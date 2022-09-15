Read full article on original website
3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
Major supermarket chain set to open new store in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersMoncks Corner, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern GemRene CizioBeaufort, SC
Possible sighting of Melissa Highsmith, 51 years after she went missing as a babyLavinia ThompsonCharleston, SC
live5news.com
‘I just need to know if she’s safe’: Parents of missing teen continue to search for answers
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The family of a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen on her first day of school desperately wants answers. Sarah Pipkin’s parents, Darling and Rick Campbell, contacted the police an hour after she did not get off the bus from school on Aug. 15.
live5news.com
Man charged in deadly Moncks Corner shooting
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - A Moncks Corner man is facing charges in connection with a shooting Friday night shooting that left one person dead. Leland Heyward Jackson, 56, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to jail records. Deputies say the shooting...
The Post and Courier
Hicks: How South Carolina's first female police officer changed everything
Adell Harris is sitting in the den of her James Island home, surrounded by family photos and police awards, talking about Sunday dinner. Harris and her husband, Chevalier, are clearly enjoying retirement. After decades in local law enforcement, they now travel a good bit, tailgate at all the S.C. State home games and spend a lot of time with friends.
Walterboro home, garage destroyed during overnight fire
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – A home was destroyed during an overnight fire in Walterboro. Colleton County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to a reported woods fire near the intersection of Burlington Road and Nunuville Road shortly after midnight Monday. A one-story home and a detached two-story garage were burning when fire-rescue crews arrived. Fire officials […]
Deputies seize $500K in drugs in Colleton Co, 2 arrested
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies arrested two men Sunday on several drug traffic charges in Colleton County. In September, Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) and SLED’s Narcotic Unit teamed up to conduct traffic stops on I-95 with the intent to stop the flow of illegal drugs. According to CCSO, detectives and SLED made a traffic […]
live5news.com
Dorchester Road at Ashley Phosphate Road reopened after crash
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A portion of Dorchester Road at Ashley Phosphate Road has reopened after a Monday crash. The crash closed Dorchester Road just after 11:15 a.m. The North Charleston Police Department tweeted about the accident around 11:15 a.m. There was no immediate word on the number of...
Puppy recovering from severe injuries was found abandoned in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A chihuahua puppy is recovering at the Charleston Animal Society after a group of children found the dog suffering from multiple serious injuries in North Charleston. The animal society said the children found the puppy in a bin along a walking path in the Midland Park area on Tuesday and […]
GCPD: Female body found at John McCants Veterans Park
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating after a body was found in the Goose Creek area on Sunday afternoon. Officials with the Goose Creek Police Department confirmed to News 2 on Sunday afternoon that they found a body at John McCants Veterans Park. Police say the victim was a woman and no foul play […]
abcnews4.com
Portion of Dorchester Road closed after collision: NCPD
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE: Police say the road was reopened around noon. North Charleston Police say a portion of Dorchester Road is closed due to an accident Monday morning. The collision occurred sometime before 11:15 a.m. Police alerted to the public of the road closure at that...
$1K Reward Offered After Teen Girl Goes Missing: Berkeley County Sheriff
Sarah Pipkin, 15, was last seen Monday, Aug. 15 at Cane Bay High School wearing faded black jeans, a black Bob Ross T-shirt and white Nike Air Force 1's. The post $1K Reward Offered After Teen Girl Goes Missing: Berkeley County Sheriff appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
live5news.com
Charleston Police: Arrest made in hit-and-run that seriously injured 2 pedestrians
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say a man has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run that seriously injured two pedestrians early Friday morning. Erik Gustav Kirby, 31, of Charleston, was arrested early Sunday morning, according to Charleston Police spokesperson Elisabeth Wolfsen. Officers were called to Meeting and Columbus...
abcnews4.com
CPD reports crash with significant injuries
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police Department says it responded to the scene of a crash with significant injuries on the peninsula overnight Sunday. The department reported the crash just after 11 p.m. on Sunday, September 18th. The department's crew worked the scene, which involved at least two vehicles...
live5news.com
Police searching for man wanted for domestic violence, burglary
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is looking for a man wanted for domestic violence and burglary. Police say 39-year-old Deangelo Tucker is wanted for second-degree domestic violence and first-degree burglary for incidents that occurred in downtown Charleston. Tucker is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall, and...
Stove catches fire in Awendaw-area home Sunday
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District (AMFD) responded to a structure fire in Mount Pleasant Sunday afternoon. According to the AMFD, crews were dispatched to a home on Six Mile Road in Mount Pleasant just before 5 p.m. Sunday. AMFD said that the fire began at the stove and caused damage to the kitchen area. Firefighters […]
Police increasing presence at Summerville High School on Monday
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Parents and students may notice an increased law enforcement presence at Summerville High School on Monday. Administrators at Summerville High School notified the Summerville Police Department about a “possible threat from a community member,” around 9:45 a.m. News 2 has learned the police department investigated that threat and determined the school […]
live5news.com
Police investigating body found at Goose Creek park
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Goose Creek Police Department is investigating after they found the body of a dead female at a park on Sunday. Police say the body was found at John McCants Veterans Park. That is in the area of Anita Drive. Earlier, police had placed a...
Revolutionary War Fort in Berkeley County opens to public on September 24
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Berkeley County will celebrate the grand opening of Fort Fair Lawn on Saturday. Berkeley County Government invited the public to celebrate Colonial Day and the opening of Fort Fair Lawn on September 24. According to county officials, Berkeley County is known for its connections to the Revolutionary War. The […]
live5news.com
1 injured, 2 arrested after Walterboro gas station shootout
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Friday afternoon shootout at a gas station in Walterboro. Brandon Brown, 21, is charged with attempted murder, and Nikale Aiken, 19, is charged with accessory after the fact to attempted murder, according to the sheriff’s office.
holycitysinner.com
Charleston Beer Fest Announces Over 50 Breweries and Surprise Artist Addition
Charleston Beer Fest today announced that it will host over 50 breweries during this year’s event. In addition, the festival announced a new addition to their music artist lineup – The High Divers. Young Mister will open the festival before turning over the stage to She Returns from War. Then The High Divers will take the stage before the festival is closed out by the North Mississippi Allstars.
live5news.com
Coroner IDs 20-year-old bicyclist killed in Ashley River Rd. crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has announced the name of a man who died over a week after a crash. Jonathan Colant, 20, from Charleston, died just after midnight on Friday from blunt force injuries, according to Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. The crash happened...
