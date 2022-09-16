When you come into some money unexpectedly, it can be tempting to go on a spending spree. Rarely is that a good idea. That is why it is good to see that La Crosse County is being prudent as it puts together a budget for the coming year. La Crosse County Administrator Steve O’Malley has presented to the county board his final county budget proposal before his retirement. There are lots of things the county could spend money on, especially since it received millions of dollars from the federal government to help recover from the pandemic. But the priorities expressed in this budget proposal are in line with what most voters typically want to see: Lower taxes, better roads, and less debt. And that is just what this budget would do, lowering the county’s share of your property tax bill by almost ten percent. Millions more would be spent on roads in the county. And the county would also wisely use some of that $22 million in federal funding to pay down its debt. There is also money for improvements at the Hillview Nursing Home and new restrooms at Goose Island Park. These are good priorities, and a good use of our tax dollars, as well as the money from the federal government. There is still work to do, with the final budget not to be adopted until November, giving you time to tell your county supervisor how you think the money should best be spent. But it seems the county is off to a good start.

LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI ・ 11 HOURS AGO