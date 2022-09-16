KERMAN, Calif. (AP) — A suspected DUI driver was among five people injured in a head-on crash that killed another motorist in central California, authorities said. The 27-year-old suspect was alone in a 2003 Honda that collided with a 2017 Acura shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday near Kerman, west of Fresno, according to the California Highway Patrol.

