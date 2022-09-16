Thousands gather to pay respects as second fallen Cobb deputy laid to rest

DALLAS, Ga. — Deputy Marshall Samual Ervin Jr., the second of two Cobb County deputies shot and killed in the line of duty last week, has been laid to rest.

Ervin and Deputy Jonathan Koleski were gunned down on September 8 as they tried executing an arrest warrant in Marietta.

On Thursday, hundreds of people lined the streets and hundreds more formed a processional as Ervin’s body was escorted from the memorial service at West Ridge Church in Dallas, Georgia.

2,000 people, including Governor Brian Kemp, came to pay their respects to the husband and father of two who was described as a man who devoted his life to his family and his community.

Speakers said he loved spending time with his family, fishing, and playing his guitar. They also say he was a man who took pride in his job.

“He kept frisbees and toys in his patrol car to give to the kids. He always was ready to lend a helping hand, to find a way to make others lighten their load,” Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens said during the funeral.

Deputy Ervin joined the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office in 2012.

During the funeral, Sheriff Owens and one of his lieutenants described just how much Ervin meant to their team.

“Please understand, this loss is impacting us in ways I can’t comprehend right now,” a Cobb County lieutenant said.

While Ervin’s wife could not speak at her husband’s funeral, her words were still present as a letter she wrote for the service was read to the crowd.

Dallas Highway was shut down for miles on Thursday afternoon for the community who gathered to show their support for Ervin and Koleski’s families.

Lee Huey was among the crowds for both deputies’ processionals.

“My sister-in-law knew [Ervin] personally. She works at the courthouse. She knew him and loved him, what an amazing guy,” Huey said. “Let the family know that I’m just one of the hundreds of people that are here to support them from the community.”

Cindy Anderson said when she woke up in the middle of the night and heard the news, she went straight to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and raised a flag to show her support despite just having back surgery.

“I wanted them to know that at least at 1 in the morning, somebody supported them, and I was happy to do it,” Anderson said as she began getting emotional. “Excuse me, I just feel like I need to do what I can do, and this is all I can do.”

Ervin’s niece, Brittney Cooper Graves, says the family is not ready to speak publicly, but released a statement:

“We love and miss Marshall so much. He was such a great person, and we are all heartbroken. Please keep his wife and children along with the rest of the family in your prayers. Thank you so much.”

Deputy Ervin will be cremated at the Mays Ward Dobbins Funeral Home.

Ervin’s favorite fishing pond has been renamed “Marshall’s Pond” in his honor.

The Cobb County Sheriff’s office issued a warning after receiving reports of scammers attempting to steal online donations.

In a tweet, the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office wrote:

“We are receiving reports of scammers attempting to take advantage of this terrible situation. The Cobb County Sheriff’s foundation is our official site to receive donations for the families.”

WSB Consumer Advisor Clark Howard says it’s not uncommon for criminals to take advantage of a tragedy of this magnitude.

“Unfortunately, if you end up giving money to crooks, it’s almost impossible to reclaim that money,” Howard said. “The one exception is if you donated by credit card and later find out you didn’t give to the real purpose or organization you intended. You may well be successful disputing that charge.”

Money raised by the Cobb County Sheriff’s foundation will be split between both families equally. If you’d like to donate to the victims’ families, CLICK HERE.

