holycitysinner.com
Five Reasons to Attend This Thursday’s 12th Annual Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce Business & Community Expo
The largest networking event in Mount Pleasant — driven by Crews Subaru of Charleston — is set to take place this Thursday, September 22, from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Omar Shrine Center, in partnership with the Town of Mount Pleasant and for the first time Health Sponsor, Roper St. Francis Healthcare. The Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce (MPCC) Business and Community Expo is designed to be both fun and educational, with interactive exhibitor booths that offer demonstrations, giveaways and food samples. There will be puppies, games, prizes, food trucks, and a Happy Hour from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. As always, admission is FREE.
holycitysinner.com
Daughters of St Paul Present “Come to Bethlehem” this Holiday Season at Gaillard Center
For almost thirty years, the sisters of the Daughters of St Paul Choir have shared the message of God’s love through choral recordings. Here’s how they describe their show:. “It’s a ministry of prayer for us: As we sing, we pray for all those whom our voices will...
live5news.com
Sweet Tea Festival brings attention to small businesses: ‘It’s their rising moment’
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Saturday marked almost twelve years of the Summerville Sweet Tea Festival, which sheds light on small businesses, not just the refreshing beverage. Throughout the day, visitors of the festival had the opportunity to visit many businesses scattered on each side of Main Street. Vendors selling arts & crafts, food, beverages and clothing were joined by a sweet tea competition and live music.
holycitysinner.com
Carolina Youth Development Center to Host First Changemakers Breakfast
Carolina Youth Development Center (CYDC) will be hosting its first Changemakers Breakfast on Thursday, September 22nd at 7:30 am. Community leaders, child welfare experts, and South Carolina lawmakers are expected to be among those in attendance. The event will be held at the Charleston Yacht Club. The Changemakers Breakfast will...
Summerville’s annual Sweet Tea Festival happening this weekend
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Nearly 20,000 people are expected to be in Summerville this weekend for the annual Sweet Tea Festival. “I think it’s going to be beautiful weather this weekend,” said Meredith Williamson, who is planning to take her daughter to the festival. “Hopefully, it will be a big crowd and lots of fun […]
3 Great Taco Places in South Carolina
If you love to try new food from time to time, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing taco spots in South Carolina that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for serving absolutely delicious tacos that will make you want to keep coming back for more. If you have never had tacos before, then even better. Go visit these high-rated places so you know how real tacos should taste like.
holycitysinner.com
Los Gorditos, Casual Mexican with a Twist
Boese Family Bringing Sonoran Flavor To Charleston. Throughout greater Charleston you can throw a stone and pretty much hit a Mexican themed restaurant. Whether they are name brand fast-food franchises or the ‘La-Has’ of the low country, there is no shortage of Mexican eateries in the tri-county area. While many serve up decent food, they are more American Mexican fare than they are true Mexican, meaning they serve a watered-down version of Mexican food that is meant to entice a wide variety of diners.
holycitysinner.com
Charleston Beer Fest Announces Over 50 Breweries and Surprise Artist Addition
Charleston Beer Fest today announced that it will host over 50 breweries during this year’s event. In addition, the festival announced a new addition to their music artist lineup – The High Divers. Young Mister will open the festival before turning over the stage to She Returns from War. Then The High Divers will take the stage before the festival is closed out by the North Mississippi Allstars.
charlestondaily.net
October Events with Charleston County Parks
Join us on the scenic trails of Johns Island County Park for our annual Lowcountry Trail Half Marathon and 5K. Beautiful fall foliage, moss-draped oaks, and native wildlife provide a scenic backdrop to the perfect trail run. This is one of four 5K races in our 5K Trail Race Series.
Santee Indian Tribe returns with 9th annual Pow Wow
HOLLY HILL, S.C. — The Santee Indian Tribe is having its first pow wow in three years this Saturday. The pow wow is a 10 year tradition started by former chief Randy Crummie, who died of COVID last spring. “It’s like a family reunion. That’s what a pow wow...
holycitysinner.com
LISTEN: Holy City Sinner Radio Episode 58 featuring Emily Torchiana of Impromptu Cards
Torchiana is a former Charleston resident and a graduate of the College of Charleston. She also created Lost Got Found, a nonprofit that works to eliminate the negative stigma surrounding mental health. Her work earned her the prestigious Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Award for Public Service in 2017. You can learn...
holycitysinner.com
Tanger Outlets Charleston Announces 2022 TangerKids Grants Winners and Celebrates Inaugural TangerKids Day
As part of a continued commitment to support education and strengthen the local community, Tanger Outlets Charleston announces its 2022 TangerKids Grants recipients. Local winners include Chicora Elementary School’s Tools for Talent Development (right), Sullivan’s Island Elementary’s Social/Emotional Learning Center, and Harbor View Elementary’s Courtyard and Garden Beautification Shade Project.
The Post and Courier
Behre: In North Charleston, a dramatic bridge to the future
The notion of a particular location being a “postcard place” or providing a “postcard moment” might one day outlive the actual use of postcards themselves: The phrases convey a sense that somewhere is so beautiful or special or interesting that people will want to take note.
charlestondaily.net
Charleston Local Business Spotlight: Palmetto Suns Detailing – Your one-stop shop when you love your car
Meet, Van Patterson, a South Carolina local, and owner of Palmetto Suns Detailing. Van and his team bring over 15 years of car restoration experience to the shop every day. “Working with cars has always been a passion for me. I started detailing cars to make some extra money in college and it quickly grew into a passion, full-time profession, and veritable obsession. I love taking old, filthy cars and renewing them to a shine and prominence that no one thought possible. My team and I obsess over every detail, so bring your car by Palmetto Suns Detailing, no matter what condition, and let us see what we can do for you.”
holycitysinner.com
The Cassina Group REALTORS® Participate in Significant Sale in Mt. Pleasant’s Old Village
110 Freeman Street (right), a stunning custom home in the heart of Mt. Pleasant’s Old Village, just sold for $3,900,000. The transaction was handled entirely by The Cassina Group, with Jimmy Dye representing the sellers and Jackie Kelly representing the buyers. The property was listed in July and was under contract in just four days.
live5news.com
Supporting the victims: Palmetto Hope Network’s 7th annual Hope Walk Against Domestic Violence
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Dozens of people walked the Ravenel Bridge on Saturday for the 7th annual Hope Walk Against Domestic Violence put on by the Palmetto Hope Network. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, domestic violence has increased in the community. Palmetto Hope Network says South Carolina ranks...
Stove catches fire in Awendaw-area home Sunday
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District (AMFD) responded to a structure fire in Mount Pleasant Sunday afternoon. According to the AMFD, crews were dispatched to a home on Six Mile Road in Mount Pleasant just before 5 p.m. Sunday. AMFD said that the fire began at the stove and caused damage to the kitchen area. Firefighters […]
foodgressing.com
Thanksgiving in Charleston 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Charleston 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Charleston, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Charleston as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Traffic reopened on Main Street at Hutchinson Square
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Police say a portion of downtown is back open Friday night after a crash. The crash happened on Main Street at Hutchinson Square; police tweeted about it just after 7 p.m. The details of the crash have not been released. This is a developing story....
