in theaters. Before officially opening, the film made $1.7 million at the box office during Thursday night's preview screenings. The Thursday night previews for Sony’s new film began at...
‘See How They Run’ Director Tom George Talks the Domino Effect of ‘Knives Out’ and Saoirse Ronan
The muder mystery is one of the most well-trodden genres across a variety of mediums, but that very challenge is what led Tom George to direct See How They Run. Written by Mark Chappell, the film’s own murder mystery begins on the London West End stage of another murder mystery, Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap. The meta aspect of this ‘50s-set story not only includes Christie (Shirley Henderson) and Richard Attenborough (Harris Dickinson) as characters, but it also comments on the genre’s tropes throughout the film. After the success of Rian Johnson’s Knives Out (2019) and the subsequent bidding war for its...
'Batgirl': Ivory Aquino Shares Behind-the-Scenes Video of Cancelled Film's Stunt Sequence
It’s been a rough time for fans and the cast and crew of the shelved DCEU film, Batgirl. Since the already completed feature was unceremoniously canceled in August, fans and cast members including Brendan Fraser and Michael Keaton have stepped forward to voice their upset about the feature never making it onto HBO Max. And while we may never see the finished product on our screens, that’s not going to stop those behind production from sharing little tidbits of what could have been.
James Cameron Details Clashes With Studio Over Original ‘Avatar’: “I Just Drew A Line In The Sand”
James Cameron told The New York Times this weekend that his first trip to Pandora was not entirely edenic. Specifically, the director detailed his fight with Fox brass over two key elements of 2009’s Avatar. “The studio felt that the film should be shorter and that there was too much flying around on the ikran — what the humans call the banshees,” he said. Cameron, of course, stuck to his guns. “I just drew a line in the sand and said, ‘You know what? I made Titanic. This building that we’re meeting in right now, this new half-billion-dollar complex on your lot? Titanic paid for that, so...
"The Woman King" Smashed At The Box Office, But Here's How People On Twitter Are Really Reacting To The Film
The Woman King had an incredible debut at the box office, and the reactions are in!
'Stranger Things': Complete Your Cosplay With Party City's Epic Vecna Mask
It’s officially the Halloween season. One of the best parts of this time of year is picking out the perfect costume and, if you’re a Stranger Things fan, Party City has you covered. The famous party supplier will let you live out your devilish fantasies and become the hit horror show’s big bad, Vecna, with a new mask.
How Does the 'Vampire Academy' Series Differ From the Novels?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the Peacock series, Vampire Academy. For those die-hard fans of the popular Vampire Academy book series by Richelle Mead, the new release of the TV adaptation was an exciting moment. After the major flop of the 2014 film adaptation of the same name, fans have been jonesing for a loyal remake. But have we received it? For those book loyalists, the answer would be absolutely not. Showrunner Julie Plec has a habit of creating adaptations that majorly deviate from the original source material, take Vampire Diaries for example. That’s not to say it’s a poor show, but if you’re looking for something even remotely resembling the original novels, this isn’t it.
Why 'PRIMAL's Spear and Fang Are the Perfect Man & Beast Duo
Genndy Tartakovsky's PRIMAL indulges in the ludicrously pulp appeal of a caveman riding atop a tyrannosaurus rex into battle against a veritable animal kingdom of prehistoric monstrosities and sword-clad conquerors. The series is built entirely on the relationship between neanderthal Spear (Aaron LaPlante) and reptilian apex-predator Fang as they have each other's backs and survive the savage world around them. PRIMAL is a story about survival and the persevering strength of loyalty, in doing so perfecting the archetypal man-and-beast friendship demonstrated by Spear and Fang.
How to Watch 'The Cleaning Lady' Season 2
Get ready for the guns, cash, and blood to flow again in Sin City as The Cleaning Lady returns with the upcoming second season. After first premiering in January 2022, the show quickly became one of the best-performing new series of the year. It's a testament to the show's creator Miranda Kwok, who made such an engaging story that has a South-Asian female lead and family at the center of it all. The series also highlights the socially relevant crisis of the treatment of undocumented immigrants and the struggle for healthcare, especially in the US.
Grimes Posted A Post–Plastic Surgery Picture, And Fans Are Convinced She Has Gotten "Elf Ears"
She said she wanted it, and it appears she finally did it.
'House of The Dragon's Milly Alcock Shares Behind the Scenes Images to Celebrate Her Final Episode as Rhaenyra
House of the Dragon has been carving its own path since the prequel to the hit HBO series, Game of Thrones, launched in August. Since we secured our return to Westeros and all its scheming characters, we have all been introduced to characters we loathe, some whom we don’t understand fully – namely Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) – and those whom many seem to absolutely love. Milly Alcock who plays Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen aka the Realm’s Delight is one many viewers have come to love as the series has progressed. However, the actress’ run on the series is nearing its end and Alcock has taken to social media to share her thoughts.
Mike Flanagan Reveals ‘Shining’ Prequel Not Happening Because of ‘Doctor Sleep’s Box Office Performance
No one saw the lackluster performance of director Mike Flanagan’s Doctor Sleep coming, not even Warner Bros. The studio had even planned for the filmmaker to immediately direct a follow-up to Doctor Sleep, a sequel to Stanley Kubrick’s classic horror film The Shining. The planned follow-up would’ve been a prequel centered around the telepathic character Dick Hallorann, played by Scatman Crothers in The Shining and by Carl Lumbly in Doctor Sleep. Flanagan said in a series of tweets on Sunday that W.B. decided not to proceed with Hallorann's film because of Doctor Sleep’s poor performance at the box office.
‘Butcher’s Crossing’ Review: Nicolas Cage Can’t Save This Wannabe Western | TIFF 2022
When you enter into a film that stars Nicolas Cage, you’re certain to get a performance that is as distinct as the man himself. We’ve seen it recently in the melancholic experience of the sublime Pig or the maddening genre mashup that is Prisoners of the Ghostland. Cage is a one-of-a-kind screen presence whose intensity, when part of a well-constructed work, always makes his movies ones to watch. He is more than capable of transcending the meme status he has gained in popular culture through his enduring commitment to the craft.
Anna Kendrick on Ditching Her "Bag of Tricks" and Trusting Her Instincts While Making 'Alice, Darling'
Anna Kendrick has accomplished quite a bit over the years. She’s been racking up film and television credits since Twilight, earned an Academy Award nomination for her performance in Up in the Air, helped turn Pitch Perfect into a beloved franchise, and then some. But, her latest film poses quite the challenge and it’s a challenge she was only able to meet after ditching the “bag of tricks” she’s amassed over the years.
'The Rings of Power': Owain Arthur on What Part of Durin's He'd Like to Explore More
From showrunners JD Payne & Patrick McKay, the Amazon Studios multi-season drama series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is set in the Second Age of Middle-earth’s history, thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings and at a time when a terrifying villain called Sauron is looking to conquer the kingdoms, defeat the heroes, and gain control over all life. Following an ensemble cast of characters that are both familiar and new, the eight-episode first season is setting up an epic adventure that’s expected to take five seasons of story to conclude.
Naomi Watts and Nicholas & Cameron Crovetti Talk 'Goodnight Mommy' Remake and How the Boys Didn't Know About Ending
Goodnight Mommy is a remake of a 2014 Austrian horror film of the same name. In it, a pair of twins are dropped off for visitation with their mother, only to discover she has recently had cosmetic surgery, leaving her face completely wrapped in bandages. Her sons, Elias and Lukas, are a little nervous, and become more so when Mother becomes erratic and gives them new rules due to her "recovery." The boys begin to think that their mommy has been replaced by someone - or something - else.
