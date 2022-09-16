ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southwest Florida man attacks woman, crushes truck with excavator

By Rob Garguilo
NewsRadio WFLA
 3 days ago
Englewood, FL - A Southwest Florida man's been arrested after battering a woman and crushing her truck with an excavator.

36-year-old Richard Hamilton was arrested on multiple charges of domestic battery by strangulation, false imprisonment of a person against their will and criminal mischief after attacking the victim in Englewood on September 11th.

According to the victim, Hamilton drove her around to several gas stations and demanded that she find money to purchase drugs on September 10th.

The following day, Hamilton took the woman to his place of employment, Kelly’s Stone, Sand & Boulders, where he exited the woman's truck and took the keys with him.

Hamilton then demanded that the victim call people to borrow money for drugs again, but when the woman’s phone died, Hamilton became enraged and started strangling the victim.

Hamilton then drove to another gas station where he snatched the woman's phone and purse and drove away, leaving the woman stranded at the gas station.

When the victim returned to Kelly’s Stone, Sand & Boulders, she found Hamilton laughing hysterically as he used the bucket of an excavator to smash her truck.

Deputies responded to the scene and arrested Hamilton.

