wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU HC Neal Brown Talks Takeaways from Towson Game, Virginia Tech Challenges
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – West Virginia head coach Neal Brown talked with the media, including Mike Asti of WVSN, about his takeaways from the win over Towson and then what kind of challenges a short brings against Virginia Tech on Monday, September 19, 2022. Welcome to the new home of...
wvsportsnow.com
WVU Extends Offer to 2026 QB Recruit Jason Preston
Even though Neal Brown has made it known he feels confident in the future of the quarterback position at WVU, that doesn’t mean the program isn’t looking to years beyond the eligibility of those currently on the roster. Class of 2026 prospect Jason Preston announced on Twitter that...
wvsportsnow.com
5 Key Takeaways from WVU’s Performance in Victory Over Towson
Finding takeaways from 65-7 victory might sound easy, but the context that it was against an FCS opponent is a real thing for West Virginia and doesn’t necessarily answer what this team will be like the rest of the season. Regardless of the fact Towson was the victim of...
wvsportsnow.com
EJ Walker Talks West Virginia Visit, Says He’ll be Back
2025 G EJ Walker made his unofficial visit to West Virginia over the weekend. The WVU recruiting priority enjoyed his time in Morgantown and looks to return sometime soon. “I’ll absolutely be back to WVU, I look forward to coming and seeing the guys and the staff in action. WVU has always been on my dream school list, so getting the offer was really cool while on campus,” Walker told WV Sports Now.
wvsportsnow.com
Present, Future of QB Position a Bright Spot for WVU
Neal Brown reiterated something that he’s said multiple times before after his team’s monster performance against Towson. Brown made his feelings known about both the present, and maybe most importantly, the future of the quarterback position at WVU. Following a game that saw all 4 quarterbacks on the...
voiceofmotown.com
Pitt’s Head Coach Takes Subtle Jab at West Virginia Fans
Morgantown, West Virginia – Following Pitt’s 34-13 win at Western Michigan, Panthers’ head coach Pat Narduzzi said in his postgame press conference that he was pleased with everything about his team’s performance but was unhappy with how his team was escorted into the stadium prior to the game.
wvsportsnow.com
2025 G EJ Walker Receives Offer from WVU During Visit
During 2025 G EJ Walker’s unofficial visit to West Virginia, the Kentucky native received an offer from the coaching staff. Walker was on WVU’s campus on Saturday. Walker announced his offer on social media. “I’m excited and blessed to announce after a great time and conversation with Bob...
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia Statistically One of the Top Offenses in the Nation
Morgantown, West Virginia – After compiling 624 yards in a 65-7 blowout win over Towson, the West Virginia Mountaineers zoomed up the NCAA Total Offensive Yards rankings. West Virginia, 1-2, are now ranked #13 in total yards in the nation with 1,539 yards in 3 games, averaging 513.0 yards per game.
voiceofmotown.com
Today Changed Nothing for Neal Brown and West Virginia
Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia won perhaps its only game this season, beating a severely over-matched Towson team. Despite its lop-sided score, it changed absolutely nothing for Neal Brown and the West Virginia Mountaineers. It didn’t get rid of the poor taste of losing to Pitt and it...
WOWK
Noel Devine to GBN on Stedman Bailey, CJ Donaldson, and more
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Mountaineer great Noel Devine was back at Milan Puskar Stadium on Saturday, as he was on-hand for West Virginia’s dominant victory over Towson. Devine was in Morgantown not only to watch his former team, but also to support and celebrate one of his former teammates.
wvsportsnow.com
Game of Firsts: Young Mountaineers Score First Touchdowns in Old Gold and Blue
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Saturday’s dominant win over the Towson Tigers meant more to the Mountaineer football coaching staff than the score on the scoreboard. It was a chance to build morale, to get the ball in more players hands and to get the young and lesser experienced guys more time on the field in front of a crowd.
wvsportsnow.com
Neal Brown, WVU Staff Knew They Had to Figure Out a Way to Utilize CJ Donaldson
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Some might be surprised by the emergence of CJ Donaldson, but don’t count West Virginia head coach Neal Brown among those caught off guard. Brown detailed his thought process when recruiting the WVU running back who never played running back at all before this season after a game that saw him break an 82-yard touchdown.
wvsportsnow.com
Postgame Reaction from West Virginia’s Win Over Towson
Postgame Reaction from West Virginia's Win Over Towson
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Football Dominates Towson, Claiming first Win for Mountaineers
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – After maybe a brief moment of concern for West Virginia fans, the Mountaineers did what they were supposed to do on this Saturday afternoon, dominating Towson and securing the team’s first win of the season by the score of 65-7. Quarterback JT Daniels led WVU down the field on the opening drive of the game, capping it off with a short two-yard touchdown pass to Kaden Prather. Towson did answer, what ended up being the Tigers only score of the day, with an ensuing kickoff return all the way to the end zone. That made it 7-7, generating a bit of an unsettling feeling a week after the devastating overtime loss to Kansas. Fortunately for the crowd on a day that saw several all-time great Mountaineers, including two former football heroes, be inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame, that concern only lasted a few minutes.
wvsportsnow.com
2024 DE Recruit Makai Byerson Receivers Offer from West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – A four-star defensive end recruit tweeted that he received an offer from West Virginia in the middle of the Mountaineers game against Towson. Makai Byerson posted a picture of the WVU team and the flying WV logo in his tweet. Byerson, who is a class of 2024 recruit, plays for Manchester High School in Midlothian, Virginia. He is listed as 6’5 and 220 pounds by Rivals, but includes a 6’6 height and 230 pound frame in his Twitter bio.
WDTV
Mountaineer World Kickoff Show - Week 3 vs Towson
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Mountaineers currently sit at 0-2 and look for a win this week against FCS opponent Towson. Wolfman’s take on the Mountaineers ahead of Towson.
wvsportsnow.com
Freshly Inducted Members of WVU Sports Hall of Fame Recognized at Football Game
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – The eight Mountaineer greats who were inducted into the WVU Sports Hall of Fame in a ceremony before the football game on Saturday were also honored during the game. WVU’s Hall of Fame class for 2022 includes Donna Abbott (women’s basketball), Marie-Louise Asselin (cross country/track), Tavon Austin (football), Stedman Bailey (football), Marsha Beasley (rifle), Marilee Hohmann (rifle), Kevin Jones (men’s basketball) and Geno Smith (football).
wvsportsnow.com
Jesse McCulloch, EJ Walker, Colin White on WVU’s Campus for Unofficial Visit
West Virginia men’s basketball is set to host three unofficial visitors: 2024 PF Jesse McCulloch, 2025 G EJ Walker and 2024 G Colin White. The talented high school prospects will check out the basketball facilities as well as attend the football game against Towson. McCulloch (6-foot-9, 190 pounds) is...
wvsportsnow.com
2024 WVU Recruit Durrell Ceasar Announces He Will Attend Towson Game
A recruit announces he will be attending West Virginia’s game against Towson. Durrell Ceasar tossed up a tweet late Friday night to make it known that he will be at Milan Puskar Stadium Saturday afternoon. Ceasar is a class of 2024 recruit of of Steelton-Highspire High School in Harrisburg,...
How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Towson
Getting you set for the Mountaineers' clash with the Tigers.
