Gary mayor touts ARPA plans, public safety initiatives during State of the City address

ROBBINS, Ill. (CBS) -- Dozens of families in south suburban Robbins were without water Thursday.According to a Robbins village spokesperson, the landlord of several apartment complexes owes $137,000 in water bills – all while collecting rent from his tenants with individual water bills calculated into their payments."These monies are collected by the current landlord who has been negligent in his obligation to pay the water bill for each individual unit of housing," the village spokesman wrote. "However, he continues to collect the rent payments monthly from his tenants."The village said the landlord's "blatant irresponsibility" predates the current mayor's administration –...

ROBBINS, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO