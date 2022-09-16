Read full article on original website
Joel Batchelor
3d ago
A racist and someone who knows absolutely nothing about leading a city. He’s a bully and I really hope it bites him in the rectal cavity for the good citizens of Enfield.
MacGyver
3d ago
Looks like he's getting a change, however I don't think it's going to be the change he's hoping for.
Ashley Robbins
3d ago
That was a memorial to all that died during all wars & he knew that when he destroyed it..Needs to be in jail now….
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Former Ahoskie Mayor appointed to Town Council
AHOSKIE – A former public official has come out of retirement to fill an empty seat on the Ahoskie Town Council. Linda Blackburn, who served the town as its Mayor over an eight-year period (2003-11), has been appointed to fill unexpired term of Councilman Matt Bradley. Bradley, first elected...
bpr.org
Decades after environmental justice was defined in Warren County, leaders revisit its birthplace
It has been 40 years since a majority Black community in North Carolina stood up against toxins being dumped in their backyards. This weekend, hundreds of people are expected to return to Warren County to commemorate the birthplace of the environmental justice movement. The movement started out small in rural...
rrspin.com
Shotwell named county HRM director
Halifax County announced that Senior Human Resources Analyst Kristin Shotwell has been selected as the new human resources management director. She began her new job Thursday. With former director Renee Perry’s selection as deputy county manager in June, a recruitment and interview process was conducted to find her replacement.
N.C. pastor exonerated of 1994 robbery conviction
It was an emotional Saturday on the steps of the Pitt County Courthouse as people gathered to celebrate the exoneration while also acknowledging the long road ahead to justice.
Enfield police chief's resignation cites hostile work environment
Enfield Police Chief James Ayers wrote in his resignation letter that he could no longer work in an oppressive and hostile work environment created by town leaders.
Black Mayor Removes Confederate Statue, Death Threats Follow
This month, a fiery newly elected Black mayor called on North Carolina governor Roy Cooper to declare a state of emergency in his overwhelmingly Black town of less than 3,000 residents in the eastern part of the state. Enfield mayor Mondale Robinson says he was targeted with death threats from...
WITN
PITT COUNTY PASTOR EXONERATED ALMOST 29 YEARS AFTER CONVICTION
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pastor Darron Carmon proves his innocence after evidence is released. Carmon was convicted in 1993 for an alleged armed robbery. After spending eight years behind bars, he was discharged on good behavior. Nearly 20 years after being freed, the Winterville Police Department released fingerprint evidence that...
WRAL
Robinson addresses crowd of Trump supporters at Selma rally
North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson addresses a raucous crowd at an April 9 rally held by former President Donald Trump in Selma. (photo by Bryan Anderson)
WECT
Ousted town manager reportedly in the running to lead Town of Navassa
NAVASSA, N.C. (WECT) - After only three months on the job, she was forced out of her role as Town Manager in Kenly, North Carolina. In August, Kenly Town Council voted to terminate Justine Jones after their entire police force and two town administrators resigned in protest of the difficult work environment they say she created there.
WRAL
Robinson joins Trump on stage at Selma rally
North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson addresses a raucous crowd at an April 9 rally held by former President Donald Trump in Selma. (photo by Bryan Anderson)
WITN
Washington Housing Authority breaks ground for neighborhood program
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) -The Washington Housing Authority broke ground Friday for its neighborhood revitalization program. The program is a partnership with the City of Washington and will provide more affordable homes for low to moderate income families in Beaufort County. The ceremony took place at the corner of 6th and...
spectrumlocalnews.com
'Just terrible': Couple left behind by state recovery program
AYDEN, N.C. — In 2005, Willie and Geraldine Williams bought their home in Greene County. Rebuild N.C. is tasked with helping people rebuild after natural disasters. For nearly 3 years, the Williams family has lived in a hotel after the program began demolition on their home, but then stopped.
cbs17
Former law enforcement speak on petition to remove Wake Co. Sheriff Gerald Baker from office
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker has responded to legal action attempting to remove him from office saying it has no legal basis and that the attorney who filed it, Jeff Dobson, had no right to file it. CBS 17 spoke with one former Raleigh police...
3 spectators hit by car at North Carolina drag strip, officials say
The incident took place at the Wayne County Dragstrip at 3451 Nahunta Road.
cbs17
PHOTOS: Nash Co. deputies celebrate 2 milestone birthdays as retired deputy turns 90, resident turns 106
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Nash County Sheriff’s Office is in the birthday spirit this weekend. Deputies attended two different birthday celebrations Saturday — one for a retired deputy turning 90 and one for a resident turning 106. Sheriff Keith Stone and members of the Sheriff’s...
WITN
Arrest made in Sunday night shooting in Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - An arrest has been made in a weekend shooting that left a Rocky Mount man in serious condition. Rocky Mount police have charged Jontal Harris with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. The shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. Sunday...
WITN
UPDATE: Charges pressed after baby found unresponsive in bathtub
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Charges have been pressed against two people for the baby found unresponsive in a bathtub. Rocky Mount Criminal Investigation Divison charged the mother of the infant, Sierra Eley, 27, and her boyfriend, Marcus Richardson, 30. Eley has been charged with felony child abuse. She is...
Pastor spent 8 years in prison for a crime he didn’t commit. NC finally admits mistake.
Police withheld fingerprint evidence that could have cleared him. Now he’s thankful. “Do I feel justice? I actually don’t. ... They can’t give me the time that they took.”
WITN
Woman takes Alford plea for 2004 Nash County killing
SPRING HOPE, N.C. (WRAL) - A Nash County woman charged in connection to the 2004 death of Deborah Deans took a plea deal in court. WRAL reports that Kimberly Hancock took an Alford plea to aiding and abetting voluntary manslaughter and concealment of death. Hancock was originally charged with first-degree murder when Deans’ remains were found in 2019.
Work begins soon on short, new road that will make it easier to get through Clayton
The Ranch Road Extension was a top priority for the town.
