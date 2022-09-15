ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Varsity Football | Game Week vs Oviedo Lions

The varsity football team is set to travel this coming Friday night to Oviedo High School to take on the Lions. The Wolves are 6-7 against the Lions all-time and will look to even the series at 7 games a piece. Good luck to our boys and Go Wolves!. Be...
OVIEDO, FL
B/G Cross Country | Hagerty Invitational Recap

On Saturday September 17, Timber Creek Cross Country traveled to Hagerty High School to compete in the 2022 Hagerty Invitational Meet. This 5k consisted of 3 loops and was a mental challenge for the entire team. Although this was an issue, many surpassed this and excelled at this race. Out of 18 runners, 9 of them achieved a personal record. From the girls, Seniors Hannah Kacer, Annabel Saunders, Meghan Mack, and Sophomore Nicole Lobo all obtained a new personal record at this race; some of the girls even shaved 2 minutes off of their time! From the boys side Seniors Liam Napolitano, Blake Miller, Junior Dylan Payne, Sophomore Jackson McAfee, and Freshman Owen Keith got a personal record as well.
OVIEDO, FL

