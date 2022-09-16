Read full article on original website
We the People
3d ago
The uptick in crime in STL knows no bounds. It’s too scary to go there.
Go Cardinals! History of the St. Louis CardinalsTerry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
Best Places to Eat in St. Louis (Opinion)Terry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
Update: Plans For Golden Corral Closings in 2022Joel EisenbergAlton, IL
Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is close to achieving an MLB milestone that will likely never be repeatedJalyn SmootSaint Louis, MO
Alton Fire Department Battle Two Structure Fires Thursday NightMetro East Star Online NewspaperAlton, IL
Gary Muehlberg, 73, Charged in 'Package Killer' Murders in 1990 St. Louis
Serial killer tortured sex workers, left their corpses in crude packages along local interstates
Couple charged in accidental shooting death of 1-year-old boy
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis prosecutors on Friday charged two people in the accidental shooting death of a 1-year-old boy in late August. Alea Little, 24, and Donnell Straughter, 30, each were charged with one count of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, a felony. Little, who lives...
Teen shot while eating pizza in south St. Louis
An Investigation is underway after a 13-year-old was shot Saturday in south St. Louis.
St. Louis couple charged after toddler shoots himself
A Missouri couple has been charged with child endangerment after a 21-month-old St. Louis boy found a gun that had been left down on a television stand and fatally shot himself in the head.
Man fatally shot in St. Louis' Kingsway East neighborhood
ST. LOUIS — A man was found dead outside a home late Saturday night in the Kingsway East neighborhood on the city's north side. St. Louis police responded were responding to a call for a shooting at about 11:40 p.m. when they found a 56-year-old man on the front steps of a home in the 4700 block of Leduc Street.
Man shot Saturday night outside Forest Park, police say
ST. LOUIS — As hundreds of people gathered early Saturday evening for the Great Forest Park Balloon Race in St. Louis, a 30-year-old man was shot nearby, police said. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said officers working a race detail at the intersection of Kingshighway Boulevard and Hospital Drive saw a man driving a blue Chevrolet Suburban fire shots at a white Honda sedan shortly after 6 p.m.
56-year-old man shot and killed in St. Louis City
St. Louis Police responded to a call for a shooting late Saturday night.
labortribune.com
Laborers 42 offers additional $15,000 reward to bring killers of member to justice
CrimeStoppers initially posted $15,000 reward; Local 42 boosted that to $30,000. In an effort to find the killers of union brother, Damion Baker, Laborers Local 42 is doubling the reward money for information that will help bring the killers to justice, Local 42 Business Manager Brandon Flinn announced. The union...
St. Louis police: 13-year-old boy shot while eating pizza
ST. LOUIS — A 13-year-old boy was shot while eating pizza Saturday night, St. Louis police said. The boy was in the 1000 block of Hickory Street in the city's LaSalle Park neighborhood, south of downtown, when he was shot in the leg shortly before 11 p.m. Police said...
Shooting on Grimshaw leaves 2 men injured
ST. LOUIS — A shooting Friday afternoon, Sept. 16 on Grimshaw Avenue left two men injured, according to the North County police co-op. The shooting happened at about 4:15 p.m. Friday on the 6000 block of Grimshaw Avenue. Police said two men in their 20s were shot and the shooter fled the scene in a black truck.
Surveillance video of a deadly officer involved shooting in St. Louis shown to reporters
During a news briefing by the St. Louis Department of Public Safety on Friday afternoon, St. Louis reporters were given the opportunity to view surveillance video of an officer involved shooting that resulted in the death of 16-year-old Darryl Ross on September 11.
KMOV
Police investigate after man was shot, killed in St. Louis City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating after a man was shot in a St. Louis City neighborhood late Saturday night. The shooting happened in the 4700 block of Leduc Street at around 11:41 p.m. Police said the man was shot in the head and the neck and was unconscious and not breathing on the front steps of a home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
KMOV
Man charged in connection with dispensary burglary
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office alleges 22-year-old Marvin Bailey Jr. burglarized a cannabis dispensary store. A probable cause statement claims Bailey broke into Bloc Dispensary on Smizer Station Road near Valley Park around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday with the help of others. Police said hundreds of pieces of store property were stolen.
Police looking for suspects in Home Depot robbery
These subjects are wanted for a robbery at a Home Depot on Aug. 25, at 3202 S. Kingshighway.
KSDK
22-year-old is arrested in connection to Valley Park dispensary break-in
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man was charged with first-degree burglary Friday in connection with a break-in at a St. Louis County marijuana dispensary earlier this week. Marvin Bailey Jr., a 22-year-old St. Louis County man, was charged Friday and is being held on a $50,000 bond. St....
advantagenews.com
Charges issued in Alton shooting
Alton police believe they have identified the shooter in Monday’s gun incident on Ridge Street at Quincy Court. Charges of Aggravated Battery with a Firearm and Unlawful Possession of Weapons by a Felon have been filed against 25-year-old Anthony N. Keltz of St. Louis. Keltz is not currently in...
myleaderpaper.com
Pacific man arrested in Eureka for allegedly tampering with cars, possessing meth
A 35-year-old Pacific man was arrested for reportedly trying to get into cars at Eureka Auto Collision Center. He also allegedly was found with a substance believed to be methamphetamine, Eureka Police reported. At about 2:40 a.m. Aug. 26, an officer allegedly saw the man lift at least two door...
advantagenews.com
Jerseyville man jailed following gun incident
A Jerseyville man is jailed on a $20,000 bond after allegedly firing several shots at another man Thursday night. 60-year-old Walter E. Law was arrested on a four-wheeler after a brief search of a rural area near Costello Road on Illinois Route 16. Law is charged with Reckless Discharge of a Firearm.
Man shot inside Soulard bar overnight
ST. LOUIS — A man in his 20s was shot several times inside a bar in Soulard early Thursday morning. The shooting happened shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday at Henry's in Soulard, a bar located at 825 Allen Ave. St. Louis police Lt. Matthew Karnowski told 5 On Your...
KSDK
Community speaks out after overnight shooting in Soulard
The victim was shot just before 1 a.m. at Henry's in Soulard. Police are still investigating.
