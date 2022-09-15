Read full article on original website
Related
holycitysinner.com
Carolina League Championship Matchup Set; RiverDogs Will Meet Lynchburg
The Charleston RiverDogs will battle the Lynchburg Hillcats in the Carolina League Championship Series beginning Sunday at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park in Charleston. The RiverDogs swept Myrtle Beach in the South Division finals and are aiming to repeat after also claiming the 2021 league title. Lynchburg knocked out Fredericksburg in the North Division finals on Friday afternoon. The RiverDogs run to the championship is presented by Nucor Steel and Budweiser.
holycitysinner.com
RiverDogs Blast Three Early Homers to Take Game One of Championship Series
The Charleston RiverDogs opened the best-of-three Carolina League Championship Series with a 7-5 win over the Lynchburg Hillcats at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park on Sunday evening. The RiverDogs hit a home run in each of the first three innings to erase a pair of early deficits and take the lead for good in front of a raucous crowd of 6,092. The team is one win away from securing a championship for the second year in a row.
The Post and Courier
Fort Dorchester mourns loss of coach
The Fort Dorchester family is morning the loss of one of its most well-known and beloved coaches. Jonathan “Jack” Radcliffe passed away Sept. 15. Radcliffe took over as the head coach for the Fort Dorchester Baseball program in 1996, four years after the school opened. He remained the Patriots’ skipper until 2015.
holycitysinner.com
Charleston Beer Fest Announces Over 50 Breweries and Surprise Artist Addition
Charleston Beer Fest today announced that it will host over 50 breweries during this year’s event. In addition, the festival announced a new addition to their music artist lineup – The High Divers. Young Mister will open the festival before turning over the stage to She Returns from War. Then The High Divers will take the stage before the festival is closed out by the North Mississippi Allstars.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
holycitysinner.com
Carolina Youth Development Center to Host First Changemakers Breakfast
Carolina Youth Development Center (CYDC) will be hosting its first Changemakers Breakfast on Thursday, September 22nd at 7:30 am. Community leaders, child welfare experts, and South Carolina lawmakers are expected to be among those in attendance. The event will be held at the Charleston Yacht Club. The Changemakers Breakfast will...
The Post and Courier
Boxcar Betty's ownership group brings Pasture & Grain to Mount Pleasant
After bringing Boxcar Betty’s to the Charleston area in 2014, Roth Scott, Ian MacBryde and longtime employee Ira Hill have added a fast casual eatery in Mount Pleasant. Pasture & Grain started serving customers for lunch and dinner daily at 1701 Shoremeade Road on Aug. 19. The new restaurant...
holycitysinner.com
The Cassina Group REALTORS® Participate in Significant Sale in Mt. Pleasant’s Old Village
110 Freeman Street (right), a stunning custom home in the heart of Mt. Pleasant’s Old Village, just sold for $3,900,000. The transaction was handled entirely by The Cassina Group, with Jimmy Dye representing the sellers and Jackie Kelly representing the buyers. The property was listed in July and was under contract in just four days.
holycitysinner.com
Five Reasons to Attend This Thursday’s 12th Annual Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce Business & Community Expo
The largest networking event in Mount Pleasant — driven by Crews Subaru of Charleston — is set to take place this Thursday, September 22, from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Omar Shrine Center, in partnership with the Town of Mount Pleasant and for the first time Health Sponsor, Roper St. Francis Healthcare. The Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce (MPCC) Business and Community Expo is designed to be both fun and educational, with interactive exhibitor booths that offer demonstrations, giveaways and food samples. There will be puppies, games, prizes, food trucks, and a Happy Hour from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. As always, admission is FREE.
IN THIS ARTICLE
myhorrynews.com
Ashley Ridge pulls away late to top St. James
Daniel Deneen's aim was good on a field goal attempt at the end of the first half, but he kicked it just after the quarter expired so the Sharks had to settle for a 10-7 lead. Had it been a second earlier, St. James would have entered the third quarter with considerable momentum, but instead Ashley Ridge (3-1) got the break it needed going into the break and went on to a 26-10 victory.
