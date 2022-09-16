Read full article on original website
California just legalized 'human composting.' Not everyone is happy.
The church says that the process was developed for cows, not humans.
The California county where MAGA took control
REDDING, Calif. — Times are grim in the cowboy far north of California. Wildfires rage. COVID-19 lingers. Drought has stripped most of the snow from Mount Shasta and shrunken Shasta Lake. But other business has consumed the Shasta County Board of Supervisors meetings. “We’ve been duped!” one resident charged...
1 dead, 5 hurt in suspected DUI crash in central California
KERMAN, Calif. (AP) — A suspected DUI driver was among five people injured in a head-on crash that killed another motorist in central California, authorities said. The 27-year-old suspect was alone in a 2003 Honda that collided with a 2017 Acura shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday near Kerman, west of Fresno, according to the California Highway Patrol.
A racial reckoning over a festival's disrespect toward Asians in Monterey Bay: Will its demise bring healing?
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — Walking the oceanfront footpath toward the fabled fish-packing warehouses of Cannery Row, Randy Sabado stops at a historical mural. As always, he grimaces. It depicts white men and women strolling in Victorian dress, Japanese abalone divers on the hunt at sea and Chinese villagers fishing...
Rain helps increase containment of huge California wildfire
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A major storm that battered western Alaska over the weekend churned through Northern California on Monday after bringing early-season snow to mountains and dropping rain that helped firefighters increase their containment of a huge wildfire. No growth was reported on the 119-square-mile (308-square-kilometer) Mosquito Fire...
Motorcyclist ejected in crash, then fatally struck by BART train
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A motorcyclist was struck and killed by an oncoming train in Northern California after flying from the bike during a crash and falling onto railroad tracks, officials said Friday. The crash caused major service delays for the Bay Area Rapid Transit system. The motorcyclist's name...
Missing woman found dead after Southern California mudslides
YUCAIPA, Calif. (AP) — A woman who disappeared when a downpour in a recently burned area unleashed mudslides that tore through her Southern California mountain community was found dead under mud, rocks and other debris, authorities said Friday. Thunderstorms late Monday triggered the mudslides carrying rocks, trees and earth...
