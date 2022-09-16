Read full article on original website
Watermain near La Crosse river marsh to shut down temporarily
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — A watermain running through the La Crosse river marsh will temporarily shut down starting Monday. Those who live north of the La Crosse river may be impacted by the construction. If you notice reduced water pressure, limit water use as it may affect laundry and toilet flushing. If you notice your water is discolored, it is...
Viking cruise ship returns to La Crosse Monday, with two more stops in the city in October
The city of La Crosse hosted three big riverboats last week, as the summer tourism season begins to wind down. Two more stops at Riverside Park are scheduled this week. From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, the brand new Viking Mississippi returns to La Crosse after a trip up to the Twin Cities.
Holmen School District hosts ‘Eat the Street for Education’ event
HOLMEN, Wis. (WKBT) — Friday is the Holmen School District’s ‘Eat the Street for Education’ event at Holmen High School. It’s just one of the high school’s homecoming events. There are three food trucks with entrees and one for dessert. Money raised for the...
UPDATE: Classes resume after police investigate threat made against Logan High School
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Logan High School has been cleared and deemed safe for staff and students, Principal Wally Gnewikow said. La Crosse police have been working with the district’s technology services to find the source of the threat. The investigation is still ongoing. Gnewikow encouraged parents and guardians to talk to their kids about school safety and informing adults...
KCCI.com
'My momma bear teacher mode kicked in': Teacher saves choking student
HOLMEN, Wis. — A Wisconsin teacher is being called a hero after she saved one of her students who was choking. Samantha Wais teaches third grade at a school near La Crosse. One of her students was eating almonds when one got stuck in his throat. Wais said she...
‘Absolutely not’: Republican Van Orden declines debate invitation, instead pushes for town hall forum
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — The midterm election is less than two months away, and while having a debate between the candidates is a long-standing tradition in La Crosse, it may be coming to an end. Republican candidate for the 3rd Congressional District Derrick Van Orden has declined to...
Logan homecoming dance postponed because of threat
Logan High School’s homecoming dance planned for Saturday night has been postponed indefinitely, because of an unnamed threat. The La Crosse School District has sent out an announcement which was sent by the Logan principal to students and their families, as well as staff. The school will try to set a make-up date for the dance.
LA CROSSE TALK PM: UW-L’s Hulsey on whether dragons can fly, Doomsday glacier
UW-La Crosse Outreach Coordinator, Spencer Hulsey, in the WIZM studio this past week to talk science. One topic discussed on La Crosse Talk PM was what scientists do when they’re bored, which is apparently breaking down Game of Thrones and whether dragons could fly. La Crosse Talk PM airs...
County budget proposal a good start
When you come into some money unexpectedly, it can be tempting to go on a spending spree. Rarely is that a good idea. That is why it is good to see that La Crosse County is being prudent as it puts together a budget for the coming year. La Crosse County Administrator Steve O’Malley has presented to the county board his final county budget proposal before his retirement. There are lots of things the county could spend money on, especially since it received millions of dollars from the federal government to help recover from the pandemic. But the priorities expressed in this budget proposal are in line with what most voters typically want to see: Lower taxes, better roads, and less debt. And that is just what this budget would do, lowering the county’s share of your property tax bill by almost ten percent. Millions more would be spent on roads in the county. And the county would also wisely use some of that $22 million in federal funding to pay down its debt. There is also money for improvements at the Hillview Nursing Home and new restrooms at Goose Island Park. These are good priorities, and a good use of our tax dollars, as well as the money from the federal government. There is still work to do, with the final budget not to be adopted until November, giving you time to tell your county supervisor how you think the money should best be spent. But it seems the county is off to a good start.
Wisconsin’s French Island faces stark choices as PFAS water crisis lingers
This story is a product of the Mississippi River Basin Ag & Water Desk, an editorially independent reporting network based at the University of Missouri School of Journalism in partnership with Report For America and funded by the Walton Family Foundation. Wisconsin Watch is a member of the network. Sign up for our newsletter and donate to support our fact-checked journalism.
UW-L’s Chergosky on FBI raid of MyPillow guy at Mankato Hardee’s
UW-La Crosse political science professor, Anthony Chergosky, Ph.D., in studio Friday. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:07 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on 92.3 FM / 1410 AM / 106.7 FM (north of Onalaska) Spent some time talking about the FBI “raid” of the...
Major fan of “MASH” from La Crosse ready to celebrate 50 years of classic series at filming site
This weekend marks 50 years since a popular TV series made its debut…a show about Army doctors serving in Korea. The anniversary of “MASH” is being celebrated in California on Saturday, and a La Crosse resident who’s a big fan of the show will be attending. Megan Larson has a ticket to the MASH VIP breakfast at Malibu Creek State Park, where outdoor scenes for the show were filmed.
2022 Oktoberfest Medallion Hunt Clue #1
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The hunt is officially underway this morning!. It’s time for La Crosse’s annual mystic quest;. Read and decipher carefully, don’t get misled by the clues.”. Clues will be released each morning until the medallion is found. Happy hunting!. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS...
Tomah business owner indicted after allegedly posing as service-disabled veteran for federal funds
TOMAH, Wis. (WKBT) — A federal grand jury issued a 12-count indictment of a Tomah man Wednesday on charges of wire fraud and false statements. The indictment alleges that 44-year-old Jonathan Walker, owner of Walker Investment Properties, LLC (WIP) in Tomah, sought and received federal contracts for his company by claiming it was a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business between 2015 and 2019. Walker is neither a veteran nor was he disabled in the line of duty, according to the indictment.
Mid West Music Festival returns to La Crosse
After a two year hiatus, La Crosse is hosting the Mid West Music Festival. The festival begins on Friday and runs through Saturday.
thecountyline.net
Celebrating the sustenance of rural life: Cashton farm to host Rural Life Day
For Jack and Pat Herricks, their sprawling dairy farm nestled in the hills and valleys outside of Cashton is a little slice of heaven. This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
Bicyclist killed in Winona vehicle collision
According to Minnesota State Patrol, around 8:40 p.m. Thursday a bicyclist made contact with a vehicle at the intersection of Highway 61 and Vila Street.
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin man accused of lying about being a veteran, facing 12 charges
(WFRV) – A man from Tomah was recently charged after allegedly claiming that his business was a Service-Sidabled Veteran-Owned Small Business, which resulted in him receiving contracts from the Department of Defense. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, 44-year-old Jonathan Walker is facing twelve charges in regard to...
KAAL-TV
Highway 61 crash kills bicyclist in Winona County
(ABC 6 News) – A bicyclist was killed in a crash on Thursday evening in Winona County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 8:41 p.m., a bicycle and Honda Accord collided at the intersection of Highway 61 and Vila St. The bicyclist, Matthew Tipton, 40, from Buffalo,...
news8000.com
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Take the umbrella with you if you have plans. -Erik Dean
DISCUSSION: We had a mixture of sun & clouds today. Highs by the noon hour were already near 80° in La Crosse. Rain & Thunderstorm chances will increase across the area. Not everyone will see it as it will be scattered in nature, but take the raingear with you just in case you get under a brief downpour or two.