The connection between Charleston and Great Britain’s royalty
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Local historians are recalling the connections between Charleston and Great Britain as Queen Elizabeth II will have her funeral on September 19. “You cannot talk about Charleston history without bringing up the history of England,” said Dr. Eric Lager, the guide for Charleston History Walks. The entire colony of Carolina, which ran […]
wach.com
N. Charleston Southern Scream announces dates this fall
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C (WCIV) — North Charleston’s Southern Screams is opening a new premier haunted house attraction this fall. Visitors can arrive at Holy City Brewing for 24 terrifying nights in two weeks!. The haunted houses start Friday, September 30th through Monday, October 31st. Southern Screams encourages you...
The Post and Courier
Week 5: Berkeley County squads in first-time matchups
Five high school football teams from Berkeley County will line up against opponents they've never encountered before in Week 5. Cane Bay travels to May River, Stratford to St. James and Timberland to West Ashley while Cross hosts Buford and St. John's Christian hosts Conway Christian. One of those teams...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Suits to save Confederate icons dropped in South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. — (AP) — Lawsuits filed to stop the removal of memorials to Confederate leaders and a pro-slavery congressman in a South Carolina city have been dropped. The Post and Courier reports that the American Heritage Association helped fund one of the lawsuits. It had been filed by descendants of John C. Calhoun, a former congressman and vice president who died before the Civil War, opposing the city of Charleston's removal of Calhoun's statue.
The Post and Courier
Camping and bow-hunting for deer scheduled for Bulls Island
If you are a bow-hunting deer enthusiast and looking for adventure, you should make note of the following dates. Cape Romain National Wildlife Refuge has announced that the 2022 white-tailed deer archery hunts on Bulls Island will be held Nov. 7-12 and Dec. 5-10. It's an opportunity to bow-hunt for...
live5news.com
Monday showers to give way to mid-week heat and late week cool down!
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A trough of low pressure off of our coastline will slowly pull away later today leading to drier weather over the next 24 hours. We still expect a few passing showers/downpours through this evening, especially near the coast, under a partly cloudy sky. Dry weather is expected tonight and for the rest of the week. Temperatures will be heating up over the next couple days with low 90s starting Tuesday through Thursday. Thursday is the first day of Fall but it won’t feel like it until Friday. A cold front comes through the area Thursday dropping the temps from the low 90s Thursday to near 80 degrees on Friday. Morning low temperatures will be the coolest on Saturday when we’ll drop into the mid to upper 50s inland, mid 60s at the beaches. A true taste of Fall is on the way!
The Post and Courier
Editorial: North Charleston should rise to the challenge on old Naval Base
The city of North Charleston has a long and convoluted history grappling with the vast property that the Navy left behind when it closed its base and shipyard along the Cooper River a generation ago. But the city has an opportunity to write a promising new chapter soon, as it prepares to oversee development of new infill housing just west of the base’s historic officers’ quarters.
Highest-rated Middle Eastern restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Middle Eastern restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina from Tripadvisor.
holycitysinner.com
Daughters of St Paul Present “Come to Bethlehem” this Holiday Season at Gaillard Center
For almost thirty years, the sisters of the Daughters of St Paul Choir have shared the message of God’s love through choral recordings. Here’s how they describe their show:. “It’s a ministry of prayer for us: As we sing, we pray for all those whom our voices will...
holycitysinner.com
LISTEN: Holy City Sinner Radio Episode 58 featuring Emily Torchiana of Impromptu Cards
Torchiana is a former Charleston resident and a graduate of the College of Charleston. She also created Lost Got Found, a nonprofit that works to eliminate the negative stigma surrounding mental health. Her work earned her the prestigious Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Award for Public Service in 2017. You can learn...
The Post and Courier
Behre: In North Charleston, a dramatic bridge to the future
The notion of a particular location being a “postcard place” or providing a “postcard moment” might one day outlive the actual use of postcards themselves: The phrases convey a sense that somewhere is so beautiful or special or interesting that people will want to take note.
Comments / 0