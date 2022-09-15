ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

markerzone.com

RANGERS SIGN VETERAN BLUELINER TO PROFESSIONAL TRYOUT CONTRACT

With training camp beginning in a few days, the New York Rangers are adding a veteran defenceman to their roster on a PTO. According to CapFriendly, the New York Rangers have signed veteran blueliner Matt Bartkowski to a professional tryout contract and will be at camp with them this week.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
markerzone.com

JETS' MARK SCHEIFELE SHOCKED THAT BLAKE WHEELER STRIPPED OF CAPTAINCY

Winnipeg Jets star centerman Mark Scheifele sat down with 32 Thoughts' Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek to give his thoughts on the recent changes within his organization. Scheifele spoke with the Sportnet reporters during the NHL Media Tour over the weekend. The primary focus of the conversation - changes in Winnipeg. New Jets' head coach Rick Bowness recently stripped long-time leader Blake Wheeler of his captaincy on Friday. Scheifele commented on the move, "I was definitely shocked. Didn't see it coming."
NHL
markerzone.com

CROSBY SAYS HE WAS AT LEAST TOP 5 DRUNKEST AT MACKINNON'S CUP PARTY

The NHL Media Tour is in Las Vegas this weekend. Stars from all over the league converge for a few days of media interviews and hype videos. 32 Thoughts' Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek interviewed both Nathan MacKinnon and Sidney Crosby. In both interviews, questions about the soberness of Crosby came up.
LAS VEGAS, NV
markerzone.com

FORMER CANADIENS FORWARD PHILLIP DANAULT FULL OF PRAISE FOR NICK SUZUKI

When Nick Suzuki began his NHL career in 2019, he had a lot of help with teammate Phillip Danault taking him under his wing and showing him the ropes on how to be a solid two-way center in the league. Danault and Suzuki formed a pretty good one-two punch down...
NHL
Yardbarker

David Quinn admits to mistakes as New York Rangers head coach

Former New York Rangers head coach David Quinn has admitted to what everyone saw in his three seasons on Broadway– he overcoached. “There were things I wish I had done differently,” Quinn said in a feature on NHL.com. “I thought I got away from being who I have been for 28 years as a coach.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
markerzone.com

KYLE DUBAS' JOB HANGS IN THE BALANCE OF TORONTO'S FIRST ROUND PERFORMANCE

The Toronto Maple Leafs' historic failure to advance past the opening round of the playoffs has become larger than life, spanning 18 years this summer. Toronto is the NHL's largest market by volume, so the collective heartbreak is just that much bigger. What makes the team's woes so crazy is...
NHL
NHL

WATCH: 9/17 Sharks vs Avs Rookie Faceoff

Watch the Sharks vs. Avalanche at the Rookie Faceoff from Tech CU Arena. Watch the Sharks vs. Ducks at the Rookie Faceoff from Tech CU Arena. SAN JOSE, CA - The San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) today introduced new uniforms that will be worn with the start of the 2022-23 National Hockey League season. Designed by adidas in collaboration with the Sharks, the 'Evolve' uniform is inspired by the popular and innovative original Sharks jersey and incorporates new, innovative design elements as the franchise looks to the future and to a new era of Sharks hockey. The 'Evolve' uniform represents the first significant uniform change for the team in nine years and only the 5th generation of Sharks primary uniform.
SAN JOSE, CA
markerzone.com

SENATORS MAKE AN ADDITION TO THEIR LEADERSHIP GROUP

The Ottawa Senators will head into the 2022-23 season with a new face among their leadership group. On Monday, the team announced that veteran forward Claude Giroux will be an assistant captain, joining Thomas Chabot, who is also an assistant and Brady Tkachuk, who is captain. Giroux is no stranger...
NHL
markerzone.com

NOLAN PATRICK EXPECTED TO MISS 2022-23 SEASON, RETIREMENT NOT EXPECTED JUST YET

Nolan Patrick's professional career has been one unfortunate development after another, and the guy cannot seem to get his body right. He still suffers from concussion-related migraines/symptoms, and he battled a serious shoulder injury to boot. After learning he would start this season on LTIR, it now turns out he is expected to miss the entire 2022-23 season, and some are asking whether or not retirement is around the corner.
NHL
markerzone.com

