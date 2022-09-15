Read full article on original website
Related
timbercreekathletics.com
Varsity Football | Game Week vs Oviedo Lions
The varsity football team is set to travel this coming Friday night to Oviedo High School to take on the Lions. The Wolves are 6-7 against the Lions all-time and will look to even the series at 7 games a piece. Good luck to our boys and Go Wolves!. Be...
timbercreekathletics.com
Girls Varsity Volleyball falls to Berkeley Preparatory School-Upper School 2 – 1
Timber Creek Girls Varsity Volleyball (8-4) Timber Creek go 3-2 in the Berkeley Prep Tournament finishing 2nd in the silver bracket this weekend. The Lady Wolves return home next Wednesday, Sep 21st to take on the Olympia Titans in the Wolves Den. #WeAreTC.
timbercreekathletics.com
B/G Cross Country | Hagerty Invitational Recap
On Saturday September 17, Timber Creek Cross Country traveled to Hagerty High School to compete in the 2022 Hagerty Invitational Meet. This 5k consisted of 3 loops and was a mental challenge for the entire team. Although this was an issue, many surpassed this and excelled at this race. Out of 18 runners, 9 of them achieved a personal record. From the girls, Seniors Hannah Kacer, Annabel Saunders, Meghan Mack, and Sophomore Nicole Lobo all obtained a new personal record at this race; some of the girls even shaved 2 minutes off of their time! From the boys side Seniors Liam Napolitano, Blake Miller, Junior Dylan Payne, Sophomore Jackson McAfee, and Freshman Owen Keith got a personal record as well.
Comments / 0