ZF Transmissions Gray Court receives South Carolina Gateway Award

ZF Transmissions Gray Court received this year’s South Carolina Gateway Award for investing $200 million in the upstate which created 500 new jobs. The South Carolina Gateway Award reception was hosted in the state capital of Columbia at the Parker Poe & Bernstein office. According to a most recent article by the SC Commerce, German companies employ about 12,338 people in the state of South Carolina and German companies have $5.32 million dollars invested.
Gas prices continue falling in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The good news continues for South Carolina drivers as prices at the pump have gone down for the 14th consecutive week. The state gas price fell by 6.2 cents in the past week and South Carolinians can expect to pay $3.20 per gallon at the pump on average, based on a survey […]
State
South Carolina State
Looking back on desegregation in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — The saying a picture is worth a thousand words could not be more true for three classmates - reunited again 54 years after their third-grade class was one of the first to integrate in South Carolina back in 1968. “We looked different, but I felt...
South Carolina Hospital Loses Bid for Medicare Status Change

Secretary reasonably interpreted hospital distance requirement. HHS properly denied a South Carolina hospital’s application for a classification change that would have increased its Medicare reimbursements, because the hospital didn’t qualify as a “sole community hospital,” a Washington, D.C. federal court said. The Secretary of Health and...
SCEMD Hurricane Guide Available in Printed and Digital Formats

The South Carolina Hurricane Guide is updated annually by South Carolina Emergency Management Division (SCEMD) in collaboration with local and state partners of the South Carolina Emergency Response Team. All information contained in the South Carolina Hurricane Guide is valid at the time of publishing each year, but is subject to change depending on actual storm conditions.
Carolina Youth Development Center to Host First Changemakers Breakfast

Carolina Youth Development Center (CYDC) will be hosting its first Changemakers Breakfast on Thursday, September 22nd at 7:30 am. Community leaders, child welfare experts, and South Carolina lawmakers are expected to be among those in attendance. The event will be held at the Charleston Yacht Club. The Changemakers Breakfast will...
When and where to watch debates for top South Carolina races

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Educational Television Commission (SCETV) has released the schedule for upcoming debates between candidates in three heavily-watched state races. The organization announced on Friday that dates had been set for candidates in the governor's, lieutenant governor's, and state school superintendent's races. The first of the...
Five SC Schools recognized as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Five schools across South Carolina were recognized by the U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools. Cardona announced Friday that 297 schools across the country were receiving the award. It recognizes a school’s academic performance and progress in closing achievement gaps in student subgroups.

