Bellevue, KY

WLWT 5

2 dogs dead in Westwood house fire

CINCINNATI — Two dogs have died after an overnight house fire in Westwood. The fire happened on Westknolls Lane around midnight. Officials on the scene say the fire started in the kitchen and spread through the home. A woman who was also in the house was able to get...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Indiana officer dies five weeks after being shot in line of duty

RICHMOND, Ind. — An Indiana police officer has died more than five weeks after being shot in the line of duty. Richmond officer Seara Burton died Sunday night, just before 10 p.m. Burton was shot at close range during a traffic stop on Aug. 10, less than two weeks...
RICHMOND, IN
Fox 19

Video shows mailbox stolen from Northside couple’s home

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A couple living in a Northside neighborhood is looking for answers about the person who stole their whole mailbox on Sept. 12 during the evening. The day after Meghan McDevitt and her partner, Dan Steigerwald realized their mailbox was gone, they immediately decided to review their doorbell’s security footage to see if they could catch the suspect.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Book based on Cincinnati boy's journey helping kids understand autism

CINCINNATI — A book recently released is shedding a unique perspective on autism. About 1 in 44 children has been identified with autism spectrum disorder, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Now, a little boy's imagination is making sure the dreams of autistic children will never...
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Child, 11, drowns in Villa Hills pool

An 11-year old child died Saturday, drowning in a pool in Villa Hills. The Villa Hills Police Department reported that officers and the Crescent Springs-Villa Hills Fire Department were dispatched just before 7 p.m. to the 2500 block of Thirs Drive for a possible drowning. The child had been found...
VILLA HILLS, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Woman accused of abandoning autistic son near Cincinnati enters plea

CINCINNATI (AP) — An Indiana mother accused of having abandoned her 5-year-old autistic son on an Ohio street earlier this year has pleaded guilty to child endangerment. Heather Adkins, 33, pleaded guilty to child endangerment. Adkins is scheduled for sentencing Sept. 28. She faces a term of five years...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati police searching for missing, endagered 87-year-old man

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department is searching for a missing man after he was last seen on Saturday. Henry Parker, 87, is diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease and dementia. According to officials, he may or may not remember his name. Parker is described as a bald black male with...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police: 1 dead, 2 injured after crash in southeast Indiana

HEBRON, Ky. — A man is dead and two others were injured after a crash in Jennings County, according to Sgt. Stephen Wheeles with Indiana State Police. It happened around 4:30 p.m. Saturday when a 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee veered off the road. The driver then attempted to get back on the road and overcorrected, traveling into the opposite lane, colliding with another car, ISP said.
JENNINGS COUNTY, IN
Fox 19

11-year-old boy found unresponsive in swimming pool

EDGEWOOD, Ky. (WXIX) - An 11-year-old boy was found unresponsive in a swimming pool Saturday evening, according to Villa Hills Police Department. The juvenile was located by witnesses in the 2500 block of Thirs Drive at approximately 6:53 p.m., police said. Before emergency personnel arrived to the scene, witnesses immediately...
VILLA HILLS, KY
WBKR

Did You Know the World’s Only Ventriloquist Dummy Museum is in Kentucky?

Typically, when I think of the word, "museum," I usually picture a large building filled with artwork and artifacts from years gone by. Admittedly, that's a pretty narrow view of the word as there are all types of museums that come in all shapes and sizes. By definition, the word, "museum" means, "an institution devoted to the procurement, care, study, and display of objects of lasting interest or value." The final three words of that definition open it up to practically anything. In Indiana, there are museums dedicated to superheroes, quilting, and even windmills. However, our neighbors to the south in Kentucky have one museum you won't find anywhere else on planet Earth, one dedicated to the art of ventriloquism.
FORT MITCHELL, KY
WKRC

Local wedding photographer accused of canceling without notice

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Dozens of brides, photographers and brides-to-be are speaking out on social media. They say a well-known local wedding photographer isn't holding up her end of the deal. In some cases, she's accused of bailing on at least one couple a couple of weeks before their wedding. Brandi...
CINCINNATI, OH
Sara B

The Legend of The Gaines Tavern

The Gaines Tavern, or The Abner Gaines House, is located in Walton, Kentucky. It is the oldest house in Walton. The location of the home was a tavern as far back as 1795. Abner Gaines purchased the tavern in 1813 and then replaced it with the house in 1814. The following year he opened a post office inside the tavern, known as the ¨Gaines Crossroads¨. He then started the first stagecoach line between Cincinnati and Lexington. He and his wife had 13 children.
WALTON, KY

