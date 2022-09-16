‘It’s a family business just like we were’: Hughes Plant Farm sells to California company

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) — What started out as a hobby for Terry Hughes and his dad, led to a successful 38-year plant farm business in East Texas.

Hughes and his dad built their farm in 1984 and it has come to be one of the biggest farms in Tyler. Recently Green Acres Nursery and Supply bought it. Green Acres is a 19-year-old company from Northern California that seeks out Texas markets.

Terry Hughes put the farm on the market about a year ago. He said, “didn’t really know how long it would take or if it would sell or if anyone else was crazy enough to buy a plant farm, but it’s been a good experience.”

Hughes also added that a few deals fell through but was happy when he struck a deal with the owner of Green Acres.

Travis Gill, one of the owners of Green Acres, explained their California company.

“We have seven retail garden centers and about 200 acres in containerized production. We grow and sell 3.5 million plants a year. We are now going to open three garden centers in the Dallas market,” said the new owner of Hughes Farm.

Hughes plant farm has been family owned for almost 40 years, and decided it was time to retire when the right buyers came along.

“It’s a family business just like we were, and that was important and they are well established and have several stores with plans for improvement,” said Terry Hughes.

Some improvements already in the works include new concrete and improving greenhouses. The business will now be accepting credit cards.

“We found this place just 60 days ago, it has been on the market for about a year or so and we absolutely fell in love with it. We came to terms with the Hughes family, and we are beyond excited about moving forward.”

Travis Gill said they are honored to be taking over and will continue to keep Hughes as is, just with additional improvements. They are excited to be in East Texas and look forward to meeting their new Tyler customers.



