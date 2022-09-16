Read full article on original website
We have the return of 90 degree temperatures
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! We are starting the week off just right once again. No rain at all is expected in the forecast today. It will be great day to get out and enjoy plenty of sunshine. You will need to keep your water bottle handy though, high temperatures are near the lower 90s. Humidity is creeping back in the area, so it will feel pretty hot outside.
Sunshine and record heat are expected this week
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Temperatures are starting to heat up to make us believe that we are in summer again. We had a tease of fall last week but summer is coming back for one last punch. Clear and beautiful skies will continue in our area this week, but humidity will return in the middle of the week so that we will have feel like temperatures close to 100 degrees in some places. On Thursday we are expected to tie our record high temperature and could even break it with a high temperature of 99 degrees.
Summer coming back for one last punch
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -We had a little taste of fall earlier this week, but summer-like temperatures and humidity are coming back for one last punch. Temperatures will be sitting in the upper 80s and lower 90s for the rest of the day today and the next week as well. Clear skies and passing clouds will help us heat up and the return of the humidity won’t help as feels like temperatures will be in the upper 90s and lower 100s.
Mississippi Children’s Museum here in Meridian hosted its very own Science Saturday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Mississippi Children’s Museum in meridian hosted their own Science Saturday today where they were celebrating STEAM in conjunction with the Mississippi Science Festival. Science Saturday offered an inclusive environment for families to come out and meet with Mississippi’s leaders in steam and participate in educational and hands-on activities throughout the day.
No Good Morning Meridian Monday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - ABC News coverage of the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II will preempt Good Morning Meridian Monday, Sept. 19. The network will be live from 4 a.m. Central to approximately 11 a.m. Unless preempted by ABC, News 11 Midday will air Monday.
Tailgate: NE Lauderdale beats Forest on homecoming
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Northeast Lauderdale beats Forest 28-20 to improve to 3-1 on the season. It was a special day for the Trojans as it was homecoming. The homecoming court was driven in cars on the field and the softball team held a special tailgate as they get ready for the alumni game in Spring 2023.
Waynesboro gearing up for 3rd annual ‘Fellowship at the Fields’
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - The third annual Fellowship at the Fields is returning to Waynesboro Saturday. This year, the event will feature Mississippi native Todd Tilghman, Ryan Ellis and Cochran and Co. The event will begin at 2:30 p.m. with a concert to start at 5:00 p.m. at the Fields...
Mississippi-made movie to premiere at Meridian’s Temple Theatre
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -A movie about the death of explorer and politician Meriwether Lewis will make its regional premiere at the temple theatre Saturday and Sunday. The movie, mysterious circumstance the death of Meriwether Lewis, was written and directed by Mississippi native Clarke Richey and filmed in Tishomingo County. Its cast includes Philadelphia native Marcus Dupree and John Schneider, who starred as beau on the Dukes of Hazzard.
Bailey Haunted Firehouse set to return this month
BAILEY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Bailey Haunted Firehouse returns Friday, Sept. 30. The annual tradition has been a staple in the community for years, 14 to be exact. “We’ve got everything from playgrounds to tunnels. You just name it, it’s going to be happening,” Bailey Fire Chief Stanley Lucky said.
Meridian church hosts community health fair and blood drive
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - El Bethel Missionary Baptist Church hosted a community health fair and blood drive this Saturday. The health fair and blood drive was organized to honor a fellow church member and to remind the public to always keep their health a top priority. There were several different...
New manfacturing company coming to Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - A new business is coming to Neshoba County and is projected to bring several jobs to the area. Two manufacturing companies, New York Blower Company and Kiln Drying Systems and Components, will be investing 8.14 million dollars into renovating the former Richardson Molding Facility in Philadelphia.
Enid Lake, Mississippi, USA
Welcome to the ultimate guide to Enid Lake — things to do, where to stay, fun facts, history, stats and more. Let’s dive in!. Looking for Enid Lake cabins or other accommodations? Save time and use this interactive map to find, compare and book at the best rates. Or explore our comprehensive list of favorite travel partners.
WTOK founder honored by Miss. Association of Broadcasters
BILOXI, Miss. (WTOK) - One of the Meridian men who put WTOK-AM and WTOK-TV on the air was honored by the Mississippi Broadcasters Association this week. Robert F. Wright was inducted posthumously as an industry pioneer into the MAB Hall of Fame. Wright and his friend, William Crooks, Jr., put...
Mr. Marvin Paul Wolverton
SEBASTOPOL: Services for Mr. Marvin Paul Wolverton will be held 3 pm, Sunday, September 18, 2022 at Milling Funeral Home Chapel of Sebastopol with burial in the Gilmer’s Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be held 2 pm- 3pm service time at Milling Funeral Home of Sebastopol. Mr. Wolverton, 80, of...
Child, 2 adults critically injured in accident
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A child and two adults are in critical condition following a head-on collision Thursday morning in Lauderdale County. It happened just after 9:00 a.m. on Aycock Rd. in the Zero Community. The two cars collided in the 800 block. A one-year-old child, his mother and the woman driving the other car were all airlifted to area hospitals and eventually to Jackson.
Companies announce joint location in Neshoba County
Project represents corporate investment of approximately $8.14 million. The New Yorker Blower Company and Kiln Drying Systems & Components will be investing $8.14 million in Philadelphia to open a new facility and create 60 jobs. The two companies manufacture batch and continuous lumber drying kilns, wood waste heat plants and...
Company to create 60 direct jobs in Neshoba County
Two companies that make equipment to support the lumber industry are investing $8.14 million to open a facility here and will create 60 new jobs, officials announced Friday morning. The companies are The New York Blower Company, an industrial fan manufacturer, and Kiln Drying Solutions & Components, a company specializing...
Week 4 Football Friday scores
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A look at the high school football scores after week four. Enterprise beats Stringer 49-14. Pascagoula beats Wayne County 21-14. Choctaw Central beats Lake in overtime 12-6. Newton County Academy continues to stay undefeated beating Wilkinson County Christian Academy 56-37. Lamar picks up their first win...
Feds capture suspect wanted on capital murder charges in west Birmingham shooting in Mississippi
A Calera man wanted for capital murder in the fatal shooting last month of a 35-year-old man in west Birmingham was captured by federal agents in Mississippi, police said Wednesday. Xavier Lumpkin Jr., 31, of Calera, was taken into custody in Meridian, Miss., by U.S. Marshals on Sept. 8, Birmingham...
Marie Robertson Eckman
A memorial service celebrating the life of Marie Robertson Eckman will begin at 2:00 PM Monday, September 19, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Reverend Paul Raley officiating. A private family interment will be held at New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