FORMER LEAF TYSON BARRIE POKES FUN AT MITCH MARNER OVER WHAT WAS LIKELY A TRAUMATIC EXPERIENCE

Former Toronto Maple Leaf Tyson Barrie certainly didn't hold back while taking what I think was meant to be a friendly shot at an old teammate. Current Leaf Mitch Marner has a paid sponsorship post circulating on Instagram right now with Land Rover Canada where he hocks the latest Range Rover. It contains a comment from Austin Matthews, tons of fans, and Barrie, who decided to get a bit dark with his take.
NHL
markerzone.com

OTTAWA TO UNDERGO TRAINING CAMP WITHOUT KEY FORWARD

It appears as though forward Alex Formenton will not be present at Senators' training camp, as the forward is still without a contract as of September 18. Pierre Dorion told media recently he planned on having Formenton signed by September 20 and having him at camp, however it does not look like that deadline will be met.
NHL
markerzone.com

GET READY FOR MORE NHL SWEATER ADS IN THE FUTURE

The NHL's first sweater advertisements were unveiled earlier this month, and reviews have been healthily divided. So far, the NHL has only allotted one jersey patch on each team's right chest. However, the latest intel suggests the NHL has more allotments set aside for potential future opportunities. In other words,...
NHL
markerzone.com

SIDNEY CROSBY TALK ABOUT THE FUTURE OF HIS PLAYING CAREER

Pittsburgh Penguins' captain Sidney Crosby sat down with 32 Thoughts' Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek to discuss the upcoming season at the NHL Media Tour in Las Vegas this weekend. One of the topics up for discussion was how long Crosby will continue playing in the NHL. Crosby, who turned...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Sabres Need Tuch To Lead the Way

Of all the reasons that can be attributed to the optimism currently surrounding the Buffalo Sabres, Alex Tuch is probably the biggest. After being acquired from the Vegas Golden Knights in the November 2021 Jack Eichel blockbuster, Sabres fans had to wait nearly two months to see their return in the trade, but it was well worth it. Tuch became a sensation upon debuting, scoring at a nearly point-per-game pace and emerging as both a leader and fan favorite in the process.
BUFFALO, NY
markerzone.com

VETERAN FORWARD ANTOINE ROUSSEL SIGNS PTO WITH EASTERN CONFERENCE TEAM

The Philadelphia Flyers have signed forward Antoine Roussel to a professional tryout:. Roussel, 32, played last season with the Arizona Coyotes, scoring 8 points in 53 games, adding 59 PIMs. The French forward has 607 games of NHL experience under his belt and should fit right into John Tortorella's schemes.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
markerzone.com

JURAJ SLAFKOVSKY READY FOR RETURN TO PROSPECTS CHALLENGE

Juraj Slafkovsky is set to return to the Montreal Canadiens' lineup for their match against the Ottawa Senators in their final game of the 2022 Prospects Challenge in Buffalo, NY. One Montreal-based source reported that Slafkovsky would miss the remainder of the tournament, as baseless a claim then as it was now.
NHL
markerzone.com

OILERS CONSIDERED SIGNING VETERAN FORWARD TO PTO BEFORE HE SIGNED OUTSIDE NHL

NHL veteran forward Riley Nash reportedly had an opportunity for a professional tryout before signing a deal outside of the NHL. According to the Athletic's Daniel Nugent-Bowman, the Edmonton Oilers were considering inviting him to camp on a PTO. The 33-year-old recently signed a two-year deal with the Charlotte Checkers...
NHL
markerzone.com

CANADIAN TEAM REPORTEDLY INTERESTED IN ETHAN BEAR

Ethan Bear has been the subject of plenty of trade rumors during his young career. He was traded to the Carolina Hurricanes last summer by the Edmonton Oilers after plenty of trade speculation. Now he may be seeing himself in the same boat. The Hurricanes bolstered their blue line this...
