Buffalo, NY

Redevelopment of the Commodore Perry Complex is part of a larger plan

By Lia Lando
 3 days ago
A plan to revitalize the Commodore Perry Complex is moving forward.

City officials announced on Thursday that they have started the process of securing funding to demolish the BMHA Commodore Perry Homes.

The City of Buffalo has applied for funds through New York State's "Restore New York" grant program. The money would fund the demolition of the Commodore Perry homes.

City officials want to bring new life to the 24 vacant buildings and replace them with modern, affordable housing units, including the latest in broadband and digital technology to be energy efficient.

Plans are not set in stone and neighbors in the city hope developers consider more than just affordable housing units. They want to see more businesses in the Queen City.

This is part of a larger project which includes redeveloping Marine Drive and Shaffer Village. The total cost of the plan is about $1 billion.

City officials say it's a collaborative effort including the City, State, Federal Government and BMHA.

