KCCI.com
A popular Des Moines grocery store has officially closed
DES MOINES, Iowa — A popular Des Moines grocery store is closed for good. The Price Chopper on Merle Hay Road closed its doors on Sunday. The company said the location is no longer viable and the lease was expiring. Customers told KCCI they're sad to see the store...
Swatting Incident at Iowa High School Puts Community on Edge
It's been a long, hard summer for residents of Uvalde, Texas where last May a school shooting killed 2 adults and 19 children. As that community continues to mourn those lost and search for answers, others are looking for ways to shore up their school security protocols so this doesn't happen to them. The last thing anyone needs is a prank-active shooting call, let alone a real one.
My Happy Place - Des Moines surprises a young boy battling cancer
ADEL, Iowa — In honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, Local 5 is highlighting a local organization giving back to local families who are doing their best to stay positive when given a negative diagnosis for their little one. My Happy Place - Des Moines offers bedroom makeovers for...
iheart.com
Bobcat Sighting In West Des Moines
(West Des Moines, IA) -- There's another wildlife sighting in the Des Moines suburbs. Heads-up if you live in the area of 60th street and EP True Parkway in West Des Moines. There's a big bobcat that was seen and photographed on the bike trail in the area.. Rachel Port...
Iowa Democrats express optimism at Polk County Steak Fry
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Polk County Steak Fry acts as an unofficial gauge for how Iowa’s Democratic Party is doing every year. This year, political candidates at the Steak Fry have hope that Democrats will perform well in the upcoming midterm elections. Hundreds of likely voters flocked to Water Works Park to hear from […]
KCCI.com
Street closure in Webster City due to risk of a building collapsing
DES MOINES, Iowa — Parts of 1st Street and Des Moines Street in Webster City are closed until further notice. The city says it's out of an abundance of caution, as a nearby building is at risk of collapsing. Officials are asking people to avoid the area.
Families alarmed by false active shooter call at Lincoln High School Thursday
DES MOINES, Iowa — Some Des Moines parents and students are shaken after an active shooter call at Lincoln High School Thursday. It turned out to be a hoax, and the Des Moines Police Department is investigating. Diane Faris, the parent of two students at Lincoln said she felt...
KCCI.com
Iowa's top Democrats flock to Des Moines for annual steak fry
DES MOINES, Iowa — Democratic candidate for governor Deidre DeJear spoke in front of the Polk County Democrats at their annual steak fry. As the home stretch toward the midterm election approaches DeJear talked about education and funding for public schools being her key issue. After Republicans won big...
KCCI.com
Police: Girl shot at party in Webster County
WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa — A shooting investigation is underway in Webster County after a girl was shot. It happened just after 11:30 Friday night, after reports of a large party off of 225th Street. The girl was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive. After several interviews,...
Motorcycle crash in Des Moines results in one death
DES MOINES, Iowa — A motorcycle accident on Saturday morning resulted in the death of one person. At approximately 10:26 a.m. the Des Moines Police Department and the Des Moines Fire Department responded to a report of a motorcycle crash in the 1400 block of E. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway. When first responders arrived […]
GoFundMe Donations Up in the Air After Teen Ordered to Pay $150,000 to Accused Rapist's Family
A GoFundMe page has collected over $325,000 for an Iowa teen who has to pay restitution to her rapist's family after she pled guilty to stabbing him to death.
Local worker shares concerns ahead of possible rail strike
DES MOINES, Iowa — In an era of home delivery, it's easy to forget that nearly 30% of freight in the United States is carried by train. With a possible rail strike looming this week, railroad companies and union leaders must reach a deal on a new contract by Friday or else those goods won't have anyone to keep them moving.
KCCI.com
DSM brewing company faces criticism over comments on homelessness downtown
DES MOINES, Iowa — A popular Des Moines brewing company is facing criticism over comments an owner made about homelessness at Monday's city council meeting. Co-owner of Exile Brewing Company, R.J. Tursi, wrote a statement released on the company's social media accounts on Thursday to clarify comments made by co-owner Amy Tursi, R.J. Tursi's mother, at a Des Moines city council meeting on Monday.
KCCI.com
Iowa family speaks out about brain disease after loved one was shot and killed by police
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — InSeptember 2020, Scott Heisler was shot and killed by police in West Des Moines. But it wasn't until after he died that his family found out he had been struggling with Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE), a degenerative brain disease their loved one was diagnosed with after his death.
Iowa church sues Texas church in federal court over ‘child predator’ claims
Iowa’s largest predominantly African American church is suing a Texas church for allegedly libelous claims about the marriage of a 63-year-old bishop to a woman in her late teens. The lawsuit pits Iowa’s Christ Apostolic Temple, and its leader, Bishop Dwight Reed, against Texas’ Kingdom Church and one of its leaders, Demetrius Sinegal. According to […] The post Iowa church sues Texas church in federal court over ‘child predator’ claims appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Ankeny officers, others host I-35 traffic enforcement project
ANKENY Iowa — There were quite a few law enforcement vehicles with flashing lights on I-35 in Ankeny on Friday. The occasion was the Ankeny Police Department’s special traffic enforcement project. The Iowa State Patrol, the Iowa DOT, Central Iowa Traffic Safety Task Force and the Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau, all joined forces to stop motorists […]
KCCI.com
Baby's leg fractured, mom charged
ANKENY, Iowa — An Ankeny woman is charged after police said her 4-month-old daughter's leg was fractured. Twenty-three-year-old Cassandra Backer was charged with child endangerment. According to court records, on June 28, Backer told police her daughter was injured trying to roll over. Doctors who examined the child said...
Five Iowa Schools Make Blue Ribbon List
(Undated) — Five Iowa Schools have earned national Blue Ribbon status this year. All five schools were chosen based on overall academic performance on state assessments or national tests. They are Prairie Trail Elementary School, Ankeny; Glenwood – West Elementary School; Mount Ayr Elementary School; Van Meter High School, and Vinton-Shellsburg Middle School. They are among the 297 schools recognized nationwide.
‘Reapers’ land at Iowa Air Guard base for first time
DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) - For more than eight decades, the Iowa Air National Guard base in Des Moines has assisted in war efforts. While the aircraft they fly has changed over the years, their mission has not.
KCCI.com
Large amount of meth recovered after police chase in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police have arrested a man accused of leading officers on a wild chase across the metro. Police say they tried to pull over Thomas Davis early Saturday morning. He took off on a high speed chase across Des Moines, that went up to Ankeny, before ending near Evelyn K Davis Park.
