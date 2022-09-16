Read full article on original website
Tesla Owner Claims Replacement Battery Costs $26,000
Yikes, that’s more expensive than most engines by a lot!. A Canadian man who purchased a $140,000 Tesla Model S claims the battery died and Tesla said it’s going to cost $26,000 to replace. The man, Mario Zelaya, posted a video about the fiasco to TikTok, causing quite the uproar as he detailed how he’s “locked out” of his own car thanks to the battery dying.
