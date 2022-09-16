Read full article on original website
Video shows a Russian missile striking less than 1,000 feet from a large Ukrainian nuclear plant, Ukraine's military says
Energoatom, Ukraine's state nuclear operator, blamed the strike on "Russian terrorists" and said the missile landed close to the plant's reactors.
teslarati.com
70% of Canada without Starlink should have it later this year
Seventy percent of Canada without Starlink should have it later this year, according to a tweet from Elon Musk. Starlink, which is designed to provide high-speed internet access to everywhere on earth, is still unavailable in some parts of the world. The internet service was recently deployed in Antarctica at...
