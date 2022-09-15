ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Former Sixers forward Thaddeus Young delivers motivation to youngsters

By Ky Carlin
 3 days ago
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Current Toronto Raptors and former Philadelphia 76ers forward Thaddeus Young has carved out a very successful NBA career. He has been in the league for 15 seasons despite never being named an All-Star or averaging 20 points per game.

The reason Young has made it work is he found his role. He found what he was good at and developed into a very solid player NBA teams can count on.

As he heads into his 16th season, the former Sixers forward was meeting with young basketball players, and he delivered a strong motivating message to them about carving out a role in the league and finding longevity.

Please be advised that the clip below contains language that some might consider offensive.

A lot of developing players can use Young as an example. He has found success in the league, and he can share his story with youngsters who have dreams of making it to the NBA.

Sports
ClutchPoints

DeMarcus Cousins’ body transformation might spark phone calls from NBA execs

DeMarcus Cousins remains a free agent heading to the 2022-23 NBA season, but that might not be the case for long. The four-time All-Star is putting in the work this offseason, and by the looks of it, his efforts are paying off. In a recent practice run, Cousins appeared to get slimmer and in better conditioning than he was before. He can be seen moving with ease, all while using his height and massive frame to attack the basket and dominate.
NBA
Inside The Celtics

Former Celtic Signs with Timberwolves

New Timberwolves president of basketball operations Tim Connelly took a big swing this offseason, paying a premium to acquire Rudy Gobert from the Jazz. In exchange for the three-time Defensive Player of the Year, Minnesota sent Utah its 2023, 2025, 2027, and 2029 first-round selections and a 2026 ...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
