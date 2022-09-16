ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 8

We the People
3d ago

The uptick in crime in STL knows no bounds. It’s too scary to go there.

Reply(1)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Crime & Safety
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
5 On Your Side

Man shot Saturday night outside Forest Park, police say

ST. LOUIS — As hundreds of people gathered early Saturday evening for the Great Forest Park Balloon Race in St. Louis, a 30-year-old man was shot nearby, police said. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said officers working a race detail at the intersection of Kingshighway Boulevard and Hospital Drive saw a man driving a blue Chevrolet Suburban fire shots at a white Honda sedan shortly after 6 p.m.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Guns#Violent Crime#Louis#Community#The Great Grizzly Bear#Slmpd
5 On Your Side

Shooting on Grimshaw leaves 2 men injured

ST. LOUIS — A shooting Friday afternoon, Sept. 16 on Grimshaw Avenue left two men injured, according to the North County police co-op. The shooting happened at about 4:15 p.m. Friday on the 6000 block of Grimshaw Avenue. Police said two men in their 20s were shot and the shooter fled the scene in a black truck.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Police investigate after man was shot, killed in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating after a man was shot in a St. Louis City neighborhood late Saturday night. The shooting happened in the 4700 block of Leduc Street at around 11:41 p.m. Police said the man was shot in the head and the neck and was unconscious and not breathing on the front steps of a home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KMOV

Man charged in connection with dispensary burglary

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office alleges 22-year-old Marvin Bailey Jr. burglarized a cannabis dispensary store. A probable cause statement claims Bailey broke into Bloc Dispensary on Smizer Station Road near Valley Park around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday with the help of others. Police said hundreds of pieces of store property were stolen.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
advantagenews.com

Charges issued in Alton shooting

Alton police believe they have identified the shooter in Monday’s gun incident on Ridge Street at Quincy Court. Charges of Aggravated Battery with a Firearm and Unlawful Possession of Weapons by a Felon have been filed against 25-year-old Anthony N. Keltz of St. Louis. Keltz is not currently in...
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Jerseyville man jailed following gun incident

A Jerseyville man is jailed on a $20,000 bond after allegedly firing several shots at another man Thursday night. 60-year-old Walter E. Law was arrested on a four-wheeler after a brief search of a rural area near Costello Road on Illinois Route 16. Law is charged with Reckless Discharge of a Firearm.
JERSEYVILLE, IL
5 On Your Side

Man shot inside Soulard bar overnight

ST. LOUIS — A man in his 20s was shot several times inside a bar in Soulard early Thursday morning. The shooting happened shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday at Henry's in Soulard, a bar located at 825 Allen Ave. St. Louis police Lt. Matthew Karnowski told 5 On Your...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

St Louis, MS
41K+
Followers
14K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis local news

 https://www.ksdk.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy