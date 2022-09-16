ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Fuel averages decline around Peoria, nationwide

(25 News Now) - Gas price averages have fallen around Peoria - by 3.8 cents per gallon in the last week - averaging $3.76 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy’s 148 station survey. This makes the price of gas in the River City 18.5 cents per gallon lower than...
Labor troubles hit pumpkin country

The owner of a large farming operation in central Illinois is concerned with a shortage of labor combined with growing costs to hire people. John Ackerman, owner of Ackerman Family Farms in Morton, Illinois, reports farmers across central Illinois are already feeling the pinch. This year, at his large pumpkin...
Oktoberfest takes over Peoria’s riverfront

PEORIA (25 News Now) -The Peoria Park District and German-American Central Society teamed up to bring a taste of Germany to Peoria’s riverfront this weekend. The festival’s 26th year in Peoria is considered the world’s ‘longest-running wedding celebration.’ Despite the marital theme, the event had all the trappings of a traditional German Oktoberfest, complete with ethnic food, music, and dance.
Nonprofit takes ownership of Twin Towers Mall in Peoria

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria’s Twin Towers Mall is under new ownership. The mall now belongs to Illinois Business Financial Services, a nonprofit that provides financial resources through loans, grants and other programs, according to a release. IBFS President and CEO Erik Reader says the organization has a...
Ameren: Over 4,000 customers in the Peoria area without power

PEORIA, Ill. — According to the Ameren Illinois Outage Map, nearly 4,000 customers in Peoria County were in the dark early Monday morning following storms that rolled through Central Illinois on Sunday night. As of 4:30 a.m. Monday, just over 40 Ameren customers were without power in Tazewell County....
What $100,000 from Peoria will do for the future of Passenger Rail

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After months of gathering community input, Peoria city leaders decided to spend $100,000 on a passenger rail study. “We know what happens when we don’t do the study, we get subtracted,” said Rid Ruckregiel. The $100,000 will allow the city of Peoria to...
Watch now: Hummingbirds fueling up in Illinois before flying south for winter

FUNKS GROVE — Deanna Frautschi doesn’t deny her strong attraction to hummingbirds, the glittering gems of the avian world making their way south right now. “I’m a hummingbird addict. I admit that,” said the rural Bloomington woman who has been feeding hummingbirds for more than 40 years. She has given 137 educational talks on ruby-throated hummingbirds and is an administrator of the Hummingbirds Anonymous site on Facebook.
The quest to replace Peoria’s drinking water lead pipes

PEORIA, Ill. (WMDB) — Illinois has unenviable status as the state with the most lead water pipes in the country, but now the state is leading the way to replace those pipes. There are nearly 700,000 drinking water lead pipes throughout the state, according to the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency.
McAlister’s Deli temporarily closed for fire

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department responded to a fire at McAlister’s Deli on University Street in Peoria at approximately 3:58 p.m. Friday. According to a Peoria fire press release, fire crews reported that smoke was beginning to fill up the building when they first arrived on the scene.
Severe weather possible in Peoria Sunday evening

PEORIA, Ill. – The weekend is not going to end on a positive note weather-wise. 25 News First Alert Chief Meteorologist Chuck Collins says despite the storms of this morning, more severe storms will be on the way starting early this evening. “The best chance for severe storms is...
Teachers vote to approve contract with PPS

PEORIA, Ill. – It’s all but a done deal now. The Peoria Federation of Teachers says on social media teachers have overwhelmingly approved the contract worked out on Thursday with the Peoria Public Schools, months after the last contract expired, and after a third meeting with a federal mediator.
Home sales during week ending Aug. 20 in McLean County

There is one inmate sentenced to jail in McLean County set to be released from the custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections during the week ending Sept. 24. According to The Institute for Illinois' Fiscal Sustainability, Illinois spends about $37,000 a year per incarcerated... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted...
One Uptown gets its final tenant — a new restaurant on the circle

A long dormant part of Uptown Normal finally has a tenant. The owner of Hacienda Leon in Bloomington will open another of those restaurants in One Uptown, on the circle. That’s one of the anchor buildings for the Uptown district. The restaurant could have more than 100 seats and complement existing dining options. The development will reportedly cost more than $1 million.
Prep Football Recap for Sept. 16, 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Scores from Week 4 games in central Illinois on Sept. 16, 2022, Peoria High def. Normal Community, 64-30 Richwoods def. Notre Dame, 48-35 Danville def. Bloomington, 28-14 Pekin def. Washington, 49-28 Canton def. East Peoria, 41-0 Dunlap def. Limestone, 41-0 Springfield def. U-High, 32-13 Tri-Valley beat Tremont, 40-6 El Paso-Gridley def. […]
Peoria teachers’ union holds near-unanimous vote to approve contract

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria’s teachers’ union has agreed to ratify the new deal struck with District 150. Sunday afternoon, members of Peoria Federation of Teachers Local 780 gathered at Richwoods High School for the proceedings. 99% of the 537 present voted to approve the deal. President...
2 wanted for questioning in relation to shooting in Streator

LIVINGSTON COUNTY (25 News Now) - The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is looking to question two people in relation to a shooting in Streator. The sheriff’s office says Alyssa K. Shelton and Timothy M. Wheaton, both from Streator, are wanted for questioning after a shooting that occurred in the 1400 block of South Cleveland Avenue in Streator on September 17.
Hundreds of women find their Pathway to success

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Nearly three hundred women came together today to network and find new ways to lead. The pathways to success conference provides opportunities for women to connect with other leaders while gaining more knowledge to succeed both in and out of the workplace. The theme was...
