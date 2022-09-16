ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

UPDATE: Classes resume after police investigate threat made against Logan High School

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Logan High School has been cleared and deemed safe for staff and students, Principal Wally Gnewikow said. La Crosse police have been working with the district’s technology services to find the source of the threat. The investigation is still ongoing. Gnewikow encouraged parents and guardians to talk to their kids about school safety and informing adults...
wizmnews.com

Logan homecoming dance postponed because of threat

Logan High School’s homecoming dance planned for Saturday night has been postponed indefinitely, because of an unnamed threat. The La Crosse School District has sent out an announcement which was sent by the Logan principal to students and their families, as well as staff. The school will try to set a make-up date for the dance.
wizmnews.com

County budget proposal a good start

When you come into some money unexpectedly, it can be tempting to go on a spending spree. Rarely is that a good idea. That is why it is good to see that La Crosse County is being prudent as it puts together a budget for the coming year. La Crosse County Administrator Steve O’Malley has presented to the county board his final county budget proposal before his retirement. There are lots of things the county could spend money on, especially since it received millions of dollars from the federal government to help recover from the pandemic. But the priorities expressed in this budget proposal are in line with what most voters typically want to see: Lower taxes, better roads, and less debt. And that is just what this budget would do, lowering the county’s share of your property tax bill by almost ten percent. Millions more would be spent on roads in the county. And the county would also wisely use some of that $22 million in federal funding to pay down its debt. There is also money for improvements at the Hillview Nursing Home and new restrooms at Goose Island Park. These are good priorities, and a good use of our tax dollars, as well as the money from the federal government. There is still work to do, with the final budget not to be adopted until November, giving you time to tell your county supervisor how you think the money should best be spent. But it seems the county is off to a good start.
Wisconsin Watch

Wisconsin’s French Island faces stark choices as PFAS water crisis lingers

This story is a product of the Mississippi River Basin Ag & Water Desk, an editorially independent reporting network based at the University of Missouri School of Journalism in partnership with Report For America and funded by the Walton Family Foundation. Wisconsin Watch is a member of the network. Sign up for our newsletter and donate to support our fact-checked journalism.
wizmnews.com

Major fan of “MASH” from La Crosse ready to celebrate 50 years of classic series at filming site

This weekend marks 50 years since a popular TV series made its debut…a show about Army doctors serving in Korea. The anniversary of “MASH” is being celebrated in California on Saturday, and a La Crosse resident who’s a big fan of the show will be attending. Megan Larson has a ticket to the MASH VIP breakfast at Malibu Creek State Park, where outdoor scenes for the show were filmed.
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

2022 Oktoberfest Medallion Hunt Clue #1

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The hunt is officially underway this morning!. It’s time for La Crosse’s annual mystic quest;. Read and decipher carefully, don’t get misled by the clues.”. Clues will be released each morning until the medallion is found. Happy hunting!. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS...
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Tomah business owner indicted after allegedly posing as service-disabled veteran for federal funds

TOMAH, Wis. (WKBT) — A federal grand jury issued a 12-count indictment of a Tomah man Wednesday on charges of wire fraud and false statements. The indictment alleges that 44-year-old Jonathan Walker, owner of Walker Investment Properties, LLC (WIP) in Tomah, sought and received federal contracts for his company by claiming it was a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business between 2015 and 2019. Walker is neither a veteran nor was he disabled in the line of duty, according to the indictment.
UPMATTERS

Wisconsin man accused of lying about being a veteran, facing 12 charges

(WFRV) – A man from Tomah was recently charged after allegedly claiming that his business was a Service-Sidabled Veteran-Owned Small Business, which resulted in him receiving contracts from the Department of Defense. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, 44-year-old Jonathan Walker is facing twelve charges in regard to...
KAAL-TV

Highway 61 crash kills bicyclist in Winona County

(ABC 6 News) – A bicyclist was killed in a crash on Thursday evening in Winona County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 8:41 p.m., a bicycle and Honda Accord collided at the intersection of Highway 61 and Vila St. The bicyclist, Matthew Tipton, 40, from Buffalo,...
