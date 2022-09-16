Read full article on original website
Related
KAAL-TV
Building a Mathematical Foundation
(ABC 6 News) – Seasoned mathematicians, engineers and young scholars took over the Mayo Civic Center. The 4th Rochester Math Festival pulled brought in some new booths to help inspire the next generation of mathematicians and engineers. Giving students the chance to get some hand one experience from various STEM organizations from around the region.
KAAL-TV
Rochester’s Welcome Week wraps up
(ABC 6 News) – This weekend marks the end of welcome week for the Med City, with many members of the community gathering at Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Park Saturday afternoon to mark the end of a successful week. It was the second annual welcome week for the...
KIMT
10th annual Welcoming Week continues with 'Rochester Welcomes You' event
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The 10th annual Welcoming Week continued on Saturday with a "Rochester Welcomes You" event. Games, music, dancing, and free food were all included in the fun at Martin Luther King Jr. Park from 10am-2pm. Community sponsors of the event included the DMC, Mayo Clinic and United Way....
$100 Million Downtown Rochester Housing Project is Progressing
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester City Council will be asked Monday evening to officially enter into an exclusive negotiating rights agreement concerning the Civic Center North surface parking lot. Sherman Associates Development was previously designated as the developer for the current City-owned parking lot on the west side...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KIMT
Local shoe repair shop closing
A long-standing Rochester shoe repair shop closed its doors for the last time today. KIMT News 3 talked with the owners of "Thee Only Shoe Repair" on their decision to close up shop.
Downtown Rochester Restaurant is Sadly Closing Next Week
We got a tip from a listener that this restaurant in downtown Rochester, Minnesota was potentially closing. I did my do-diligence and walked by the store, I didn't see any signs. So then I emailed the owner and sadly the rumor is true that Potbelly Sandwich Shop is closing their downtown location.
KIMT
Big Dig event draws large crowd to downtown Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A fun, interactive opportunity drew large crowds on Saturday as the Big Dig event got underway. Kids of all ages were able to play at the Discovery Walk construction zone while checking out equipment and spending some time with Knutson construction crew members. The event was hosted...
Another New Store Is Opening Soon in Rochester
If you've been on North Broadway in Rochester, Minnesota, you've probably noticed a pinkish sign that has popped up by the side of the road saying "Opening Soon". Now we know a little bit more about the business and where exactly they will be located. I drive by the Caribou...
IN THIS ARTICLE
myaustinminnesota.com
Hormel Foods unveils Inspired People Plaza during Thursday ceremony
Hormel Foods Corporation unveiled The Inspired People Plaza during a ceremony at their global headquarters in Austin Thursday. The centerpiece of the plaza is a one-ton, 25-foot tall fork sculpture created by artist Gordon Huether. The statue is clad with nearly 20,000 forks, representing and donated by Hormel Foods employees from around the world. Deanna Brady, Executive Vice President of Refrigerated Foods for Hormel talked at the ceremony about how the sculpture came to be…
KAAL-TV
Dogs take over Peace Plaza
(ABC 6 News) – Dogs in Rochester formed a super pack at the Peace Plaza. It was part of the 7th Annual Dogs Downtown. Puppies and old timers, big and small filled the plaza Saturday (09/17/2022) afternoon. Vendors had no shortage of treats for all of the good boys...
KAAL-TV
Rochester woman falls prey to phone, gift card scam
(ABC 6 News) – A 76-year-old Rochester woman sent $1,400 in gift card codes to a phone scammer, according to Rochester police. Police say the woman received a call from a stranger who told her she had won $9,000, but needed to pay a small fee to receive the money.
Bat infestation prompted school cancellation in Austin, Minnesota
A southern Minnesota school district had to cancel over a week of classes this month after discovering bats had invaded one of the school buildings. Austin Public Schools alerted families to the situation at the Community Learning Center in an Aug. 31 email, stating there'd be no school Sept. 1-12 while new arrangements could be made.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rochester, Minnesota School Wins National Award
The US Department of Education just released their list of the 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools. These are schools that have great academic performance or have made progress in closing the achievement gap. Only 8 schools, out of the 297 that were recognized in total across the country, are in the Land of 10,000 Lakes and one of them is right here in Rochester, MN.
"Hobbit home" up for sale in River Falls, Wisconsin
RIVER FALLS, Wis. -- Western Wisconsin isn't exactly the Shire, but a house is up for sale in River Falls that from the outside has the feel of a hobbit's home.The two-bedroom home built in 1972 was designed by architect Mike McGuire and is selling for $315,000.It's a "bermed-earth-sheltered home," meaning the portions of the house that is above ground is covered with earth to protect and insulate the home. These types of homes often blend into the landscape and this one's no different: it's nestled into a hill and surrounded by 3.5 acres of nature.It features skylights in the roof and has three wood burning fireplaces (perfect to sit around while eating breakfast and second breakfast).The inside is a little more modern-looking with stark-white walls and a domed ceiling."The thoughtfully designed layout with a modern feel gives you the perfect opportunity to create your own space to enjoy or thrill and potential opportunity to host as a short-term rental," the listing on Zillow says.
KAAL-TV
Taste of Italy, wine tasting at Rochester Art Center Saturday
(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Art Center will host a Taste of Italy and the Wonderful World of Italian Wine-Making event on Saturday. The event is from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and is being co-hosted by the Italian Cultural Center of Minneapolis/St. Paul. Taste of Italy. This...
9 of the Best Spots Around Rochester Where You Can Find Gorgeous Mums
Thow a hoodie on if fall weather is your absolute favorite! 🙋♀️ I love it for so many reasons but one of the top is because I LOVE mums and am ready to fill up my entire front porch with all of the mum beauties. 👉 To help you out in your mum search, I asked around to find out who is selling this gorgeous flower, and below are 9 places in the Rochester, Minnesota area.
krocnews.com
$10,000 in Tools Stolen from Rochester Area Construction Site
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the reported theft of $10,000 worth of construction tools from a Rochester area home build site. Captain James Schueller said deputies responded to the work site in Rochester Township on 8th St. Southwest around 8:15 a.m. He says...
KAAL-TV
$11,000 in tools, tech stolen from construction site
(ABC 6 News) – A house construction site reported around $11K in tool, battery, and technology theft Thursday, Sep. 15. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said an unknown party broke into a construction trailer at a site in the 4000 block of 8th Street SW, Rochester Township, between Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.
fox9.com
Cannon Falls, Minn. cave house: Inside the unusual property up for sale
CANNON FALLS, Minn. - A split-level home in the middle of Cannon Falls boasts four bedrooms, two baths, and new carpets and floors. But it also has a bonus feature that most house hunters won't find anywhere else. "You don't see many caves. This is the first house I've listed...
KEYC
Gray Television stations to host televised Minnesota gubernatorial debate
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Current Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and his Republican challenger Scott Jensen have agreed to a televised debate on October 18, hosted at KTTC-TV in Rochester and broadcast on all Gray Television stations in Minnesota and Fargo, ND. The debate will air from 7:00 to 8:00...
Comments / 0