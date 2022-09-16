Read full article on original website
Controversial 'ShotSpotter' notifies police in north Houston of a man shot in the jawhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Good Samaritan provides CPR and calls 911 after double shooting in southwest Houston, according to HPDhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Best Golf Courses In The WoodlandsCosmo K.The Woodlands, TX
How a Former Houston Rocket is Giving Back to His HometownGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Judge denies bail for Nicole Lorraine Linton accused of driving 130 mph killing 6 in fiery Los Angeles crashJames PatrickLos Angeles, CA
attheroost.com
Rice Football 2022 Game Preview: Houston
Rice football takes on Houston in their final nonconference game of the season. How to watch, key stats, x-factor picks and more. Rice football scored one of the marquee upsets of Week 3, knocking off a Louisiana squad that entered the week with the nation’s longest winning streak. The win pushed Rice to 2-1 on the season at roughly the same time when crosstown rival Houston was falling to 1-2. The Cougars were blasted by Kansas at home, their second straight defeat following a double-overtime loss to Texas Tech. Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup.
attheroost.com
Rice Fight: Rice Football battles for big win over Louisiana
On Saturday, Rice Football went toe-to-toe with Louisiana, outlasting the Ragin’ Cajuns and earning a signature win for head coach Mike Bloomgren and the Owls. As Rice football quarterback TJ McMahon walked away from the podium on Saturday night following a monumental victory over Louisiana, he voiced one final exclamation, “Rice Fight!”
Louisiana offensive tackle Tyler Johnson commits to Texas Tech
Texas Tech received good news on the recruiting trail Saturday, adding Natchitoches (La.) Central offensive tackle Tyler Johnson to its 2023 recruiting class. The 6-foot-6, 300-pound Johnson chose the Red Raiders over an offer list that included Baylor, Houston and Missouri. “The warm feeling, being around the coaches and players,...
wbrz.com
Southern loses 24-0 to Texas Southern to start SWAC play
ARLINGTON - New head coach Eric Dooley didn't get the start to SWAC play that he wanted, as Southern gets dominated by Texas Southern 24-0 in the Arlington Football Classic. Quarterback BeSean McCray struggled all night passing the ball. McCray threw 3 interceptions, and the Jaguars went 0 for 4 on 4th down.
attheroost.com
Rice Football 22: Cajuns Insider gives his take on Owls vs Louisiana
Rice Football is set for a big game this weekend against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns. Cory Diaz of The Daily Advertiser tells us what to expect. Cory Diaz, the Louisiana football beat reporter for The Daily Advertiser, was kind enough to stop by and answer a few questions about the upcoming matchup between Rice Football and Louisiana.
Texas Southern stuns with shutout of Southern
Texas Southern beat SWAC West rival Southern for the second year in a row. This time, however, it was no doubt who got the best of this divisional matchup. The post Texas Southern stuns with shutout of Southern appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Houston players fight each other during heated sideline melee against Kansas
Houston was off to a rough start against Kansas, and those frustrations boiled over on the sideline between a pair of teammates who fought one another during the game. The players involved, Joseph Manjack IV and Sam Brown, wrestled amid the players on the Houston sideline before they were separated. The incident happened with 11:45 remaining in the third quarter.
theunderdogtribune.com
Mississippi State football fans sound off on infuriating loss to LSU
Well, that was certainly less than ideal. In absolutely infuriating fashion, Mike Leach and the Mississippi State football team went down to Baton Rouge and lost to the LSU Tigers, who are in year one of a rebuild. The Bulldogs, who are experienced and fully used to the offense that they employ under Leach’s guidance, simply could not sustain any sort of momentum or success against the Tigers.
papercitymag.com
Dana Holgorsen Puts the Blame on Himself For This UH Downer, But Bringing the Excitement Back Will Not Be Easy
University of Houston coach Dana Holgorsen knows he's in the spotlight. (Photo by F. Carter Smith) With more than eight minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, large groups of University of Houston fans are heading for the TDECU Stadium exits, already eager to leave a frustrating afternoon behind. So much for the Big 12 preview. So much for the excitement of the home opener following a 12-2 season. So much for the buzz over this followup season of super expectations.
theadvocate.com
LCA claims gutsy road win, Northside improves to 2-1 on season
JuJuan Johnson passed for 184 yards and two touchdowns in the second half as he lifted Lafayette Christian to a 28-25 victory against Jesuit on Friday night at Tad Gormley Stadium. Johnson was 7-of-10 passing in the second half, including a 9-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Alex Beard and...
enchantingtexas.com
9 Best Stops on Houston to Austin Drive
Austin, located in the Texas Hill Country, is one of our favorite weekend getaways in Texas. The drive from Houston to Austin is scenic and there are plenty of stops along the way to make the most of your trip. Here is a guide to planning a road trip between...
Popular Breakfast Spot Expands to Carencro
Village Deaux is set to expand to Carencro with its third location.
2 Texas-based barbershops among 12 best in the country, report says
Who's got the best barbershop in America? Texas, California, somewhere else perhaps? Well, today of all days we are choosing to celebrate them all!
Southern University considering curfew after campus fight
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University is considering a curfew at its Baton Rouge campus after a fight on campus Tuesday, Sept. 13. A university official said the school is also considering ending visitation in student housing because of the incident. Video of the altercation began circulating on social...
Two schools in Acadiana named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools
The U.S. Department of Education announced seven Louisiana schools, two of which are in Acadiana, 2022 National Blue Ribbon Ribbon Schools.
theadvocate.com
Crumbl Cookies sets opening date for its first Lafayette location, secures spot for second one
Crumbl Cookies, a franchised bakery that sells a rotating variety of more than 120 specialty cookies, will open its first of two Lafayette locations later this month. Franchisees Jeff Vaccaro and Casey Field will open in the River Marketplace shopping center at 4409 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Suite 700, on Sept. 30, Vaccaro said.
KLFY.com
Jane St. in New Iberia closed for investigation
NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — According to a Facebook post made by New Iberia Police Department, Jane St. from Vine St. to Corinne St. will be closed for an unknown period of time due to an investigation. More information will be released as it becomes available.
Head-on crash involving motorcycle in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A motorcyclist involved in a head-on crash in Lafayette was hospitalized Friday in critical condition. According to Lafayette Police, the crash happened at the intersection of Eraste Landry and N. Bertrand Road around 6 p.m. Police said the motorcyclist was traveling westbound on Eraste Landry towards N. Bertrand Drive when the […]
Lafayette police chief finalist withdraws from consideration
One of the four finalists contending to become the City of Lafayette's next police chief has withdrawn from consideration, according to the Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG).
New Iberia man dead after ejected from 18-wheeler on I-49 in St. Landry Parish
A New Iberia man is dead after Louisiana State Police Troop I said his 18-wheeler went off the roadway along Interstate 49 near mile marker 30 in St. Landry Parish this morning, Sept. 16.
