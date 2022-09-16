Giant ants! Gargantuan tarantulas! Colossal radioactive women! In 1945, the first nuclear bombs were dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, ending World War II and ushering in the Atomic Age. Americans' fears shifted from the threat of communism to the threat of nuclear annihilation. Families began building bomb shelters in their backyards while school children participated in "duck and cover" drills. Hollywood, never missing an opportunity to exploit the public's greatest panics and anxieties, began churning out nuclear annihilation-themed movies. Some of them were serious pictures with somber themes, like 1959's On the Beach and 1964's Fail Safe. Some were biting satires like 1964's Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb. Most, however, were low budget schlock fests, produced on the cheap and churned out as B-sides of movie house double features. The plots followed the same basic structure - a nuclear blast or radioactive meteor crashing to Earth unleashes a cataclysmic event, producing mutant insects, hideous deep sea creatures, or even freakishly overgrown human beings who trounce through small towns and big cities. There was 1954's Them!, about massive atomic ants wreaking their havoc across the New Mexico desert, 1956's Godzilla, King of the Monsters!, the story of a titanic fire-breathing beast stomping all over Tokyo, and 1958's The Blob, the moving tale of an oversized pile of red goo that crash lands on Earth and gobbles up an entire slab of northern Pennsylvania. These movies gave nervous Americans an opportunity to escape their fears of nuclear obliteration by enjoying 90 minutes of implausible thrills and chills.

MOVIES ・ 18 DAYS AGO