Park & Rec Group Gets Key AwardsGregory VellnerYardley, PA
What to Eat and Drink at Fishtown Fall FeastivaleMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
$3 million lottery ticket recently sold at Pennsylvania gas stationKristen WaltersWest Chester, PA
This New Jersey Farm has One of the Best Apple Orchards in the CountryTravel MavenMedford, NJ
Look: NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleader Pregame Photo
The Dallas Cowboys will look to get back in the win column on Sunday afternoon. Dallas, which lost its season opener to the Buccaneers in brutal fashion, failing to score a touchdown and losing Dak Prescott to a hand injury, will host Cincinnati on Sunday afternoon. Can the Cowboys bounce...
NFL World Reacts To Troy Aikman Unhappy News
Former UCLA Bruins quarterback Troy Aikman is not happy with his alma mater. Aikman, who went No. 1 overall to the Dallas Cowboys out of UCLA, ripped his school's fan base on social media, following their poor attendance showing. "This is an embarrassment but we couldn’t fill the Rose Bowl...
NFL fans crushed Tom Brady for the role he appeared to play in wild Saints-Bucs brawl
Things between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints got extremely heated in the fourth quarter when Mike Evans and Marshon Lattimore being ejected for their role in a fight that broke out after an offensive play by Tampa. But do you know who might have started the whole...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Sunday Outfit
Erin Andrews turned heads during her Week 1 debut for Fox Sports last weekend. The veteran Fox Sports reporter is part of a new No. 1 announcing crew, calling games with Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen for Fox Sports. Joe Buck and Troy Aikman left Fox Sports for ESPN earlier...
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
Did Someone Fart On-Air During Fox NFL Pregame?
It sure sounded like someone farted during Fox NFL Pregame.
NFL World Reacts To The Eli Manning Family News
With football in the rearview mirror, Eli Manning has been taking on the role of full-time dad in recent years. But even the best dads forget the occasional helmet. As evidenced by Eli's tweet on Sunday morning:. "First hockey practice of the year," Manning captioned a picture of his daughter....
Jerry Jones reveals what Cooper Rush’s performance means for Dak Prescott, Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reveals what Cooper Rush’s performance in their Week 2 win over the Cincinnati Bengals means for Dak Prescott’s return. The Dallas Cowboys‘ season appeared to be over in their very first game. Quarterback Dak Prescott fractured his right thumb in the team’s 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which required surgery that will sideline him for multiple weeks. After the injury, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones declared that it will be Cooper Rush who will fill in in Prescott’s absence.
Ciara Says Russell Wilson Is 'Firm with Love' When Coaching Son Future, 8, in Football
"He's all about coming back with love and so it's beautiful," the singer tells PEOPLE of her Denver Broncos quarterback husband Future Zahir is getting coached by the best! While chatting with PEOPLE on the Revolve Gallery red carpet, Ciara opened up about her 8-year-old son's passion for football, while noting that her husband, Russell Wilson, offers his expert tips and advice. "He's all about the details. He's all about the technique," the mom of three, 36, tells PEOPLE exclusively of the Denver Broncos quarterback at the New York...
49ers QB Trey Lance out for season with broken ankle
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance will miss the rest of the season after breaking his right ankle Sunday. Lance went down after running the ball on the second drive of a 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks. A cart came out on the field and Lance’s leg was put into an air cast before he was taken off. Coach Kyle Shanahan said after the game that Lance would need to undergo season-ending surgery, raising immediate questions about using Lance as a runner between the tackles so often early this season. “Any time a guy gets hurt, I wish I didn’t call that,” Shanahan said. “But no, that’s something we were going to do and something we would continue to do. It’s a football play we believe in and something that gives him a real chance to be successful.”
Patrick Mahomes blasts ESPN for showing replays of graphic Texas Tech injury
Kansas City Chiefs star and former Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes criticized ESPN for replaying Red Raiders linebacker Bryce Martinez’s graphic injury. The Texas Red Raiders have gone 2-0 to start the season, and they looked to remain undefeated with a victory over the No. 16 North Carolina State Wolfpack.
Bengals coach had 1 complaint after loss to Cowboys
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor had a complaint after his team’s 20-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Taylor was annoyed that the officials got a call wrong in the fourth quarter. Cowboys punter Bryan Anger delivered a 42-yard punt that put the Bengals at the 17 with just over 12:30 left in the game. The ball appeared to hit the huge videoboard that hovers over the field at AT&T Stadium, but the officials said it did not.
Cowboys EXCLUSIVE: Dez Bryant Predicted Unlikely Win - And Made $37,000 On A Bet; WATCH
"I knew it!'' Dez tells CowboysSI.com outside the locker room of his former Cowboys team here at AT&T Stadium after an upset win over the Bengals. "I even bet $10,000 on it. ... and I made $37,000!''
NFL Odds: Bears vs. Packers prediction, odds and pick – 9/18/2022
The Green Bay Packers host rival Chicago Bears for Sunday Night Football! It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a Bears-Packers prediction and pick. In what was one of the most entertaining games of Week 1, the Bears found themselves (1-0) after taking down the San Francisco 49ers 19-10. SF got out to a 10-0 lead and then Da Bears scored 19 straight. Dante Pettis scored a 51-yard touchdown followed by an 18-yard TD from Justin Fields to Equanimeous St. Brown. The rain wouldn’t stop pouring but that didn’t stop Fields from putting on a show.
Source: Bakhtiari Out for Packers vs. Bears
The Green Bay Packers’ All-Pro left tackle, who returned to practice on Friday, will not play on Sunday against the Chicago Bears.
Rodgers matchup something Bears' Gordon must learn, grow from
GREEN BAY, Wisc. – Kyler Gordon knew it was coming. But just like trying to outrun a tidal wave, the Bears' rookie cornerback could do little to stop Aaron Rodgers from picking on him Sunday night. "There's definitely a lot of things that I want to do better," Gordon...
Ric Flair issues bold statement on Tom Brady-Gisele Bündchen rift
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady moved to 2-0 on the season after defeating the New Orleans Saints, 21-10, on Sunday after a massive fourth-quarter brawl. Brady‘s personal life, however, isn’t going as swimmingly. He showed up to training camp looking gaunt, with his face having a weird “V” shape that got the NFL world buzzing. His wife, Victoria’s Secret Angel Gisele Bündchen, has issued an ultimatum to Brady saying this will be his last season if he wants to stay married. The couple is reportedly living separately, and the supermodel was recently seen crying into her phone over the future Hall of Fame quarterback.
NFL Sunday Night Football live: Packers look to avoid 0-2 start with win in rivalry game against Bears
The Green Bay Packers are seeking revenge in Week 2. Not only is the team sitting 0-1 after a disappointing performance against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1, but the Packers have to play their most hated rival, the Chicago Bears, in Week 2. Aaron Rodgers will look to prove...
Yardbarker
Watch: Kenny Clark Manhandles A Bears Lineman
The Packers beat the Bears on Sunday night 27-10. Even with some pressure in the second half, the Packers handily won the game. While everyone will talk about Aaron Jones, Jaire Alexander and Preston Smith, one player is making an impact that isn’t always showing on the stat sheet. Kenny Clark is quietly having a great season. Watch as Kenny Clark manhandles a Bears lineman.
Pistons Reportedly Waive Player They Just Signed
According to RealGM, the Detroit Pistons have waived Keifer Sykes.
