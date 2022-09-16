Read full article on original website
Overnight standoff in Oakwood ends with arrest of battery suspect
A standoff that lasted more than seven hours at a residence in Oakwood overnight ended peacefully with the arrest of the suspect. On Sunday night, September 18, Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputies went to a home on Railroad Street to serve warrants for battery and third-degree cruelty to children.
GBI Investigates Officer Involved Fatal Shooting of Man with Replica Firearm in Habersham County, Georgia
Mt. Airy, GA (September 13, 2022) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating an officer involved shooting in Habersham County, Georgia. The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on September 12, 2022. One man was shot and died. No deputies were injured during this incident.
2 killed in single-vehicle crash on highway in Hall County, authorities say
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Two people were killed in a single vehicle crash off of State Route 365 in Hall County, Georgia State Patrol stated on Sunday. Troopers responded to SR-365 just north of White Sulphur Road around 2:45 p.m. to investigate a car that had crashed off the highway, authorities said. Investigators said that a Kia Optima was driving north on the highway when the car drove off the road and hit the guardrails on the passenger side.
Family offers reward in search for runaway teens
A Habersham couple desperate for their son’s safe return is offering a $10,000 reward hoping that someone, somewhere, will find him. Family members say Joseph Attard, 16, of Cornelia, and his girlfriend Dorothy Krei, 16, of Clarkesville, ran away from home this past weekend. They were last seen in Habersham County around 1 a.m. on September 17 with two of Dorothy’s friends at Pitts Park in Clarkesville, says Attard’s mom, Penny Welborn.
Man from Cumming killed in multi-vehicle accident on Georgia 400
A multi-vehicle accident involving a tractor-trailer on Georgia 400 in Forsyth County Friday evening led to the death of a man from Cumming, and left several others with non-life-threatening injuries. According to a press release from the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, officers and the Forsyth County Fire Department were dispatched...
Suspected meth trafficker arrested in Cornelia
Habersham County narcotics investigators arrested a suspected meth trafficker Friday during a check of a home in Cornelia. Officials say 37-year-old Korey Holland of Augusta was found in a bedroom at 146 South Street with approximately 99 grams of methamphetamine. Investigators also seized a digital weighing device, several empty small plastic baggies, and two firearms.
Chilling last message missing mom sent before being found dead in ravine as cops investigate ‘violent kidnapping’
A MISSING mom who was found dead in a ravine sent her daughter a chilling final text that indicates she may have been held against her will. Debbie Collier's body was discovered in a Georgia county one day after she wired her daughter $2,385 with the message: "They are not going to let me go, love you," a chilling report reveals.
Gainesville planners recommend denial of midtown loft apartments
The Gainesville Planning and Appeals board voted to deny a proposed collector car garage and loft apartment development in the city's midtown area Tuesday. The applicant, Greg Loyd, was looking for a front yard setback from the required 15 feet to zero on the 0.12-acre site on Banks Street between Main Street and Maple Street to allow the building to be built up to the edge of the road's sidewalk. The proposed building would have had a garage on the lower floor with two loft apartment units on the upper floor.
Madison Co teen injured in explosion
A Madison County teenager is recovering from injuries suffered in an explosion outside a home in Comer. The Madison County Sheriff’s says the girl and her boyfriend were burning trash when something exploded. She hospitalized with burns on his face, arms, and chest. From WSB TV... An Athens-area teenage...
Deputies searching for missing teen in Anderson County
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen. Deputies say 17-year-old Ze-Chariah Henry was last seen around her home on Dobbins Bridge Road on Saturday, Sept. 3. Deputies are asking for residents in Greenville and Laurens County to be on the...
Curtis Vance Crocker
Curtis Vance Crocker, age 90, of Gainesville, Georgia formerly of Habersham County, Georgia went to his heavenly home on Friday, September 16, 2022. Mr. Crocker was born on October 28, 1931, in Baldwin, Georgia to the late William Tyson, Sr. and Artha Simmons Crocker. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Mattie Lee Synder (Ernest, Sr.), Laverne Crocker; brothers, Grady Crocker (Virginia); William Tyson Crocker, Jr.; M.J. Crocker (Beatrice); Otis Crocker (Patsy); Robert Crocker. Curtis was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
Towns County wreck seriously injures Blairsville man
A Blairsville man suffered possible serious injuries when his pickup truck rear-ended a dump truck Friday afternoon on Ga. 2 near Crooked Creek Connector in Towns County. John Thacker, 42, was driving a 2019 Dodge Ram that struck the rear of a 1987 Ford dump truck that was traveling east on Ga. 2 about 3:40 Friday afternoon, said Sgt. B.D. Taylor of Georgia State Patrol Post 27 Blue Ridge.
Ga DOT continues work on I-85 bridge in Franklin Co
Work that began over the weekend is scheduled to continue today in Franklin County: the Georgia DOT says crews are doing bridge work on I-85 southbound between mile markers 164 and 159. The DOT says Highway 59 in Franklin County can be used as a detour. From the Ga Dept...
Fentanyl, Meth, hand gun seized from suspect following crash
Macon County -- Septmber 18, 2023: On Wednesday, the MCSO/FPD Narcotics unit tried to do a regular traffic stop, but the driver wouldn't pull over and ran away. A car with three people in it went very fast through an area where construction was going on. Law enforcement went after the car, which went onto school property and then drove off the road and through a local golf course, making golfers run away. Once the driver got to Golf View Drive, an MCSO detective tried to use "Stop Sticks" to stop the car from running away. To avoid the stop sticks, the car made a quick left turn into the yard of a nearby house and hit a tree. The car's driver got out of the car and tried to run away, but an MCSO Detective caught him quickly. Two other people in the car were also taken into custody.
Inmate death at Lee Arrendale State Prison under investigation
An investigation is underway into the death of an inmate earlier this week at Lee Arrendale State Prison in Alto. The Georgia Department of Correction’s Office of Professional Standards is overseeing the investigation, according to GDC Public Affairs Director Joan Heath. “We can confirm an inmate death at LASP,...
WCSO Alerts: Burglary of business includes stealing of a BMW; slew of entering autos includes theft of money and weapons
The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the period Thursday, Sept. 8 to Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. ZONE 4. Arrest- A 45-year-old Monroe woman was arrested at a residence on Palmer...
Trucker kills man in multiple car collision
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - A man from Cumming faces serious charges after causing a multiple car collision resulting in another driver's death. 61-year-old Charles Wilkins of Cumming was arrested Friday night after failing to stop in standstill traffic, ramming into at least two other vehicles. Deputies from the Forsyth County...
Winnie Elizabeth Thomas
Winnie Elizabeth Thomas, age 93, of Lula, entered heaven Saturday, September 17, 2022. Funeral arrangements are pending at this time & will be announced later. You may share online condolences or you may sign the guestbook at www.wardsfh.com. Ward’s Funeral Home of Gainesville is honored to serve the family of Winnie Elizabeth Thomas.
Crews recover pilot’s body, plane from Georgia lake
Crews have recovered the body of a pilot who was killed when a plane crashed into Lake Hartwell Saturday.
Courthouse worker assaulted while walking to her car in Hall County
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — An employee at the Hall County courthouse is recovering after she was attacked at her car. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Gainesville Police say a man came up to her as she walked to her car after work on Wednesday.
