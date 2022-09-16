ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
teslarati.com

70% of Canada without Starlink should have it later this year

Seventy percent of Canada without Starlink should have it later this year, according to a tweet from Elon Musk. Starlink, which is designed to provide high-speed internet access to everywhere on earth, is still unavailable in some parts of the world. The internet service was recently deployed in Antarctica at...
