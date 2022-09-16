Read full article on original website
monitorsaintpaul.com
New program at Hamline aims to help working paraprofessionals earn their teaching licenses
Hamline University’s innovative Para Pathway program, which launched this fall, aims to support paraprofessionals across the state in earning bachelor’s degrees and teaching licenses in order to address the growing teacher shortage. “The purpose of this program is to remove barriers for folks who we know are going...
Eight Minnesota schools recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools
Eight Minnesota schools are among almost 300 across the country to be named National Blue Ribbon Schools, an award recognizing student performance. National Blue Ribbon Schools are recognized each year by the U.S. Department of Education. This year’s awards, which marked the 39th year of the program, included 297 schools. Both public and nonpublic schools from elementary to high school levels are eligible for the awards.
Addressing the need: Efforts are underway to recruit and retain Black male teachers in Minnesota
James Cannon remembers being the only Black kid in a class of white kids. Not only that, but of all of his K-12 teachers, he distinctly remembers the two Black teachers because there were so few. It’s been proven that representation makes a difference in a child’s life. Studies looking...
WDIO-TV
Meet the candidates for Minnesota State Auditor
The Minnesota State Auditor’s race is probably one of the lesser-known ones on the ballot this midterm election cycle. Incumbent Julie Blaha (DFL) is running for re-election. Ryan Wilson (R) is hoping to unseat her. Blaha was first elected in 2018. She said the role is about protecting people’s...
KAAL-TV
GOP nominee Scott Jensen visits Rochester
Dr. Scott Jensen, Minnesota GOP nominee for Governor, hosted a meet and greet in Rochester Sunday afternoon. Jensen will challenge Democratic Gov. Tim Walz in the state’s race for governor on Nov. 8. Many Rochester residents came out to Kathy’s Pug to support Jensen and ask him questions.
tcbmag.com
Greater Minnesota Child Care ‘In Crisis Mode’
Child care businesses in Greater Minnesota are losing employees faster than they’re gaining new ones, and it’s exacerbating existing worker shortages and limiting care options for parents in rural communities. That’s one of the main takeaways from a Tuesday report issued by the Mankato-based Center for Rural Policy...
KAAL-TV
‘Unknown user’ sending inappropriate emails to students across Minnesota
(ABC 6 News) -Area school officials have sent emails to parents and guardians on Thursday informing them of an “inappropriate email situation.”. According to an email to Rochester Public Schools parents, RPS leadership was made aware of an inappropriate email that was circulating to RPS students from what the school claimed to be an ‘unknown user.’
fox9.com
New COVID-19 subvariant detected in Twin Cities wastewater
(FOX 9) - The newest Omicron sub-variant made its way to Minnesota after BA.2.75 was detected in Twin Cities wastewater. According to data released by the Metropolitan Council on Friday, tested wastewater detected the BA.2.75 subvariant, but Omicron BA.5 is still the most common strain of COVID-19 in the metro accounting for 90% of viral RNA material.
fox9.com
Learning platform Minnesota schools use compromised with inappropriate image
EDINA, Minn. (FOX 9) - Some schools in Minnesota on Wednesday shut down access to a learning app after a link to an inappropriate image was shared via the platform in schools across the country. Edina Public Schools and Shakopee Public Schools are among the districts in Minnesota to address...
Governor Tim Walz reveals sweeping plan to slow climate change
Eagan, Minn. -- DFL Gov. Tim Walz on Friday revealed a plan designed to curb climate change's impact, a broad framework that includes setting benchmarks to cut greenhouse gas emissions and increase the number of electric cars on Minnesota's roads."To not address climate change will be that existential threat to the health, wellbeing and economic future of Minnesotan for generations to come," Walz said at Ecolab's facility in Eagan.The more than 60-page plan includes targets of six goals, including boosting clean energy and clean transportation—a sector that is the state's largest source of greenhouse gas emissions. The plan aims for the state...
boreal.org
Poll: Walz up 7 over Jensen in Minnesota Governor’s race
Dr. Scott Jensen, (left) and Gov. Tim Walz, frontrunners for the Minnesota governor's race, speak at the FarmFest gubernatorial debate in Morgan, Minn. on Aug. 3. A new Minnesota Poll shows Walz leading Jensen. Photos by Jackson Forderer for MPR News. DFL Gov. Tim Walz is ahead of Republican challenger...
