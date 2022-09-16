ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adel, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCCI.com

A popular Des Moines grocery store has officially closed

DES MOINES, Iowa — A popular Des Moines grocery store is closed for good. The Price Chopper on Merle Hay Road closed its doors on Sunday. The company said the location is no longer viable and the lease was expiring. Customers told KCCI they're sad to see the store...
DES MOINES, IA
104.5 KDAT

Swatting Incident at Iowa High School Puts Community on Edge

It's been a long, hard summer for residents of Uvalde, Texas where last May a school shooting killed 2 adults and 19 children. As that community continues to mourn those lost and search for answers, others are looking for ways to shore up their school security protocols so this doesn't happen to them. The last thing anyone needs is a prank-active shooting call, let alone a real one.
DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

Bobcat Sighting In West Des Moines

(West Des Moines, IA) -- There's another wildlife sighting in the Des Moines suburbs. Heads-up if you live in the area of 60th street and EP True Parkway in West Des Moines. There's a big bobcat that was seen and photographed on the bike trail in the area.. Rachel Port...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Adel, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Adel, IA
Government
WHO 13

Iowa Democrats express optimism at Polk County Steak Fry

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Polk County Steak Fry acts as an unofficial gauge for how Iowa’s Democratic Party is doing every year. This year, political candidates at the Steak Fry have hope that Democrats will perform well in the upcoming midterm elections. Hundreds of likely voters flocked to Water Works Park to hear from […]
POLK COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa's top Democrats flock to Des Moines for annual steak fry

DES MOINES, Iowa — Democratic candidate for governor Deidre DeJear spoke in front of the Polk County Democrats at their annual steak fry. As the home stretch toward the midterm election approaches DeJear talked about education and funding for public schools being her key issue. After Republicans won big...
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Post Office#Americans
KCCI.com

Police: Girl shot at party in Webster County

WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa — A shooting investigation is underway in Webster County after a girl was shot. It happened just after 11:30 Friday night, after reports of a large party off of 225th Street. The girl was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive. After several interviews,...
WEBSTER COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Motorcycle crash in Des Moines results in one death

DES MOINES, Iowa — A motorcycle accident on Saturday morning resulted in the death of one person. At approximately 10:26 a.m. the Des Moines Police Department and the Des Moines Fire Department responded to a report of a motorcycle crash in the 1400 block of E. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway. When first responders arrived […]
DES MOINES, IA
We Are Iowa

Local worker shares concerns ahead of possible rail strike

DES MOINES, Iowa — In an era of home delivery, it's easy to forget that nearly 30% of freight in the United States is carried by train. With a possible rail strike looming this week, railroad companies and union leaders must reach a deal on a new contract by Friday or else those goods won't have anyone to keep them moving.
DES MOINES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USPS
News Break
Politics
KCCI.com

DSM brewing company faces criticism over comments on homelessness downtown

DES MOINES, Iowa — A popular Des Moines brewing company is facing criticism over comments an owner made about homelessness at Monday's city council meeting. Co-owner of Exile Brewing Company, R.J. Tursi, wrote a statement released on the company's social media accounts on Thursday to clarify comments made by co-owner Amy Tursi, R.J. Tursi's mother, at a Des Moines city council meeting on Monday.
DES MOINES, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa church sues Texas church in federal court over ‘child predator’ claims

Iowa’s largest predominantly African American church is suing a Texas church for allegedly libelous claims about the marriage of a 63-year-old bishop to a woman in her late teens. The lawsuit pits Iowa’s Christ Apostolic Temple, and its leader, Bishop Dwight Reed, against Texas’ Kingdom Church and one of its leaders, Demetrius Sinegal. According to […] The post Iowa church sues Texas church in federal court over ‘child predator’ claims appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Ankeny officers, others host I-35 traffic enforcement project

ANKENY Iowa — There were quite a few law enforcement vehicles with flashing lights on I-35 in Ankeny on Friday. The occasion was the Ankeny Police Department’s special traffic enforcement project. The Iowa State Patrol, the Iowa DOT, Central Iowa Traffic Safety Task Force and the Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau, all joined forces to stop motorists […]
ANKENY, IA
KCCI.com

Baby's leg fractured, mom charged

ANKENY, Iowa — An Ankeny woman is charged after police said her 4-month-old daughter's leg was fractured. Twenty-three-year-old Cassandra Backer was charged with child endangerment. According to court records, on June 28, Backer told police her daughter was injured trying to roll over. Doctors who examined the child said...
ANKENY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Five Iowa Schools Make Blue Ribbon List

(Undated) — Five Iowa Schools have earned national Blue Ribbon status this year. All five schools were chosen based on overall academic performance on state assessments or national tests. They are Prairie Trail Elementary School, Ankeny; Glenwood – West Elementary School; Mount Ayr Elementary School; Van Meter High School, and Vinton-Shellsburg Middle School. They are among the 297 schools recognized nationwide.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Large amount of meth recovered after police chase in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police have arrested a man accused of leading officers on a wild chase across the metro. Police say they tried to pull over Thomas Davis early Saturday morning. He took off on a high speed chase across Des Moines, that went up to Ankeny, before ending near Evelyn K Davis Park.
DES MOINES, IA
We Are Iowa

We Are Iowa

Des Moines, IA
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Des Moines local news

 https://www.weareiowa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy