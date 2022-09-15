Read full article on original website
Ethereum’s PoW forks competing for market share see significant selloff
Last Thursday’s Ethereum “Merge” has so far been deemed a technical success, but it is a different story for the few network forks seeking to keep a part of the world’s second-largest blockchain using the energy-intensive proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism. Concerned that Ethereum’s transition to a...
India’s WazirX to delist USDC, apply auto convert to Binance’s stablecoin
WazirX, India’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trade volume, said it has stopped deposits of stablecoins USDC, USDP and TUSD, and will automatically convert users’ existing balances to Binance’s USD-backed stablecoin BUSD at a 1:1 ratio. Fast facts. WazirX will begin the auto-conversion on or before Oct. 5...
Markets: Dogecoin reenters top 10 tokens by market cap, Bitcoin and Ethereum up
Crypto markets continued their recovery streak in Tuesday evening trade in Asia with Bitcoin rising over 4% in the past 24 hours to be the second-highest gainer among the top 10 tokens by market capitalization, only behind XRP. Despite a 4.3% recovery, Ethereum was still down over 20% over the past seven days in the wake of “The Merge” last Thursday.
Markets: Cardano, Solana, Dogecoin and Polkadot bear brunt of market slump
The global crypto market cap for cryptocurrency dropped over 7% in Monday evening trade in Asia, nearing US$900 billion. Bitcoin fell to a 24-hour low of US$18,390.32 at 5 pm Hong Kong time, while Cardano led losses within the crypto top 10 by market capitalization, followed by Ethereum. Fast facts.
Owning a piece of history: How NFTs can help maintain our collective memory
The NFT market has been hit hard by the Crypto Winter in recent times. Last month, the number of unique NFT buyers dropped below 500,000 for the first time in a year, with total sales at less than 15% of its 2022 peak in January, according to NFT data aggregator CryptoSlam. But even as the frenzy fades and confidence wavers, some in the Web3 community say NFTs have yet to reach their full potential.
Why DeFi interest rate swaps may be the next frontier of finance
This year, more than one-fifth of American adults have traded or used cryptocurrency, an astronomical increase since 2009, when Bitcoin broke onto the scene. This trend also introduced millions of people to a new iteration of finance, accelerating and popularizing new technologies that are making global financial services more equitable and accessible than ever before.
Markets: Bitcoin back above US$19,000 while Ether posts strongest gains since post-Merge
Bitcoin rose above US$19,000 in early Tuesday morning trading in Asia after falling below that resistance level overnight for the first time in almost two weeks. Ethereum showed signs of shaking off the post-Merge slump as it gained along with the rest of the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.
If the UK wants to become a crypto hub, it must do better
Crypto appears to have started something of a tug of war between the powers that be in the U.K. Rishi Sunak, the former Chancellor of the Exchequer and runner-up in the recent race to become the new prime minister, announced in April that he wanted Britain to be a global hub for crypto. His subsequent resignation a few months later has been seen as something of a blow to this ambition.
The world is still far from mass crypto adoption, says Vujinovic of OGroup
Decentralized finance (DeFi) still has major innovations to make before it can overtake traditional finance, according to Maja Vujinovic, founder and CEO of OGroup. Mass adoption will require evaluation of the blockchain technology itself, including infrastructure, protocols and applications that make it easier and faster to use. Consumer protections and emerging markets will also be key to the asset’s success.
Markets: Bitcoin back below US$20,000 while Ether leads losses in crypto top 10
Bitcoin fell back below US$20,000 in early Monday morning trading in Asia after breaching that support line overnight, while Ethereum led the losses in the crypto top 10 by market capitalization, which were all trading lower. Fast facts. Bitcoin fell by 3.4% in the past 24 hours to trade at...
Crypto research firm founder accused of promoting ICO for compensation
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is pressing charges against the founder of a cryptocurrency investment research firm in connection with an alleged backroom deal that saw him promote an initial coin offering (ICO) after receiving undisclosed incentives to do so. In a complaint filed Monday, SEC alleges that...
Cross-chain DOT staking dApp wins Polkadot’s North America hackathon
A decentralized application (dApp) “XCM DOT Autostake” developed by a team called Entity 54 won the grand prize at Polkadot’s North American hackathon, Polkadot announced on Sunday. Fast facts. Polkadot is a protocol for linking multiple, incompatible blockchains (“parachains”) and allowing them to send value and data...
South Korea and Meta to ramp up metaverse safety
South Korea’s official media regulation agency met with Andy O’Connell, vice president of product policy and strategy of Meta Platforms, Inc. on Monday to discuss ways to boost user protection on the metaverse. Fast facts. Ahn Hyoung-hwan, the vice chairman of Korea Communications Commission (KCC), asked O’Connell and...
