Former Sixers forward Thaddeus Young delivers motivation to youngsters

Current Toronto Raptors and former Philadelphia 76ers forward Thaddeus Young has carved out a very successful NBA career. He has been in the league for 15 seasons despite never being named an All-Star or averaging 20 points per game.

The reason Young has made it work is he found his role. He found what he was good at and developed into a very solid player NBA teams can count on.

As he heads into his 16th season, the former Sixers forward was meeting with young basketball players, and he delivered a strong motivating message to them about carving out a role in the league and finding longevity.

Please be advised that the clip below contains language that some might consider offensive.

A lot of developing players can use Young as an example. He has found success in the league, and he can share his story with youngsters who have dreams of making it to the NBA.