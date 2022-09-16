Read full article on original website
‘See How They Run’ Director Tom George Talks the Domino Effect of ‘Knives Out’ and Saoirse Ronan
The muder mystery is one of the most well-trodden genres across a variety of mediums, but that very challenge is what led Tom George to direct See How They Run. Written by Mark Chappell, the film’s own murder mystery begins on the London West End stage of another murder mystery, Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap. The meta aspect of this ‘50s-set story not only includes Christie (Shirley Henderson) and Richard Attenborough (Harris Dickinson) as characters, but it also comments on the genre’s tropes throughout the film. After the success of Rian Johnson’s Knives Out (2019) and the subsequent bidding war for its...
"The Woman King" Smashed At The Box Office, But Here's How People On Twitter Are Really Reacting To The Film
The Woman King had an incredible debut at the box office, and the reactions are in!
Splash's Daryl Hannah Defends Halle Bailey's Little Mermaid Casting
Halle Bailey landed the role of a lifetime being cast to play Disney’s favorite red-haired mermaid Ariel in The Little Mermaid remake. Unfortunately, a number of online haters downvoted the first trailer of the live-action movie which led to it being the most disliked Disney trailer on YouTube, using the hashtag #NotMyAriel. From one little mermaid to another, Splash’s Daryl Hannah has defended Halle Bailey’s casting in being the next Ariel against the backlash.
‘Abbott Elementary’ Returns With a Warm, Melancholy Look at the Teaching Life: TV Review
It’s easy to root for “Abbott Elementary.” In its first season, Quinta Brunson’s series established itself as both a big-hearted and sweet-natured half-hour and as a sign of life for the network comedy. Rooted both in the office-comedy genre that’s as old as the medium (with the office, in this case, being a Philadelphia public school) and in the 21st-century custom of the mockumentary, “Abbott” has been a sharp and strong argument for traditional forms. Brunson’s Emmy win for writing the show’s pilot came both as the welcome celebration of a new talent and as no surprise. And the first two episodes...
Queen Elizabeth II Funeral: Michelle Obama and More Celebrities Pay Tribute
Robert De Niro, Michelle Obama, Kate Beckinsale and more celebrities remembered Queen Elizabeth II, ahead of her funeral on September 19. De Niro told “Extra,” “That whole tradition, the pomp and splendor is really something that no other society does. And I think for that reason it's something to be respected and appreciated.”
68 Hilarious "House Of The Dragon" Tweets About Episode 5
"My new favorite trope is Daemon flipping Targaryen getting banished every episode and then rolling up in the next like nothing is wrong."
John Lennon Said 1 Song From The Beatles’ ‘Rubber Soul’ Is About ‘the Underlying Theme to the Universe’
The Beatles' 'Rubber Soul' includes a song that John Lennon wrote during his "marijuana period." He said the song is about "gettin' smart."
Quentin Tarantino was a “tyrant” on Django Unchained
We all know Quentin Tarantino is a bit of a character, but according to actor Jamie Foxx, the filmmaker was a “tyrant” when they worked together on Django Unchained. Foxx starred in the historical action movie as the titular slave-turned-hero. It was Foxx’s first time working with Tarantino, and it’s an experience that clearly made an impression, with the actor recounting what it was like to be directed by the meticulous filmmaker. Tarantino is renowned for being very particular about how he wants things to go down on his film sets, and having made some of the best movies of all time, we guess he has kinda earned the right to be a perfectionist.
