Labor troubles hit pumpkin country
The owner of a large farming operation in central Illinois is concerned with a shortage of labor combined with growing costs to hire people. John Ackerman, owner of Ackerman Family Farms in Morton, Illinois, reports farmers across central Illinois are already feeling the pinch. This year, at his large pumpkin...
Fuel averages decline around Peoria, nationwide
(25 News Now) - Gas price averages have fallen around Peoria - by 3.8 cents per gallon in the last week - averaging $3.76 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy’s 148 station survey. This makes the price of gas in the River City 18.5 cents per gallon lower than...
Peoria teachers’ union holds near-unanimous vote to approve contract
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria’s teachers’ union has agreed to ratify the new deal struck with District 150. Sunday afternoon, members of Peoria Federation of Teachers Local 780 gathered at Richwoods High School for the proceedings. 99% of the 537 present voted to approve the deal. President...
Nonprofit takes ownership of Twin Towers Mall in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria’s Twin Towers Mall is under new ownership. The mall now belongs to Illinois Business Financial Services, a nonprofit that provides financial resources through loans, grants and other programs, according to a release. IBFS President and CEO Erik Reader says the organization has a...
Teachers vote to approve contract with PPS
PEORIA, Ill. – It’s all but a done deal now. The Peoria Federation of Teachers says on social media teachers have overwhelmingly approved the contract worked out on Thursday with the Peoria Public Schools, months after the last contract expired, and after a third meeting with a federal mediator.
Ollie’s in Peoria is open for business
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Ollie’s in Peoria has celebrated their grand opening, going from an empty building to open for business in just thirty days. According to Regional Director Ken Missig, Ollie’s specializes in close-out retail, meaning shoppers can find brand name items for incredible deals. He also says the store has a little something for everyone. “We’ve got a little bit of everything. We’ve got books, we’ve got housewares, bed and bath, a little bit of auto, sporting goods, flooring. You name it, we’ve probably got some version of it somewhere in the store.”
Home sales during week ending Aug. 20 in McLean County
There is one inmate sentenced to jail in McLean County set to be released from the custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections during the week ending Sept. 24. According to The Institute for Illinois' Fiscal Sustainability, Illinois spends about $37,000 a year per incarcerated...
Ameren: Over 4,000 customers in the Peoria area without power
PEORIA, Ill. — According to the Ameren Illinois Outage Map, nearly 4,000 customers in Peoria County were in the dark early Monday morning following storms that rolled through Central Illinois on Sunday night. As of 4:30 a.m. Monday, just over 40 Ameren customers were without power in Tazewell County....
Health Department: Social media claims about local McDonald’s are false
PEORIA, Ill. – There’s a saying often used in jest along the lines of “Never let facts get in the way of a good story.”. The Peoria City/County Health Department is refuting a recent Facebook post suggesting multiple health code violations at the McDonalds on Knoxville. They...
Amateur radio operators set to converge on weekend ‘hamfest’ in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Electronic hobbyists and amateur radio operators from around the state are set to meet in Peoria for the annual amateur radio “Superfest,” on September 17 & 18, at the Expo Gardens. The Peoria Area Amateur Radio Club says amateur radio or “ham” operators...
Bringing the hospital home: How OSF HealthCare's 'Digital Hospital' is offering an alternative to admission
Denny Gravat has lived in Peoria on and off his entire life. When he was younger, the 63-year-old played hockey and raced stock cars. And he ran a home remodeling business for three decades. That physically active lifestyle has taken a toll on his body. Denny suffers from memory problems...
The quest to replace Peoria’s drinking water lead pipes
PEORIA, Ill. (WMDB) — Illinois has unenviable status as the state with the most lead water pipes in the country, but now the state is leading the way to replace those pipes. There are nearly 700,000 drinking water lead pipes throughout the state, according to the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency.
Oktoberfest takes over Peoria’s riverfront
PEORIA (25 News Now) -The Peoria Park District and German-American Central Society teamed up to bring a taste of Germany to Peoria’s riverfront this weekend. The festival’s 26th year in Peoria is considered the world’s ‘longest-running wedding celebration.’ Despite the marital theme, the event had all the trappings of a traditional German Oktoberfest, complete with ethnic food, music, and dance.
Possible tornado in Bureau County Sunday; grain bin lands on blacktop
Did a tornado touch down Sunday night near Kentville...in Bureau County's lower leg?. That's something the National Weather Service will determine. Bureau County's Emergency Management Agency Director Adam Lind says a possible tornado brought down a grain bin around 10:30. The bin came to rest on the Walnut/Wyanet blacktop. In so doing, it struck a propane tank which eventually emptied. The site is five miles southwest of Tiskilwa in the lower leg of the county.
Watch now: Hummingbirds fueling up in Illinois before flying south for winter
FUNKS GROVE — Deanna Frautschi doesn’t deny her strong attraction to hummingbirds, the glittering gems of the avian world making their way south right now. “I’m a hummingbird addict. I admit that,” said the rural Bloomington woman who has been feeding hummingbirds for more than 40 years. She has given 137 educational talks on ruby-throated hummingbirds and is an administrator of the Hummingbirds Anonymous site on Facebook.
One Uptown gets its final tenant — a new restaurant on the circle
A long dormant part of Uptown Normal finally has a tenant. The owner of Hacienda Leon in Bloomington will open another of those restaurants in One Uptown, on the circle. That’s one of the anchor buildings for the Uptown district. The restaurant could have more than 100 seats and complement existing dining options. The development will reportedly cost more than $1 million.
Severe weather possible in Peoria Sunday evening
PEORIA, Ill. – The weekend is not going to end on a positive note weather-wise. 25 News First Alert Chief Meteorologist Chuck Collins says despite the storms of this morning, more severe storms will be on the way starting early this evening. “The best chance for severe storms is...
Over 10K without power; damage reported after overnight storms
SPRINGFIELD – A series of late summer storms stampeded across Illinois late Sunday night, causing some damage and leaving thousands without power. As of Monday morning, over 10,000 residents across the state are without power after the thunderstorms triggered a number of watches and warnings. Wind gusts were reported as high as 70 mph, and near Bradford in Bureau County, grain bins reportedly broke free and overturned a nearby LP tank. According to the Bureau County EMA, one home sustained damage but no injuries have been reported.
‘It was devastating’: Resident copes with home lost to fire
PEORIA (25 News Now) - “I came out here and just started rocking, I watched my house be tore down and everything. It was devastating.”. Peorian resident Chandra Pilkington was one of the many residents who lost their home to a house fire within the past few weeks. She feels the experience was horrific and it should of took her and her spouses life.
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin blankets Dunlap with swarming defensive effort 3-0
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Dunlap's attack in a virtuoso 3-0 performance in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on September 17.
