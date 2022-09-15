CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A trough of low pressure off of our coastline will slowly pull away later today leading to drier weather over the next 24 hours. We still expect a few passing showers/downpours through this evening, especially near the coast, under a partly cloudy sky. Dry weather is expected tonight and for the rest of the week. Temperatures will be heating up over the next couple days with low 90s starting Tuesday through Thursday. Thursday is the first day of Fall but it won’t feel like it until Friday. A cold front comes through the area Thursday dropping the temps from the low 90s Thursday to near 80 degrees on Friday. Morning low temperatures will be the coolest on Saturday when we’ll drop into the mid to upper 50s inland, mid 60s at the beaches. A true taste of Fall is on the way!

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 11 HOURS AGO