Sonoma, CA

CBS San Francisco

Crowds defy rain Sunday at the Lafayette Art and Wine Festival

LAFAYETTE (KPIX) -- The return of the Lafayette Art and Wine Festival over the weekend came after a pandemic delay and rain on Sunday kept some activities from taking place as planned.  "People want to get out, they want to enjoy the outdoors," said Jay Lifson, the Layafette Chamber of Commerce executive director. "Absolutely there's concerns. Whenever safety is involved there's concerns so we have been monitoring it all week long."The event which features live music, arts and crafts as well as beer and wine tasting has drawn as many as 65,000 people in one weekend. Some vendors did not...
LAFAYETTE, CA
wine-searcher.com

Price Hikes Turn Off Wine Country Visitors

If you think a California wine country visit is only for the well-off, you might be right. Tasting room visits to West Coast wineries, after rebounding in 2021, are way down this summer compared to pre-pandemic numbers, according to a survey of 400 wineries released last week by a company called Community Benchmark. Also, according to Smith Travel Research, hotel bookings are down in Napa Valley, no wonder because the average daily room rate of $455 is 43 percent higher than in 2020.
YOUNTVILLE, CA
viatravelers.com

14 Fun & Best Things to Do in Petaluma, California

If you’re looking for a charming town to explore in Northern California, add Petaluma to your list. Just a short drive from San Francisco, Petaluma offers a welcome escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. Petaluma is strategically located, as the Pacific Ocean, San Pablo Bay, and...
PETALUMA, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Marin County food hall Local Kitchens names 7 restaurants for September opening

A Sept. 23 opening is planned in Mill Valley for Local Kitchens, a micro food hall. As the North Bay Business Journal reported in May, the venue will host seven restaurants at a single location at 741 E. Blithedale Ave. Initial businesses there, according to the owners, are set to be Oren’s Hummus, The Melt, Sushirrito, Proposition Chicken, The Plant, Wise Sons and Fiorella.
MILL VALLEY, CA
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Santa Rosa, CA — 15 Top Places!

If you haven’t decided where to go just yet for brunch, check out Santa Rosa in California. The city in Sonoma County is famous for its wineries and vineyards any food buff would love to visit. But that’s not all. Santa Rosa is also home to a wide...
SANTA ROSA, CA
sfstandard.com

Family-Owned SF Restaurant Chain The Grove Shutters Design District Cafe

The Design District location of the Grove, a family-owned neighborhood cafe beloved for its homey interior and reliable comfort food, has permanently closed. An announcement posted outside the restaurant explained that the Grove was not able to recover its pre-pandemic customer base. “We have fought valiantly to survive and outlast...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Walnut Creek, CA — 15 Top Places!

In addition to its stunning wide green fields, rich foliage and Mediterranean-like weather conditions, Walnut Creek has become a popular destination for foodies or people that are just plain hungry. Even though Walnut Creek is just a short drive from some of California’s major towns, you don’t have to leave...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
diablomag.com

The Carquinez Strait’s Food Scene

Towns and cities along the Carquinez Strait have long occupied a tranquil, largely overlooked pocket of the East Bay, throwbacks to the region’s small-town roots—with a quiet dining scene to match. That’s changed in recent years, as places like Martinez, Crockett, and even tiny Port Costa have been bubbling up with exciting, hip dining and drinking destinations that wouldn’t look out of place in San Francisco or Oakland.
MARTINEZ, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Wind and rain impact Bay Area and Mosquito Fire

The impending wind and rain starting Sunday will bring much-needed water to vineyards in the Bay Area, but also elevate the risk of mudslides for crews battles the Mosquito Fire. KTVU's Emma Goss reports.
ENVIRONMENT
Secret SF

Grace Cathedral Will Hold A Glowing Candlelight Tribute To Beyoncé’s Greatest Hits

On October 21st, Beyoncé’s greatest songs will be played by the Range Ensemble String Quartet at the legendary Grace Cathedral on Nob Hill. Candlelight: A Tribute to Beyoncé will feature Queen Bey’s best hits—including her time with Destiny’s Child—played on strings while the audience is enveloped in cozy candlelight. With hits such as “Halo” and “Crazy in Love,” you won’t want to miss this night of peaceful ambience and incredible music. Grab your tickets before they’re gone! When it comes to a talent as formidable as Beyoncé, you need some extremely capable musicians to do her music justice. Fortunately, the incredible Range Ensemble will be taking the stage for this exciting show. The renowned string quartet will elevate each song and make you feel as if you’re hearing these iconic hits for the very first time.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
natureworldnews.com

California Weather Rollercoaster from Historic Heat Wave, High Humidity, Thunderstorms: Now Experts Discuss "Earthquake Weather"

After a Californian summer marked by a historic heat wave, high humidity, and thunderstorms, concerns about potential "earthquake weather" are raised as tremors shake the ground. The Bay Area has experienced an uptick in seismic activity over the past week. Oakland experienced a 2.9-magnitude earthquake late on Sunday. On Tuesday...
CALIFORNIA STATE

