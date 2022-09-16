Read full article on original website
KGW
NE Portland neighbors criticize PBOT’s safety redesign of their street
The neighbors and PBOT say they want the same thing — a safe corridor more popular with cyclists than drivers. But they don’t agree on the methods.
Channel 6000
Last Sunday of summer in Oregon won’t be too shabby
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – As our final weekend of summer drifts, the weather will at least be pretty nice. What do we have going on right now? Well, an elongated trough continues to drop south Sunday, which will fall out of our region for a period of time in the afternoon. This will allow for fewer clouds after mid-day and warmer temperatures. Expect the morning to still be cool with a morning lower in the mid 50s. We then jump to the upper 70s by the afternoon around Portland.
kptv.com
7-year-old girl missing from east Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Police are searching for a 7-year-old girl who was asleep in a car when it was stolen in east Portland Sunday evening, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Just before 7 p.m., police responded to Southeast 49th and Southeast Powell Boulevard, where a victim said their...
‘It feels like lawlessness’: Portland neighborhood antagonized by man smashing windshields
Steve Magnuson was driving back to his Portland home after a quick trip to the grocery store around 4:45 p.m. Sept. 10. He had “9 Crimes” by Damien Rice playing in the car. The irony hit shortly after. He was driving down Hawthorne taking a right on Southeast...
PBOT faces backlash from neighbors over removing a traffic circle and tree
PORTLAND, Ore. — Apart from a constant flow of cyclists, the intersection of Northeast 7th Avenue and Tillamook Street was relatively quiet Sunday morning. However, those who live in the neighborhood described the street as a freeway for speeding cars trying to bypass the nearby Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Channel 6000
Bringing another hot spot to his neighborhood: Portland man opens Mexican cantina in Cully Neighborhood
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A NE Portland ice cream shop owner is branching out to create out with a Mexican cantina in the Cully Neighborhood. Nico Vergara owns Nico’s Ice Cream shop, where he serves up New Zealand-style sweets with a Latin influence. On Sept. 24, just a few blocks away from his ice cream store, Vergara will open Nico’s Cantina.
Man shot, car found on MAX tracks in Portland
A wounded man was found next to a car "high-centered on the MAX tracks" along East Burnside Street in the early hours of Saturday.
Gunshots near homeless camp in SE Portland concern residents
"I checked the cameras and was just astonished how close they were to the house and they were right here on the front," a resident said.
kptv.com
Fire spreads to 3 units in tri-plex in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Residents were forced from their homes in a tri-plex fire in southeast Portland on Saturday morning. Portland Fire & Rescue said at about 5:45 a.m. Saturday, crews responded to the tri-plex in the 14000 block of Southeast Division Street. When they arrived, all three units were fully involved, and they found the fire on the second floor.
Zombies needed for Portland’s annual ‘Thriller’ dance
Calling all zombies – or anyone who would like to travel to Portland and dress like a zombie – the city will once again perform "Thriller" before Halloween and is looking for dancers.
everout.com
The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Portland This Weekend: Sept 16-18, 2022
Don't let the weekend slip away before making it to one or more of these fuss-free events, from El Grito to My People's Market 10 and from the Portland Zine Symposium to A Black Art Ecology of Portland and AUX/MUTE + Museum Free Day. Still lookin' for more ideas? Peep our guide to the top events of the week.
KXL
Police Identify Man Stabbed To Death In NE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was stabbed to death in Northeast Portland on Thursday morning. The victim, identified as 46-year-old Justin Valdivia, died at a home on NE Rodney Avenue and Sacramento Street around 1:30am. Police say the person who stabbed Valdivia was still on the scene, but they...
kptv.com
North Portland business pleads with city after massive encampment grows
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A family is pleading for city officials to get a growing homeless encampment under control after they say they’ve dealt with stolen property, threats and massive financial losses in recent months. Family-owned Curt’s RV Storage has called N. Columbia Boulevard home for years. But one...
Engineering firm says its new downtown headquarters is Portland’s first ‘Living Building’
With virtually no fanfare, no ribbon cutting, no politicians and little public money, one of the most environmentally advanced buildings on the planet opened its doors last fall in downtown Portland. Portland-based PAE Consulting Engineers Inc. spent four years planning, designing and constructing the five-story building at 151 S.W. First...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Destination Oregon: Miss Hannah’s Gourmet Popcorn
Popcorn. We love it, don’t we? But if you like your popcorn with just butter and salt, well, where have you been? Popcorn has gone gourmet!. At Miss Hannah’s Gourmet Popcorn kitchen and store in Newberg, the list of flavored popcorn is limited only by their imagination. The...
WWEEK
Are There Any Plans to Fix the Intersection of Doom?
Are there any plans to fix the Intersection of Doom at Southwest Beaverton Hillsdale Highway and Scholls Ferry and Oleson roads? It’s the intersection of about six different roads. The only thing good about it is Sesame Donuts. Hello, how about a roundabout? —Almost Died Getting a Maple Bar.
Amber Alert canceled: Portland girl, 7, found safe
An Amber Alert for a 7-year-old girl who was asleep in a Honda when it was stolen in Southeast Portland was canceled after the girl was found "safe and sound in the area of Laurelhurst Park," police said late Sunday night.
Portland’s Polish Festival celebration canceled over homeless encampment safety concerns
Portland's Polish Festival is canceling its annual celebration, citing safety concerns.
Man, 46, dies in ATV crash at Chehalem Ridge Nature Park
A Cornelius man died when the ATV he was driving crashed in Chehalem Ridge Nature Park.
Fatal stabbing of Portland man stuns homeless advocates: ‘We’re thinking about him 24 hours a day’
The man fatally stabbed Monday outside a church in Northeast Portland was remembered by his friends as a jack-of-all-trades who was as comfortable strumming the guitar as he was hammering together a tiny house. Either way, Morgan J. Seger built community.
