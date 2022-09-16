NJ STATE POLICE PAY RESPECT TO PORT AUTHORITY POLICE OFFICER KILLED IN MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT ON HIS WAY TO 9/11 CEREMONY AT WTC

In response to last night’s stabbing in West Gate, TLS reached out to Lakewood Police Chief Greg Meyer to find out what is being done to make residents feel safer. “We are taking this and other incidents very seriously,” Police Chief Meyer told TLS. “We are very well aware of the activity recently taking place in the area, and we will boosting patrols – with both plain clothes detectives and marked units,” the Chief said.

LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 23 HOURS AGO