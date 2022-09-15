ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

live5news.com

Man charged in deadly Moncks Corner shooting

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - A Moncks Corner man is facing charges in connection with a shooting Friday night shooting that left one person dead. Leland Heyward Jackson, 56, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to jail records. Deputies say the shooting...
MONCKS CORNER, SC
The Post and Courier

Hicks: How South Carolina's first female police officer changed everything

Adell Harris is sitting in the den of her James Island home, surrounded by family photos and police awards, talking about Sunday dinner. Harris and her husband, Chevalier, are clearly enjoying retirement. After decades in local law enforcement, they now travel a good bit, tailgate at all the S.C. State home games and spend a lot of time with friends.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Walterboro home, garage destroyed during overnight fire

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – A home was destroyed during an overnight fire in Walterboro. Colleton County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to a reported woods fire near the intersection of Burlington Road and Nunuville Road shortly after midnight Monday. A one-story home and a detached two-story garage were burning when fire-rescue crews arrived. Fire officials […]
WALTERBORO, SC
County
Charleston County, SC
City
North Charleston, SC
Charleston, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Charleston, SC
Charleston County, SC
Crime & Safety
North Charleston, SC
Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
WCBD Count on 2

Deputies seize $500K in drugs in Colleton Co, 2 arrested

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies arrested two men Sunday on several drug traffic charges in Colleton County.  In September, Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) and SLED’s Narcotic Unit teamed up to conduct traffic stops on I-95 with the intent to stop the flow of illegal drugs.  According to CCSO, detectives and SLED made a traffic […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Dorchester Road at Ashley Phosphate Road reopened after crash

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A portion of Dorchester Road at Ashley Phosphate Road has reopened after a Monday crash. The crash closed Dorchester Road just after 11:15 a.m. The North Charleston Police Department tweeted about the accident around 11:15 a.m. There was no immediate word on the number of...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

GCPD: Female body found at John McCants Veterans Park

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating after a body was found in the Goose Creek area on Sunday afternoon.  Officials with the Goose Creek Police Department confirmed to News 2 on Sunday afternoon that they found a body at John McCants Veterans Park.   Police say the victim was a woman and no foul play […]
GOOSE CREEK, SC
abcnews4.com

Portion of Dorchester Road closed after collision: NCPD

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE: Police say the road was reopened around noon. North Charleston Police say a portion of Dorchester Road is closed due to an accident Monday morning. The collision occurred sometime before 11:15 a.m. Police alerted to the public of the road closure at that...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

CPD reports crash with significant injuries

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police Department says it responded to the scene of a crash with significant injuries on the peninsula overnight Sunday. The department reported the crash just after 11 p.m. on Sunday, September 18th. The department's crew worked the scene, which involved at least two vehicles...
CHARLESTON, SC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
live5news.com

Police searching for man wanted for domestic violence, burglary

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is looking for a man wanted for domestic violence and burglary. Police say 39-year-old Deangelo Tucker is wanted for second-degree domestic violence and first-degree burglary for incidents that occurred in downtown Charleston. Tucker is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall, and...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Stove catches fire in Awendaw-area home Sunday

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District (AMFD) responded to a structure fire in Mount Pleasant Sunday afternoon.  According to the AMFD, crews were dispatched to a home on Six Mile Road in Mount Pleasant just before 5 p.m. Sunday. AMFD said that the fire began at the stove and caused damage to the kitchen area.  Firefighters […]
AWENDAW, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Police increasing presence at Summerville High School on Monday

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Parents and students may notice an increased law enforcement presence at Summerville High School on Monday. Administrators at Summerville High School notified the Summerville Police Department about a “possible threat from a community member,” around 9:45 a.m. News 2 has learned the police department investigated that threat and determined the school […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Police investigating body found at Goose Creek park

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Goose Creek Police Department is investigating after they found the body of a dead female at a park on Sunday. Police say the body was found at John McCants Veterans Park. That is in the area of Anita Drive. Earlier, police had placed a...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
live5news.com

1 injured, 2 arrested after Walterboro gas station shootout

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Friday afternoon shootout at a gas station in Walterboro. Brandon Brown, 21, is charged with attempted murder, and Nikale Aiken, 19, is charged with accessory after the fact to attempted murder, according to the sheriff’s office.
WALTERBORO, SC
holycitysinner.com

Charleston Beer Fest Announces Over 50 Breweries and Surprise Artist Addition

Charleston Beer Fest today announced that it will host over 50 breweries during this year’s event. In addition, the festival announced a new addition to their music artist lineup – The High Divers. Young Mister will open the festival before turning over the stage to She Returns from War. Then The High Divers will take the stage before the festival is closed out by the North Mississippi Allstars.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Coroner IDs 20-year-old bicyclist killed in Ashley River Rd. crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has announced the name of a man who died over a week after a crash. Jonathan Colant, 20, from Charleston, died just after midnight on Friday from blunt force injuries, according to Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. The crash happened...
CHARLESTON, SC

