MSNBC
Trump’s indictment is ‘unavoidable’ in Mar-a-Lago case, says former prosecutor
A Florida judge has forced the Justice Department to pause its criminal investigation into the Mar-a-Lago documents, but an appeal is already underway. Charlie Savage, Washington correspondent for the New York Times, and former Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks share why the special master slowdown won’t prevent former President Trump from being charged.Sept. 18, 2022.
MSNBC
'Outrageous' 'untethered': DOJ vets slam judge's ruling on Trump's stolen docs
A Trump-appointed judge ruled against the DOJ, blocking it from reviewing documents seized at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home. A special master now has until November 30th to review all the documents, pushing back the probe. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the ruling and analyzes what happens now in the document scandal investigation.Sept. 16, 2022.
MSNBC
DOJ corners Trump as 'newspaper clippings' defense shredded by stolen doc photos
The Washington Post reporting the Trump team claimed to the National Archives boxes at Mar-a-Lago were only news clippings and it “vastly misrepresented the scale and variety of documents later recovered from Trump’s property.” Former CIA officer David Priess and Former US Attorney Joyce Vance join MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber on “The Beat” on what this latest development means for the DOJ investigation.Sept. 16, 2022.
MSNBC
Former US Attorney: 'Barr did the bidding of the president and politicized the DOJ'
The former head of SDNY describes the Trump Justice Department’s unprecedented interference with SDNY’s work, particularly cases that involved the former president and his allies and enemies. Berman weighs in on the newly announced Congressional investigation into the allegations made in his new book “Holding the Line”.Sept. 16, 2022.
MSNBC
Ron DeSantis is recklessly playing with human lives to create chaos in our immigration system
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis put his own spin on a popular tactic of Republican presidential hopefuls this week when he sent flights of migrants to Massachusetts. While the governors of Texas and Arizona have bused migrants to New York and Washington, D.C., DeSantis chartered two private planes to scoop up people, most of whom had made their way to the U.S. from Venezuela, all the way in Texas (well outside his own jurisdiction) to drop them off on the liberal island of Martha’s Vineyard. Although they were told they would be given job opportunities and aid at their destination, their arrival was a surprise to residents and officials.
MSNBC
DeSantis migrant stunt reminiscent of racist, deceptive ‘Reverse Freedom Rides’ from 1960s
Ron DeSantis’ migrant stunt is drawing widespread criticism for sending people from Venezuela and Columia applying for political asylum to Martha’s Vineyard to “own the libs.” This tactic is reminiscent of the racist, deceptive “Reverse Freedom Rides” of the 1960s that subjected Black people to similar political abuse by anti-liberal forces. Joy Reid and her guests discuss how the victims of DeSantis’ orchestration are doing, plus whether he can be charged with a federal crime.Sept. 17, 2022.
MSNBC
Why Trump’s latest political rally was extra creepy, even for him
Donald Trump’s political rallies tend to be relatively predictable. The former president will show up, lie uncontrollably, celebrate himself, condemn news organizations, elicit “Lock her up” chants, and generally bask in the support of followers who treat him with almost religious reverence. There’s often some question as...
Trump says Mar-a-Lago was 'ransacked' and will 'never be the same'
On Sunday night former president Donald Trump took to his social media site Truth Social to accused FBI agents of not removing their footwear while raiding his bedroom last month.
Miami Herald
Hey, ‘Gov. Florida Man,’ Martha’s Vineyard is far more than your tired, old stereotype | Opinion
Almost 7.5% of Vineyarders live in poverty; in Edgartown, Donald Trump captured almost 30% of the vote in 2016.
'I can’t go through this story without crying': Jon Voight interviews Trump and breaks down in tears while recalling story that ex-President offered to pay for cancer treatment of golf course worker
Actor Jon Voight broke down in tears while interviewing Donald Trump and discussing a story in which the ex-president offered to pay for cancer treatments for a golf course employee. The former president said very few words himself during the 20-minute segment as the actor opined about what he believes...
MSNBC
Matt Gaetz’s request for a pardon comes into sharper focus
At a public hearing a few months ago, the Jan. 6 committee, which had already raised the specter of members of Congress seeking presidential pardons from Donald Trump, started naming names. As regular readers might recall, the list included some high-profile far-right Republicans who made no effort to hide their close allegiance to Team Trump.
Judge Orders Adnan Syed Freed After Prosecutors’ Request
Syed has served more than 20 years in prison for the 1999 death of his girlfriend. The murder case was examined in the popular podcast “Serial.”
MSNBC
'Decent, honorable and all about service:' Bidens pay respects to queen in London
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden paid their final respects at the queen's coffin in Westminster Hall followed by the president signing the official condolence book. The president recounted the last time he visited the queen in 2021. Sept. 18, 2022.
MSNBC
Velshi: The British Empire was brutal. The Commonwealth was a consolation prize.
Since Queen Elizabeth’s death, several Commonwealth Realms are reassessing their relationships with the monarchy. The Commonwealth of Nations is an international organization composed mainly of former British colonies. It rose from the ashes of the British Empire. The Commonwealth was created as a vehicle to preserve Britain’s global influence, a modern alternative to British colonialism. Some Commonwealth Nations are starting to realize they don’t have much in common with the monarchy anymore. And maybe creating some distance is a good thing.Sept. 17, 2022.
MSNBC
Justice Kagan warns legitimacy of Supreme Court is on the line
Following the Dobbs decision ending the right to abortion access, Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan is warning the legitimacy of the Court is at stake. Michele Goodwin, Chancellor's Professor of Law at the University of California, Irvine joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the fallout of the end of Roe. Sept. 18, 2022.
MSNBC
Biden aides quietly laying groundwork for possible 2024 campaign
Some of President Biden's top aides have begun quietly laying the groundwork for his potential 2024 campaign including discussion of a campaign structure and manager. NBC's Jonathan Allen reports.Sept. 16, 2022.
MSNBC
Sen. Leahy: If the Senate doesn’t repair itself, ‘we are in deep trouble in this country’
Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy is the longest serving Senator still in office. He has seen the Senate transform over time firsthand and is urging sitting lawmakers to make a change, or America will be in trouble. “Obviously, there are going to be partisan differences, I don’t mind that in the congress or in the presidency. But there have to be underlying things where we come together and that's not being done enough. If it's not, the country is going to suffer.”Sept. 18, 2022.
MSNBC
'This is going to backfire': GOP leaders send migrants to blue states
MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by MSNBC political analyst and author of “Once I Was You”, Maria Hinojosa and attorney and NBC Latino contributor, Raul Reyes, to breakdown the legal, global and political implications of Republican leaders sending migrants across state lines.Sept. 18, 2022.
MSNBC
Charlie Sykes: DeSantis and Abbott are using ‘theater of cruelty’
Editor-at-Large of The Bulwark Charlie Sykes and president of the National Action Network Rev. Al Sharpton discuss the growing calls for the Justice Department to investigate possible kidnapping charges after Republican governors sent migrants to various citiesSept. 16, 2022.
