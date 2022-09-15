ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
21-year-old arrested in connection to Phoenix road rage shooting; 1 suspect at large

By Kye Graves, Arizona Republic
 3 days ago
A man was arrested following a heated traffic dispute that turned violent on Wednesday afternoon in Phoenix.

Caleb Santillanes, 21, was arrested after police say he exchanged gunfire with another vehicle.

Phoenix police said in a news release that they received a call around 1:50 p.m. about a shooting on 40th Avenue and Camelback Road, where they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police then found Santillanes, also suffering from a gunshot wound, located further down Camelback Road. Both Santillanes and the female driver were treated for their non-life threatening injuries, Phoenix police said.

An investigation by the Phoenix Police Department found that Santillanes was involved in the shootout with the passenger in the woman's vehicle, police said in the statement. The passenger, an unidentified man, remains at large, according to Phoenix police.

Santillanes was booked into Maricopa County Jail on one count of aggravated assault, one count of disorderly conduct and one count of discharging a firearm in city limits, Phoenix police said.

Reach breaking news reporter Kye Graves at klgraves@gannett.com

