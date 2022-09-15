Inaugural Charleston’s Fastest Bartender Contest to be Hosted Monday Nights in October at Ireland’s Own Irish Pub

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
Major supermarket chain set to open new store in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersMoncks Corner, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern GemRene CizioBeaufort, SC
Possible sighting of Melissa Highsmith, 51 years after she went missing as a babyLavinia ThompsonCharleston, SC
holycitysinner.com
Charleston Beer Fest Announces Over 50 Breweries and Surprise Artist Addition
Charleston Beer Fest today announced that it will host over 50 breweries during this year’s event. In addition, the festival announced a new addition to their music artist lineup – The High Divers. Young Mister will open the festival before turning over the stage to She Returns from War. Then The High Divers will take the stage before the festival is closed out by the North Mississippi Allstars.
holycitysinner.com
Los Gorditos, Casual Mexican with a Twist
Boese Family Bringing Sonoran Flavor To Charleston. Throughout greater Charleston you can throw a stone and pretty much hit a Mexican themed restaurant. Whether they are name brand fast-food franchises or the ‘La-Has’ of the low country, there is no shortage of Mexican eateries in the tri-county area. While many serve up decent food, they are more American Mexican fare than they are true Mexican, meaning they serve a watered-down version of Mexican food that is meant to entice a wide variety of diners.
holycitysinner.com
LISTEN: Holy City Sinner Radio Episode 58 featuring Emily Torchiana of Impromptu Cards
Torchiana is a former Charleston resident and a graduate of the College of Charleston. She also created Lost Got Found, a nonprofit that works to eliminate the negative stigma surrounding mental health. Her work earned her the prestigious Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Award for Public Service in 2017. You can learn...
3 Great Taco Places in South Carolina
If you love to try new food from time to time, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing taco spots in South Carolina that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for serving absolutely delicious tacos that will make you want to keep coming back for more. If you have never had tacos before, then even better. Go visit these high-rated places so you know how real tacos should taste like.
The Post and Courier
Charleston's high-end home market cools from sizzling sales during pandemic
Multimillion-dollar residential deals throughout the Charleston region this year have included historic houses turned into inns, oceanfront condominiums and even a whole island. The high-end home market continued to sizzle, too, even amid rising borrowing costs, escalating prices and a dearth of available housing stock. But recently, Lowcountry real estate...
Suits to save Confederate icons dropped in South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. — (AP) — Lawsuits filed to stop the removal of memorials to Confederate leaders and a pro-slavery congressman in a South Carolina city have been dropped. The Post and Courier reports that the American Heritage Association helped fund one of the lawsuits. It had been filed by descendants of John C. Calhoun, a former congressman and vice president who died before the Civil War, opposing the city of Charleston's removal of Calhoun's statue.
The Post and Courier
Editorial: North Charleston should rise to the challenge on old Naval Base
The city of North Charleston has a long and convoluted history grappling with the vast property that the Navy left behind when it closed its base and shipyard along the Cooper River a generation ago. But the city has an opportunity to write a promising new chapter soon, as it prepares to oversee development of new infill housing just west of the base’s historic officers’ quarters.
holycitysinner.com
Carolina Youth Development Center to Host First Changemakers Breakfast
Carolina Youth Development Center (CYDC) will be hosting its first Changemakers Breakfast on Thursday, September 22nd at 7:30 am. Community leaders, child welfare experts, and South Carolina lawmakers are expected to be among those in attendance. The event will be held at the Charleston Yacht Club. The Changemakers Breakfast will...
The connection between Charleston and Great Britain’s royalty
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Local historians are recalling the connections between Charleston and Great Britain as Queen Elizabeth II will have her funeral on September 19. “You cannot talk about Charleston history without bringing up the history of England,” said Dr. Eric Lager, the guide for Charleston History Walks. The entire colony of Carolina, which ran […]
holycitysinner.com
Five Reasons to Attend This Thursday’s 12th Annual Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce Business & Community Expo
The largest networking event in Mount Pleasant — driven by Crews Subaru of Charleston — is set to take place this Thursday, September 22, from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Omar Shrine Center, in partnership with the Town of Mount Pleasant and for the first time Health Sponsor, Roper St. Francis Healthcare. The Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce (MPCC) Business and Community Expo is designed to be both fun and educational, with interactive exhibitor booths that offer demonstrations, giveaways and food samples. There will be puppies, games, prizes, food trucks, and a Happy Hour from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. As always, admission is FREE.
holycitysinner.com
Carolina League Championship Matchup Set; RiverDogs Will Meet Lynchburg
The Charleston RiverDogs will battle the Lynchburg Hillcats in the Carolina League Championship Series beginning Sunday at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park in Charleston. The RiverDogs swept Myrtle Beach in the South Division finals and are aiming to repeat after also claiming the 2021 league title. Lynchburg knocked out Fredericksburg in the North Division finals on Friday afternoon. The RiverDogs run to the championship is presented by Nucor Steel and Budweiser.
holycitysinner.com
Daughters of St Paul Present “Come to Bethlehem” this Holiday Season at Gaillard Center
For almost thirty years, the sisters of the Daughters of St Paul Choir have shared the message of God’s love through choral recordings. Here’s how they describe their show:. “It’s a ministry of prayer for us: As we sing, we pray for all those whom our voices will...
charlestondaily.net
October Events with Charleston County Parks
Join us on the scenic trails of Johns Island County Park for our annual Lowcountry Trail Half Marathon and 5K. Beautiful fall foliage, moss-draped oaks, and native wildlife provide a scenic backdrop to the perfect trail run. This is one of four 5K races in our 5K Trail Race Series.
The Post and Courier
New 12-story Charleston office building 60% leased as it nears completion
A new 12-story office building under construction on the Charleston peninsula is now more than 60 percent leased. Morrison Yard on Morrison Drive near the Ravenel Bridge recently picked up three new tenants, according to Jeff Mixson, a co-owner of the new office building and founder and principal of Mixson Properties.
The Post and Courier
Camping and bow-hunting for deer scheduled for Bulls Island
If you are a bow-hunting deer enthusiast and looking for adventure, you should make note of the following dates. Cape Romain National Wildlife Refuge has announced that the 2022 white-tailed deer archery hunts on Bulls Island will be held Nov. 7-12 and Dec. 5-10. It's an opportunity to bow-hunt for...
The Post and Courier
Behre: In North Charleston, a dramatic bridge to the future
The notion of a particular location being a “postcard place” or providing a “postcard moment” might one day outlive the actual use of postcards themselves: The phrases convey a sense that somewhere is so beautiful or special or interesting that people will want to take note.
abcnews4.com
Summerville's Sweet Tea Festival celebrating birth of sweet tea Saturday
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — It’s proclaimed as the “Birthplace of Sweet Tea.” And Summerville, South Carolina, loves to share that sweet flavor with everyone. “Just seeing our sweet community come together for the most amazing tea,” touts Tara Harshaw, who works at the restaurant Sweetwater One Twenty Three.
holycitysinner.com
Eight-Man Battery Defeated in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Charleston Battery fell 5-0 to Memphis 901 FC in a frustrating Friday at AutoZone Park. Charleston were reduced to eight men during the contest as three players and Head Coach Conor Casey were all issued red cards. The Battery will look to bounce back at home, where they’re undefeated in September, next Friday against Rio Grande Valley FC Toros.
