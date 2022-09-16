ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
advantagenews.com

Labor troubles hit pumpkin country

The owner of a large farming operation in central Illinois is concerned with a shortage of labor combined with growing costs to hire people. John Ackerman, owner of Ackerman Family Farms in Morton, Illinois, reports farmers across central Illinois are already feeling the pinch. This year, at his large pumpkin...
MORTON, IL
25newsnow.com

Fuel averages decline around Peoria, nationwide

(25 News Now) - Gas price averages have fallen around Peoria - by 3.8 cents per gallon in the last week - averaging $3.76 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy’s 148 station survey. This makes the price of gas in the River City 18.5 cents per gallon lower than...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Peoria teachers’ union holds near-unanimous vote to approve contract

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria’s teachers’ union has agreed to ratify the new deal struck with District 150. Sunday afternoon, members of Peoria Federation of Teachers Local 780 gathered at Richwoods High School for the proceedings. 99% of the 537 present voted to approve the deal. President...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Nonprofit takes ownership of Twin Towers Mall in Peoria

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria’s Twin Towers Mall is under new ownership. The mall now belongs to Illinois Business Financial Services, a nonprofit that provides financial resources through loans, grants and other programs, according to a release. IBFS President and CEO Erik Reader says the organization has a...
PEORIA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Peoria, IL
Peoria, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Business
1470 WMBD

Teachers vote to approve contract with PPS

PEORIA, Ill. – It’s all but a done deal now. The Peoria Federation of Teachers says on social media teachers have overwhelmingly approved the contract worked out on Thursday with the Peoria Public Schools, months after the last contract expired, and after a third meeting with a federal mediator.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Ollie’s in Peoria is open for business

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Ollie’s in Peoria has celebrated their grand opening, going from an empty building to open for business in just thirty days. According to Regional Director Ken Missig, Ollie’s specializes in close-out retail, meaning shoppers can find brand name items for incredible deals. He also says the store has a little something for everyone. “We’ve got a little bit of everything. We’ve got books, we’ve got housewares, bed and bath, a little bit of auto, sporting goods, flooring. You name it, we’ve probably got some version of it somewhere in the store.”
PEORIA, IL
spotonillinois.com

Home sales during week ending Aug. 20 in McLean County

There is one inmate sentenced to jail in McLean County set to be released from the custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections during the week ending Sept. 24. According to The Institute for Illinois' Fiscal Sustainability, Illinois spends about $37,000 a year per incarcerated... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted...
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
1470 WMBD

Ameren: Over 4,000 customers in the Peoria area without power

PEORIA, Ill. — According to the Ameren Illinois Outage Map, nearly 4,000 customers in Peoria County were in the dark early Monday morning following storms that rolled through Central Illinois on Sunday night. As of 4:30 a.m. Monday, just over 40 Ameren customers were without power in Tazewell County....
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Inflation#Financial Plan#Retirement#Linus Investment#Linus Wealth#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance
Central Illinois Proud

The quest to replace Peoria’s drinking water lead pipes

PEORIA, Ill. (WMDB) — Illinois has unenviable status as the state with the most lead water pipes in the country, but now the state is leading the way to replace those pipes. There are nearly 700,000 drinking water lead pipes throughout the state, according to the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency.
PEORIA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
25newsnow.com

Oktoberfest takes over Peoria’s riverfront

PEORIA (25 News Now) -The Peoria Park District and German-American Central Society teamed up to bring a taste of Germany to Peoria’s riverfront this weekend. The festival’s 26th year in Peoria is considered the world’s ‘longest-running wedding celebration.’ Despite the marital theme, the event had all the trappings of a traditional German Oktoberfest, complete with ethnic food, music, and dance.
PEORIA, IL
starvedrock.media

Possible tornado in Bureau County Sunday; grain bin lands on blacktop

Did a tornado touch down Sunday night near Kentville...in Bureau County's lower leg?. That's something the National Weather Service will determine. Bureau County's Emergency Management Agency Director Adam Lind says a possible tornado brought down a grain bin around 10:30. The bin came to rest on the Walnut/Wyanet blacktop. In so doing, it struck a propane tank which eventually emptied. The site is five miles southwest of Tiskilwa in the lower leg of the county.
BUREAU COUNTY, IL
Herald & Review

Watch now: Hummingbirds fueling up in Illinois before flying south for winter

FUNKS GROVE — Deanna Frautschi doesn’t deny her strong attraction to hummingbirds, the glittering gems of the avian world making their way south right now. “I’m a hummingbird addict. I admit that,” said the rural Bloomington woman who has been feeding hummingbirds for more than 40 years. She has given 137 educational talks on ruby-throated hummingbirds and is an administrator of the Hummingbirds Anonymous site on Facebook.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
wglt.org

One Uptown gets its final tenant — a new restaurant on the circle

A long dormant part of Uptown Normal finally has a tenant. The owner of Hacienda Leon in Bloomington will open another of those restaurants in One Uptown, on the circle. That’s one of the anchor buildings for the Uptown district. The restaurant could have more than 100 seats and complement existing dining options. The development will reportedly cost more than $1 million.
NORMAL, IL
1470 WMBD

Severe weather possible in Peoria Sunday evening

PEORIA, Ill. – The weekend is not going to end on a positive note weather-wise. 25 News First Alert Chief Meteorologist Chuck Collins says despite the storms of this morning, more severe storms will be on the way starting early this evening. “The best chance for severe storms is...
PEORIA, IL
walls102.com

Over 10K without power; damage reported after overnight storms

SPRINGFIELD – A series of late summer storms stampeded across Illinois late Sunday night, causing some damage and leaving thousands without power. As of Monday morning, over 10,000 residents across the state are without power after the thunderstorms triggered a number of watches and warnings. Wind gusts were reported as high as 70 mph, and near Bradford in Bureau County, grain bins reportedly broke free and overturned a nearby LP tank. According to the Bureau County EMA, one home sustained damage but no injuries have been reported.
BUREAU COUNTY, IL
25newsnow.com

‘It was devastating’: Resident copes with home lost to fire

PEORIA (25 News Now) - “I came out here and just started rocking, I watched my house be tore down and everything. It was devastating.”. Peorian resident Chandra Pilkington was one of the many residents who lost their home to a house fire within the past few weeks. She feels the experience was horrific and it should of took her and her spouses life.
PEORIA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy