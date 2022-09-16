ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

Conductor Thomas Wilkins on what makes the Hollywood Bowl special

This year actually marks the 101st birthday of the Hollywood Bowl, but because of the pandemic, the centennial was not celebrated last year. But any celebration has to include Thomas Wilkins, the principal conductor of the Hollywood Bowl orchestra since 2014. From the moment he heard his first symphony when...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LADWP's new Level Pay system will give customers the same bill every month

LOS ANGELES — Customers of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, who fear their electricity bills from this month’s heat wave, will have a new option to pay them. Starting Monday, LADWP is launching a new Level Pay system available to all customers that takes a year’s worth of utility bills and spreads them out evenly over a 12-month period.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Pair accused of burglarizing Karen Bass’ home plead not guilty

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 30 for the two men charged with breaking into the home of mayoral candidate Rep. Karen Bass in the Baldwin Vista section of Los Angeles and stealing two guns. Patricio Munoz, 42, and Juan Espinoza, 24, pleaded not...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Hollywood, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
spectrumnews1.com

Trial set for man charged in rapper Pop Smoke’s killing

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — An Oct. 13 trial date was set Friday for a man who is among four people charged with murder in the killing of rapper Pop Smoke during a 2020 robbery at a Hollywood Hills home. Corey Walker, now 21, is charged in the Feb. 19,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

COVID hospitalizations tick up slightly in LA County

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The number of COVID-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals remains stable, increasing by five people to 674, according to the latest state figures released Saturday. Of those patients, 89 were being treated in intensive care, down from 92 the previous day. The hospital numbers...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

8 injured in Antelope Valley crash

ANTELOPE VALLEY (CNS) — Eight people were hospitalized after a collision in an Antelope Valley intersection in unincorporated Los Angeles County. The crash was reported at 3:01 p.m. at 170th Street West and Highway 138, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Edgar Figueroa. Five people were taken by paramedics...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy