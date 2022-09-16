Rice football takes on Houston in their final nonconference game of the season. How to watch, key stats, x-factor picks and more. Rice football scored one of the marquee upsets of Week 3, knocking off a Louisiana squad that entered the week with the nation’s longest winning streak. The win pushed Rice to 2-1 on the season at roughly the same time when crosstown rival Houston was falling to 1-2. The Cougars were blasted by Kansas at home, their second straight defeat following a double-overtime loss to Texas Tech. Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO