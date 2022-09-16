NJ STATE POLICE PAY RESPECT TO PORT AUTHORITY POLICE OFFICER KILLED IN MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT ON HIS WAY TO 9/11 CEREMONY AT WTC

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thelakewoodscoop.com
Lakewood Police Department to Step up Patrols, Strictly Enforce Curfew in West Gate Following Stabbing Incident
In response to last night’s stabbing in West Gate, TLS reached out to Lakewood Police Chief Greg Meyer to find out what is being done to make residents feel safer. “We are taking this and other incidents very seriously,” Police Chief Meyer told TLS. “We are very well aware of the activity recently taking place in the area, and we will boosting patrols – with both plain clothes detectives and marked units,” the Chief said.
NJ motorist charged for killing pedestrian while driving wrong direction
The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office on Saturday announced charges against a 35-year-old woman for killing a pedestrian while driving the wrong direction.
Woman found dead in N.J. condo, authorities say
Authorities are investigating the death of a 65-year-old woman in Old Bridge as a homicide. A family member found Deborah Brown-Hepworth shortly after 11 a.m. Saturday in her home at Bridgepointe Condominiums on Hanna Lane in the Laurence Harbor section of township, the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday.
Video Shows Helicopter Rescue Of Injured Boater 100 Miles Off NJ Coast
A 60-year-old boater was rescued by a US Coast Guard helicopter nearly 100 miles off the coast of New Jersey over the weekend (scroll for video). The man had fallen aboard the 31-foot pleasure craft, Reely, on Sunday, and notified watchstanders with Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay. The Air Station...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ex-N.J. cop accused of killing wife to stand trial 3 years after shooting
A former Newark police lieutenant is set to stand trial for allegedly murdering his estranged wife, more than three years after her death. Ex-Lt. John Formisano is accused in the July 2019 shooting death of Christie Solaro-Formisano and attempting to kill her new boyfriend at the Jefferson Township home the two shared before their estrangement.
wrnjradio.com
Coast Guard medevacs 60-year-old man from vessel over 100 miles off New Jersey coast
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ (Atlantic County) — The Coast Guard medevaced an injured 60-year-old man Sunday from a vessel nearly 104 miles east of Atlantic City. Watchstanders with Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay received a notification from the 31-foot pleasure craft, Reely, stating a 60-year-old man fell aboard the vessel and reportedly injured his back.
One dead, another seriously injured in N.J. shooting, officials say
One person was killed and another was seriously injured in an early morning shooting in Paterson Sunday, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said. Paterson police responded to a report of shots fired at 1:47 a.m. near Belle Avenue and Hopper Street, officials said. Officers located two gunshot victims, a...
WFMZ-TV Online
18 arrested in drug investigation along Route 22 in Clinton Township
CLINTON TWP., N.J. - Authorities arrested more than a dozen people over the last few months in a drug investigation in Hunterdon County, New Jersey. Eighteen people are facing charges after a multi-agency investigation into drug activity along Route 22 in Clinton Township, said the county prosecutor's office. The FBI...
RELATED PEOPLE
Jarring video shows car clip Great Kills pedestrian on street where city denied requests for crosswalks, stop signs
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A jarring video provided to the Advance/SILive.com shows a pedestrian in Great Kills being clipped by a vehicle at an intersection where the city has denied previous requests for stop signs and crosswalks. The incident occurred on Friday, Sept. 9, on Katan Avenue, at the Abingdon...
Swimmer drowns, 2 others rescued at Jersey Shore beach
One swimmer apparently drowned and two others were rescued Sunday night from the waters in Long Branch, according to police. The body of the unidentified swimmer was found shortly after 9 p.m. in the ocean near the 100 block of Ocean Avenue North, Long Branch Police Chief Domingos Saldida said in an email.
Police investigating fatal shooting of Newark man
Two people were shot, including one fatally, in Newark Saturday night, authorities announced on Sunday. Shortly before midnight, Newark police found Wayne Jones, 41, and another injured person with gunshot wounds around Ridgewood Avenue. The two were transported to University Hospital. Jones was pronounced dead a few hours later. The the other victim survived and is currently being treated for their injuries, according to Essex County Prosecutor’s office.
Veteran cop who misused police resources will lose $168K job, officials say
A Freehold Township Police lieutenant admitted Friday that he illegally accessed information from a police computer database for personal use, authorities said. John Todd, 58, a 27-year veteran of the department, pleaded guilty to computer theft, according to a statement from the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office. An investigation by...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman charged in N.J. car crash that killed mother of 3 during morning jog
A 35-year-old Morris County woman has been charged in a fatal car crash that killed a mother of three who was struck during her morning jog in Pequannock earlier this year, authorities said. Maria Oliveri, of Riverdale, was charged with one count of second-degree vehicular homicide, one count of disorderly...
1 dead, 3 injured in single-vehicle crash in on Interstate 80 in N.J.
One person died and three were injured when an SUV crashed into a tree along Interstate 80 in Warren County Sunday, the New Jersey State Police said. The crash occurred at about 8:40 a.m. on a westbound stretch of the highway at mile marker 8.4 in Knowlton Township. A Toyota...
20 months later, feds track another Jan. 6 cop-assault suspect in NJ
A Toms River man is the 25th person from New Jersey charged in connection with the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The U.S. Department of Justice in a complaint says it was tipped off anonymously that Salvatore Vassallo, 59, of Toms River, was at the Capitol that day.
ocscanner.news
FREEHOLD: POLICE LIEUTENANT PLEADS GUILTY TO ILLEGAL DATABASE ACCESS
A 27-year veteran of the Freehold Township Police Department has admitted to illegally accessing information from a law-enforcement computer database for personal use, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Friday. Lt. John Todd, 58, pleaded guilty to a count of third-degree Computer Theft during a Friday morning hearing before...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Two Trenton teens charged with breaking into cars in Lawrence
Two Trenton teens, one of whom allegedly had a Glock handgun in his possession, have been charged for allegedly breaking into a car parked at the Society Hill townhouse development near the Brunswick Traffic Circle, according to the Lawrence Township Police Department. The two men, ages 17 and 18, were...
Man killed girlfriend with a hammer, hid her body in a closet, authorities say
A 32-year-old man beat his girlfriend to death with a hammer in an Elizabeth apartment last weekend, moved her body into a closet and then tried to clean up before fleeing in a minivan, authorities said. Those are among the details in an affidavit of probable cause supporting murder and...
Say you’re from Jersey without saying you’re from Jersey
It’s not the first time I heard of this, but Jersey subreddit user Substantial_Day_2967 had some more fun with the concept. They posted a request to “Tell me you’re from New Jersey without actually telling me you’re from New Jersey.” A clever way of saying give me something usually only someone from New Jersey would get.
fox29.com
Police: Suspects sought after catalytic converters stolen from 9 school buses in Burlington County
MOORESTOWN, N.J. - The search is on for two suspected thieves after police say several catalytic converters were stolen from school buses in Burlington County this weekend. Nine school buses parked at Moorestown High School were robbed of their catalytic converters late Friday night, according to the Moorestown Police Department.
Comments / 0