Is the BA.2.75 COVID variant in Minnesota?
MINNEAPOLIS -- A very contagious COVID-19 variant that health officials say could become a dominant one in the coming months has shown up in Minnesota wastewater tests.The World Health Organization said BA.2.75 is a concern and warned that new variants are becoming more contagious. BA.2.75 has been the variant behind a number of cases in, among other places, Florida, according to recent reports.According to the Metropolitan Council, the latest wastewater tested shows that BA.5 remains the dominant variant in the metro area, with some BA.4 and BA.2 remaining.However, officials said there are BA.2.75 samples in the 1% to 2% range of the overall metro area.Furthermore, the viral load has increased from the previous week by about 36%.
themacweekly.com
Saint Paul nurses go on strike
On Monday, Sept. 12, nurses across Minnesota went on strike. Strikes occurred at several hospitals across the Twin Cities, including United Hospital and Children’s Minnesota Hospital- St. Paul, just over three miles from campus. Macalester students were among those who joined nurses on the picket line in St. Paul.
bulletin-news.com
St. Paul school district fires finance chief who flagged improper spending
Superintendent of St. Paul Public Schools Joe Gothard has dismissed his finance director, Marie Schrul, whose candor about the district’s errors made her popular with watchdog groups but unpopular with other executives. Schrul, 49, began working for the district as an accountant in 1998. In 2014, he was promoted...
boreal.org
Greater Minnesota suicides were majority of gun deaths in 2021
A map shows the location of gun deaths in Minnesota in 2021. The purple pins represent suicides. The red pins represent homicides. Find an interactive version of the map, including demographic details for the deceased, below. Data provided by Protect Minnesota. Graphic: Megan Burks | MPR News. Gunshots on the...
This Small Minnesota Town Is Considered The Worst In The Entire State
There are some great places to live in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. However, there is one small town that is considered the worst small town in the entire state of Minnesota. Hopefully, this small town isn't your hometown, because no one wants to be number one on a list of the worst small towns in the entire state.
mprnews.org
Poll: Majority backs legal marijuana in Minnesota
A majority of Minnesota voters polled in an MPR News/Star Tribune/KARE 11 survey conducted last week say the state should legalize marijuana for recreational use. Roughly 53 percent of the 800 registered voters reached by Mason Dixon Polling between Sept. 12 and 14 said they supported legal marijuana, while 36 percent said they opposed it and about 11 percent remained unsure. The poll carries a plus-or-minus 3.5 percent margin of error.
fox9.com
Medical cannabis maker sues Minnesota, alleges ‘irrational discrimination’ over THC edibles
(FOX 9) - In the wake of THC edibles being made legal by the Minnesota Legislature last session, one manufacturer in the state’s medical cannabis program has filed a lawsuit claiming it's being unfairly subjected to regulations that others aren’t – for the exact same products. Vireo...
bulletin-news.com
St. Paul residents missing out on bulky trash removal, among garbage committee concerns
Have you placed your yearly hefty throw order? In St. Paul, owners of residential properties with one to four units are required to sign up for the city’s organized garbage collection, which includes free annual pickup of two or three major waste items. Sofas, beds, and freezers may be...
KAAL-TV
4 additional free at-home COVID-19 tests available for Minnesota households through state program
(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced on Wednesday that Minnesotans can now place an order for four additional free at-home COVID-19 rapid tests through the state’s online ordering program. Minnesotans who have previously ordered the full limit of eight tests from the program can now...
