Saint Paul, MN

Bring Me The News

Eight Minnesota schools recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools

Eight Minnesota schools are among almost 300 across the country to be named National Blue Ribbon Schools, an award recognizing student performance. National Blue Ribbon Schools are recognized each year by the U.S. Department of Education. This year’s awards, which marked the 39th year of the program, included 297 schools. Both public and nonpublic schools from elementary to high school levels are eligible for the awards.
MINNESOTA STATE
WDIO-TV

Meet the candidates for Minnesota State Auditor

The Minnesota State Auditor’s race is probably one of the lesser-known ones on the ballot this midterm election cycle. Incumbent Julie Blaha (DFL) is running for re-election. Ryan Wilson (R) is hoping to unseat her. Blaha was first elected in 2018. She said the role is about protecting people’s...
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

GOP nominee Scott Jensen visits Rochester

Dr. Scott Jensen, Minnesota GOP nominee for Governor, hosted a meet and greet in Rochester Sunday afternoon. Jensen will challenge Democratic Gov. Tim Walz in the state’s race for governor on Nov. 8. Many Rochester residents came out to Kathy’s Pug to support Jensen and ask him questions.
ROCHESTER, MN
tcbmag.com

Greater Minnesota Child Care ‘In Crisis Mode’

Child care businesses in Greater Minnesota are losing employees faster than they’re gaining new ones, and it’s exacerbating existing worker shortages and limiting care options for parents in rural communities. That’s one of the main takeaways from a Tuesday report issued by the Mankato-based Center for Rural Policy...
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

‘Unknown user’ sending inappropriate emails to students across Minnesota

(ABC 6 News) -Area school officials have sent emails to parents and guardians on Thursday informing them of an “inappropriate email situation.”. According to an email to Rochester Public Schools parents, RPS leadership was made aware of an inappropriate email that was circulating to RPS students from what the school claimed to be an ‘unknown user.’
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

New COVID-19 subvariant detected in Twin Cities wastewater

(FOX 9) - The newest Omicron sub-variant made its way to Minnesota after BA.2.75 was detected in Twin Cities wastewater. According to data released by the Metropolitan Council on Friday, tested wastewater detected the BA.2.75 subvariant, but Omicron BA.5 is still the most common strain of COVID-19 in the metro accounting for 90% of viral RNA material.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Governor Tim Walz reveals sweeping plan to slow climate change

Eagan, Minn. -- DFL Gov. Tim Walz on Friday revealed a plan designed to curb climate change's impact, a broad framework that includes setting benchmarks to cut greenhouse gas emissions and increase the number of electric cars on Minnesota's roads."To not address climate change will be that existential threat to the health, wellbeing and economic future of Minnesotan for generations to come," Walz said at Ecolab's facility in Eagan.The more than 60-page plan includes targets of six goals, including boosting clean energy and clean transportation—a sector that is the state's largest source of greenhouse gas emissions. The plan aims for the state...
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Poll: Walz up 7 over Jensen in Minnesota Governor’s race

Dr. Scott Jensen, (left) and Gov. Tim Walz, frontrunners for the Minnesota governor's race, speak at the FarmFest gubernatorial debate in Morgan, Minn. on Aug. 3. A new Minnesota Poll shows Walz leading Jensen. Photos by Jackson Forderer for MPR News. DFL Gov. Tim Walz is ahead of Republican challenger...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Is the BA.2.75 COVID variant in Minnesota?

MINNEAPOLIS -- A very contagious COVID-19 variant that health officials say could become a dominant one in the coming months has shown up in Minnesota wastewater tests.The World Health Organization said BA.2.75 is a concern and warned that new variants are becoming more contagious. BA.2.75 has been the variant behind a number of cases in, among other places, Florida, according to recent reports.According to the Metropolitan Council, the latest wastewater tested shows that BA.5 remains the dominant variant in the metro area, with some BA.4 and BA.2 remaining.However, officials said there are BA.2.75 samples in the 1% to 2% range of the overall metro area.Furthermore, the viral load has increased from the previous week by about 36%.
MINNESOTA STATE
themacweekly.com

Saint Paul nurses go on strike

On Monday, Sept. 12, nurses across Minnesota went on strike. Strikes occurred at several hospitals across the Twin Cities, including United Hospital and Children’s Minnesota Hospital- St. Paul, just over three miles from campus. Macalester students were among those who joined nurses on the picket line in St. Paul.
SAINT PAUL, MN
bulletin-news.com

St. Paul school district fires finance chief who flagged improper spending

Superintendent of St. Paul Public Schools Joe Gothard has dismissed his finance director, Marie Schrul, whose candor about the district’s errors made her popular with watchdog groups but unpopular with other executives. Schrul, 49, began working for the district as an accountant in 1998. In 2014, he was promoted...
SAINT PAUL, MN
boreal.org

Greater Minnesota suicides were majority of gun deaths in 2021

A map shows the location of gun deaths in Minnesota in 2021. The purple pins represent suicides. The red pins represent homicides. Find an interactive version of the map, including demographic details for the deceased, below. Data provided by Protect Minnesota. Graphic: Megan Burks | MPR News. Gunshots on the...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Poll: Majority backs legal marijuana in Minnesota

A majority of Minnesota voters polled in an MPR News/Star Tribune/KARE 11 survey conducted last week say the state should legalize marijuana for recreational use. Roughly 53 percent of the 800 registered voters reached by Mason Dixon Polling between Sept. 12 and 14 said they supported legal marijuana, while 36 percent said they opposed it and about 11 percent remained unsure. The poll carries a plus-or-minus 3.5 percent margin of error.
MINNESOTA STATE

