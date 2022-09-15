Read full article on original website
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Are Parents to 3 Girls! Meet the Sisters
On Sept. 15, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds revealed they're expecting baby number four! While the couple are a pretty private celebrity family, we have gotten a glimpse of their gorgeous girls; and every so often, Lively or Reynolds will speak about their parenting experiences. Back in December 2019, Reynolds...
Blake Lively Wore a Sheer Minidress to Reveal She's Pregnant With Baby No. 4
Blake Lively certainly knows how to make an announcement. The actor revealed she was pregnant and expecting her fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds on the red carpet on Thursday, September 15 at Forbes's Women in Power Summit in New York City. The 35-year-old, who celebrated her birthday at Disneyland...
Blake Lively Is Pregnant and Taylor Swift Is Dropping an Album — Coincidence? We Think Not
Green Lantern actors Blake Lively and Ryan Reynold’s love story is straight out of a rom-com. On Thursday, Sept. 15, the two revealed that they're stepping into a new chapter. At the 10th Annual Forbes Power Woman’s Summit, the actress debuted her baby bump, confirming that she and her husband are expecting baby number four.
Harry Styles Is Reportedly Staying Far Away From Jason Sudeikis & Olivia Wilde's Custody Drama
The ongoing battle between Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis puts Harry Styles in awkward position. While there may have been a few incidents, including that uncomfortable serving of child custody papers in a public forum, that might have pissed him off – the “As It Was” singer is reportedly taking a very neutral stance in the situation. Instead of reaching out to Sudeikis, Styles has apparently decided to focus on his blossoming partnership with the Booksmart director. A source told Us Weekly that the 28-year-old singer “doesn’t feel it’s his place to” meddle in Wilde’s former relationship and the custody of...
Jennifer Lopez Shares First Photo of Wedding Look From Her and Ben Affleck's Georgia Ceremony
Jennifer Lopez shared a glimpse of her seemingly glamorous wedding look from her Georgia wedding to Ben Affleck. The newlywed hasn't revealed her full dress yet, but she posted a teaser to her Instagram on Tuesday, which sent fans to her On the JLo newsletter, where the details will soon be shared. In the closeup, Lopez's face is covered in a sheer, tulle veil, and she's wearing a collared white dress -- previously revealed to be a one-of-a-kind Ralph Lauren design -- underneath.
Pregnant Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Are ‘Hoping for a Boy’ With Baby No. 4: They ‘Love Being Parents’
Image Press/Shutterstock Fingers crossed! After welcoming three girls, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have their sights set on a son as they prepare for baby No. 4. “They are hoping for a boy this time around,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “But, of course, they just want a healthy baby, no matter the gender.” […]
Jennifer Lopez shares more details about wedding to Ben Affleck: 'That night really was heaven'
Jennifer Lopez shared more details about her and Ben Affleck's wedding ceremony in Georgia last month in her On The JLo newsletter Thursday. Lopez, 53, revealed that she surprised Affleck, 50, with a performance by recording artist Marc Cohn, who sang the couple down the aisle with "the perfect wedding love song," Cohn's "True Companion."
Jason Sudeikis’ Rare Quotes About Fatherhood While Coparenting With Ex Olivia Wilde: ‘Being Present Is a Good Quality’
His greatest role! Over the years, Jason Sudeikis has offered glimpses at his life as a father of two kids. The former Saturday Night Live cast member expanded his family when then-fiancée Olivia Wilde welcomed their son, Otis, in April 2014. The actress later gave birth to their daughter, Daisy, in October 2016.
