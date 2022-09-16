Read full article on original website
golaurens.com
ZF Transmissions Gray Court receives South Carolina Gateway Award
ZF Transmissions Gray Court received this year’s South Carolina Gateway Award for investing $200 million in the upstate which created 500 new jobs. The South Carolina Gateway Award reception was hosted in the state capital of Columbia at the Parker Poe & Bernstein office. According to a most recent article by the SC Commerce, German companies employ about 12,338 people in the state of South Carolina and German companies have $5.32 million dollars invested.
Meet the candidate: Tally Casey for South Carolina Lieutenant Governor
Greenville native Lt. Col. Tally Parham Casey is the first female fighter pilot in South Carolina. Now, she's moving on to softer targets in the political arena. As a running mate, Casey is supporting Joe Cunningham, the Democratic candidate for governor in a largely Republican state.
Stimulus check update: $1,400 could hit South Carolina residents' bank accounts.
$1400 stimulus check could hit South Carolina residents' bank accountKarolina Grabowska/Pexels. Disclaimer: This article is only meant for informational and educational purposes.
Gas prices continue falling in South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The good news continues for South Carolina drivers as prices at the pump have gone down for the 14th consecutive week. The state gas price fell by 6.2 cents in the past week and South Carolinians can expect to pay $3.20 per gallon at the pump on average, based on a survey […]
coladaily.com
Lexington native Meera Bhonslé ready to represent SC in Miss USA competition
On October 3, a lifelong dream will come true for a Lexington girl as she represents South Carolina on the Miss USA pageant stage. Meera Bhonslé is a first-generation American, a University of South Carolina graduate and a former Cola Daily staff writer, and she is now Miss SC USA.
wach.com
Looking back on desegregation in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — The saying a picture is worth a thousand words could not be more true for three classmates - reunited again 54 years after their third-grade class was one of the first to integrate in South Carolina back in 1968. “We looked different, but I felt...
tetongravity.com
Why You Don’t Need To Look Any Further Than South Carolina for Great Outdoor Adventures
There are plenty of opportunities for outdoor adventures in South Carolina. Whether you prefer mountain biking, trail running, or whitewater rafting, there’s something for everyone. Here are some of the biggest reasons to have an outdoor adventure in this state. Amazingly Varied Geography. In the western part of the...
bloomberglaw.com
South Carolina Hospital Loses Bid for Medicare Status Change
Secretary reasonably interpreted hospital distance requirement. HHS properly denied a South Carolina hospital’s application for a classification change that would have increased its Medicare reimbursements, because the hospital didn’t qualify as a “sole community hospital,” a Washington, D.C. federal court said. The Secretary of Health and...
SCEMD Hurricane Guide Available in Printed and Digital Formats
The South Carolina Hurricane Guide is updated annually by South Carolina Emergency Management Division (SCEMD) in collaboration with local and state partners of the South Carolina Emergency Response Team. All information contained in the South Carolina Hurricane Guide is valid at the time of publishing each year, but is subject to change depending on actual storm conditions.
holycitysinner.com
Carolina Youth Development Center to Host First Changemakers Breakfast
Carolina Youth Development Center (CYDC) will be hosting its first Changemakers Breakfast on Thursday, September 22nd at 7:30 am. Community leaders, child welfare experts, and South Carolina lawmakers are expected to be among those in attendance. The event will be held at the Charleston Yacht Club. The Changemakers Breakfast will...
South Carolina politics focus: abortion decision; the new Winthrop Poll; Lindsey Graham's proposal for a federal abortion ban and more
South Carolina’s Republican-led Senate failed to pass a bill banning nearly all abortions in the state earlier this month. The failure of Republicans to pass the bill is another example of a split in the party where abortion is concerned, both in South Carolina and around the country. According...
Briny Swine Expanding from South Carolina to Park West
Customers can expect oyster roasts and pig pickings in early 2023
This Is The Most Remote Place In South Carolina
24/7 Wall St found the most remote locations in each state, from desert locales to mountainous expanses.
wpde.com
Waites Island: Hidden gem along Grand Strand is great resource for Carolina coast
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Hidden among the hustle and bustle of high-rise hotels along the Grand Strand sits an undeveloped, practically untouched island. It's nestled in the northeast corner of South Carolina. Chances are, even if you've heard of Waited Island, you've never been there. Here, the sand...
WLTX.com
When and where to watch debates for top South Carolina races
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Educational Television Commission (SCETV) has released the schedule for upcoming debates between candidates in three heavily-watched state races. The organization announced on Friday that dates had been set for candidates in the governor's, lieutenant governor's, and state school superintendent's races. The first of the...
myrtlebeachsc.com
Drivers in South Carolina put their lives at risk. S.C has among America’s worst traffic fatality rates.
Despite a 12 cents per gallon gas tax, drivers in South Carolina are most likely to put their lives and the lives of others at risk, as the state has one of the worst traffic fatality rates in the country. The South Carolina General Assembly in 2017 approved a 12...
Calls to 988 mental health hotline up 63% in South Carolina, advocates say
It's been two months since the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline transitioned to 988. According to mental health advocates, calls to South Carolina's only national lifeline call center have increased 63% since that change.
southcarolinapublicradio.org
DHEC wants your input on South Carolina's most pressing community health issues
If anything, the past few years on Planet Earth have shown us just how complex, fragile, and unpredictable public health can be. But the years have also shown us how interconnected we are. This kind of epiphany turns out to be good timing for the South Carolina Department of Health...
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Business Insider website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to South Carolina, you should add the following towns to your list.
WIS-TV
Five SC Schools recognized as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Five schools across South Carolina were recognized by the U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools. Cardona announced Friday that 297 schools across the country were receiving the award. It recognizes a school’s academic performance and progress in closing achievement gaps in student subgroups.
