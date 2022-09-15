NAPPANEE - The NorthWood Panthers encountered early problems at Jim Andrews Field Friday night, whistled for six penalties in the first period. The hosts trailed the Warsaw Tigers 14-7 after the unforced-error-plagued first frame, settled down in the second quarter, then scored 28 unanswered points between the second and third periods to give Warsaw its first loss of the season 42-21. “The tide… turned, and we didn't respond well,” Warsaw head coach Bart Curtis remarked. “We found out we're not the ’85 Bears on defense, and we're not the Oklahoma Sooners from the 70s on offense.”

WARSAW, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO