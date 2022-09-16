Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Dogs recovering at Ohio shelter after being found inside cage in middle of woods
HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio — Three dogs were rescued after being found dehydrated and starving in the woods, according to the Highland County Humane Society. The shelter posted to Facebook on Sunday, saying they got a call from someone who found the dogs left in a cage with no food or water in the middle of the woods.
WLWT 5
2 dogs dead in Westwood house fire
CINCINNATI — Two dogs have died after an overnight house fire in Westwood. The fire happened on Westknolls Lane around midnight. Officials on the scene say the fire started in the kitchen and spread through the home. A woman who was also in the house was able to get...
VIDEO: Law enforcement line street as body of fallen Richmond officer arrives at coroner’s office
DAYTON — Dozens of police cruisers lined both sides of West Third Street in Dayton early Monday morning as the body of fallen Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton was brought to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office. Burton, who shot was in the line of duty five weeks ago,...
WLWT 5
Indiana officer dies five weeks after being shot in line of duty
RICHMOND, Ind. — An Indiana police officer has died more than five weeks after being shot in the line of duty. Richmond officer Seara Burton died Sunday night, just before 10 p.m. Burton was shot at close range during a traffic stop on Aug. 10, less than two weeks...
Fox 19
Video shows mailbox stolen from Northside couple’s home
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A couple living in a Northside neighborhood is looking for answers about the person who stole their whole mailbox on Sept. 12 during the evening. The day after Meghan McDevitt and her partner, Dan Steigerwald realized their mailbox was gone, they immediately decided to review their doorbell’s security footage to see if they could catch the suspect.
WLWT 5
LIST: Pumpkin patches and fall festivals around the tri-state area
CINCINNATI — Fall is right around the corner and with that being said, it's time to let the festivities begin!. As the temperature drops, warm cider and pumpkin patches are sure to get you in the fall feel. Here's our list of fall festivals and pumpkin patches around the tri-state area!
WLWT 5
Family speaks out, asks for continued support as Indiana officer remains in hospice
It’s been five weeks since Richmond K-9 Officer Seara Burton was shot in the head while on duty. Officer Burton has been in hospice care since Sept. 3, two days after she was taken off life support. Burton’s grandmother, Jacque, is now speaking out about how much her grandmother...
WLWT 5
Book based on Cincinnati boy's journey helping kids understand autism
CINCINNATI — A book recently released is shedding a unique perspective on autism. About 1 in 44 children has been identified with autism spectrum disorder, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Now, a little boy's imagination is making sure the dreams of autistic children will never...
linknky.com
Child, 11, drowns in Villa Hills pool
An 11-year old child died Saturday, drowning in a pool in Villa Hills. The Villa Hills Police Department reported that officers and the Crescent Springs-Villa Hills Fire Department were dispatched just before 7 p.m. to the 2500 block of Thirs Drive for a possible drowning. The child had been found...
spectrumnews1.com
Woman accused of abandoning autistic son near Cincinnati enters plea
CINCINNATI (AP) — An Indiana mother accused of having abandoned her 5-year-old autistic son on an Ohio street earlier this year has pleaded guilty to child endangerment. Heather Adkins, 33, pleaded guilty to child endangerment. Adkins is scheduled for sentencing Sept. 28. She faces a term of five years...
WLWT 5
Oktoberfest Zinzinnati wraps up final day of food, fun, and German heritage in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Oktoberfest Zinzinnati wrapped up three days of food, fun, and German heritage in Cincinnati. "We flew all the way from Punta Gorda, Florida just to be a part of Oktoberfest Zinzinnati," Rod Feldman said. Feldman is not alone. By the end of the weekend, more than 500,000...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police searching for missing, endagered 87-year-old man
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department is searching for a missing man after he was last seen on Saturday. Henry Parker, 87, is diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease and dementia. According to officials, he may or may not remember his name. Parker is described as a bald black male with...
Fox 19
Ohio woman knew her husband might kill her before it happened, sister says
ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 12-year-old boy found himself suddenly orphaned Wednesday after the unthinkable death of his mother at the hand of his father, who then turned a gun on himself. The victim’s twin sister says the violence had its roots in a protection order. She also says...
WLWT 5
Police: 1 dead, 2 injured after crash in southeast Indiana
HEBRON, Ky. — A man is dead and two others were injured after a crash in Jennings County, according to Sgt. Stephen Wheeles with Indiana State Police. It happened around 4:30 p.m. Saturday when a 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee veered off the road. The driver then attempted to get back on the road and overcorrected, traveling into the opposite lane, colliding with another car, ISP said.
Fox 19
11-year-old boy found unresponsive in swimming pool
EDGEWOOD, Ky. (WXIX) - An 11-year-old boy was found unresponsive in a swimming pool Saturday evening, according to Villa Hills Police Department. The juvenile was located by witnesses in the 2500 block of Thirs Drive at approximately 6:53 p.m., police said. Before emergency personnel arrived to the scene, witnesses immediately...
Did You Know the World’s Only Ventriloquist Dummy Museum is in Kentucky?
Typically, when I think of the word, "museum," I usually picture a large building filled with artwork and artifacts from years gone by. Admittedly, that's a pretty narrow view of the word as there are all types of museums that come in all shapes and sizes. By definition, the word, "museum" means, "an institution devoted to the procurement, care, study, and display of objects of lasting interest or value." The final three words of that definition open it up to practically anything. In Indiana, there are museums dedicated to superheroes, quilting, and even windmills. However, our neighbors to the south in Kentucky have one museum you won't find anywhere else on planet Earth, one dedicated to the art of ventriloquism.
'It’s a nightmare': Bystander recalls I-75 shootout, crash
Sallam, 19, was on his way home from class at Cincinnati State University Wednesday evening when he witnessed a shootout on northbound I-75.
WKRC
Local wedding photographer accused of canceling without notice
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Dozens of brides, photographers and brides-to-be are speaking out on social media. They say a well-known local wedding photographer isn't holding up her end of the deal. In some cases, she's accused of bailing on at least one couple a couple of weeks before their wedding. Brandi...
The Legend of The Gaines Tavern
The Gaines Tavern, or The Abner Gaines House, is located in Walton, Kentucky. It is the oldest house in Walton. The location of the home was a tavern as far back as 1795. Abner Gaines purchased the tavern in 1813 and then replaced it with the house in 1814. The following year he opened a post office inside the tavern, known as the ¨Gaines Crossroads¨. He then started the first stagecoach line between Cincinnati and Lexington. He and his wife had 13 children.
Fox 19
Vice mayor: Detective suspended for saying ‘n-word’ should be ‘fully exonerated, returned to duty’
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati’s vice mayor is supporting a veteran detective whose police powers were recently suspended for saying the “n-word” on duty and calling for him to be put back on active duty. Detective Joehonny Reese, who is Black, is the third Cincinnati police officer in...
