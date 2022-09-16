We all know Quentin Tarantino is a bit of a character, but according to actor Jamie Foxx, the filmmaker was a “tyrant” when they worked together on Django Unchained. Foxx starred in the historical action movie as the titular slave-turned-hero. It was Foxx’s first time working with Tarantino, and it’s an experience that clearly made an impression, with the actor recounting what it was like to be directed by the meticulous filmmaker. Tarantino is renowned for being very particular about how he wants things to go down on his film sets, and having made some of the best movies of all time, we guess he has kinda earned the right to be a perfectionist.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO