Retail cannabis stores on track to start opening in New York by the end of 2022
Nearly a year and a half after the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act was signed into law, Chris Alexander, executive director of the New York State Office of Cannabis Management, told Capital Tonight that the office is working on licensing retailers for the legal cannabis market with a prioritization on small and medium businesses. Alexander said the first retailers are “fully on track” to open by the end of 2022 with more on the way in the new year.
Andrew Warren will stay under suspension as the case goes to trial
TAMPA, Fla. — A federal judge ruled against suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren’s request to be reinstated to office, after more than two hours of oral arguments Monday. Warren will stay under suspension as the case prepares to go to trial. He appeared in person before a...
Volunteers play major role in FWC red tide monitoring program
It’s red tide season here in Florida. So far, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reports no signs of it in the Tampa Bay Area. The government relies on local volunteers to measure water quality. However, small amounts were detected in a water sample taken 15 miles off...
We are inching closer to our dry and cooler season in Central Florida
The fall equinox is nearly here, which means even Central Florida should start cooling down soon. We are nearing closer to our dry and cooler season here in the Sunshine State after months of heat and humidity. In fact, this summer was one of the hottest summers on record for...
Voting begins to find the 'Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin'
MADISON, Wis. — Voting is now underway for the seventh annual Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest. The contest, sponsored by Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce and Johnson Financial Group, highlights some of the most interesting things manufactured in the Badger State. Last year alone, more than 150 products were...
Lake Travis Film Festival showcases rising talent across Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — “People give us their films, we watch and go through them multiple times, and when we put this together, this is like our baby,” Lake Travis Film Festival founder and executive director, Kat Albert said. Albert has spent the past year preparing for this...
