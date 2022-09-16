ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roswell, GA

Mystery surrounds attack at popular walking trail that left new father on ventilator

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GxJkB_0hxNhV2u00

ROSWELL, Ga. — Police say someone attacked a new father at a popular Roswell walking trail Tuesday night, leaving him with such bad injuries that he’s currently on a ventilator.

40-year-old Matt Donald was found lying in a pool of blood around 9 p.m. Tuesday night at Roswell Area Park off Woodstock Road.

Police and Donald’s family said that by the severity of his injuries, they don’t think he just fell, but was jumped.

“Looks like he was hit with rocks, and lots of rocks in this area,” Dean Donald said. “He got lacerations here pretty deep that they sewed up yesterday.”

Dean Donald said his son responded to his text around 8:47 p.m. Tuesday night.

“I said, ‘I love you.’ And he said, ‘I love you too.’ And that was the last time I heard from him,” Dean Donald said.

Minutes later, another walker spotted Matt Donald on the ground right where the trail exits into a large parking area near the sports fields.

Dean Donald said whoever attacked his son didn’t try to steal anything, but there was one strange clue: where his distinctive red Nike running shoes were found.

“We thought maybe it was the shoes he was being attacked about,” Dean Donald said. “When they found him, the shoes were off of him and placed neatly beside him.”

Dean Donald said the attackers didn’t take his son’s identification or cellphone.

Dean Donald said his son is an avid walker, a huge Braves fan, and a new father to a 7-month-old son. He said his son was friendly and outgoing and has no enemies.

People who use the trails on a regular basis said the idea of a random attack in the area is shocking.

“I’ve definitely never heard about this before, and I’ve been here over a decade, in the neighborhood, walking every day pretty much,” one walker said. “Everyone thought this was a safe place.”

Police have not been able to interview Matt Donald yet because he remains on a ventilator and can’t speak. His family said that thankfully, he is expected to recover.

Police said they do have a witness who may have seen a few cars leaving the parking lot during that time. Anyone who was at the park around 8 or 9 p.m. Tuesday is asked to contact police.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roswell, GA
Roswell, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Woodstock, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
fox5atlanta.com

Missing teen: Clayton County police searching for Ellenwood girl

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Clayton County Police Department is issuing a Mattie's Call for a missing teen from Ellenwood. Officers say 16-year-old Liliana Romero left her home on the 3000 block of Grant Road on Sept. 16 and never returned. Police say Romero is diagnosed with depression and anxiety....
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attackers#Braves#Violent Crime#Nike
fox5atlanta.com

Shooting victim dumped at Grady Hospital, officers say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating an early morning shooting that sent a victim to the hospital. Officers say they were called to Grady Hospital on Sunday morning where an victim suffering from a gunshot wound was dropped off by a ‘private vehicle’. The victim was said to...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

New father found beaten along Roswell trail remains in ICU

ROSWELL, Ga. - A Roswell father remains in the ICU for a second night Thursday after being found unconscious and badly beaten along a trail at Roswell Area Park. Matthew Donald is an avid hiker. Despite being a new father, the 40-year-old still finds time in the morning and in the evening to get his 20,000 steps in each day. So, it wasn't unusual he was at the park on Tuesday evening. His father, Dean Donald, says his son has been known to wear through a good pair of shoes quickly.
ROSWELL, GA
11Alive

19-year-old man shot dead in Stockbridge neighborhood, police say

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — A 19-year-old man is dead after he was shot in a Stockbridge neighborhood Saturday afternoon, according to Stockbridge Police Captain Ron Momon. The shooting occurred just after 4:30 p.m. in the Monarch Village subdivision at the cross streets of Brookwater Drive and Monarch Village Way, authorities told 11Alive. Stockbridge Police said in a statement that the teen was found dead in the roadway upon arriving to the scene.
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS 46

Man found with severe head trauma in Roswell park

School investigates student sharing 'gummies' in DeKalb County. Neighbors memorialize Cobb County deputies killed in the line of duty. Neighbors memorialize Cobb County deputies killed in the line of duty. Mourners pay final respects to Queen Elizabeth. Updated: 11 hours ago. Mourners pay final respects to Queen Elizabeth.
ROSWELL, GA
CBS 46

2 of 3 dogs stolen from PAWS Atlanta found safe, 1 remains missing

DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - Two of three dogs taken last week from PAWS Atlanta after an overnight break-in has been found safe. PAWS Atlanta tweeted that Violet, one of the missing pit bull puppies, was spotted by a man who was out walking his dog on Sunday. They say Violet was tied to a telephone pole wearing a leash and harness when the man found her.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

Gridlock Guy: Rush hour carnage happens when fast meets slow

Patterns can certainly happen by chance. More often than not, however, there is an explanation for a repeating event sequence. A double dose of seat time in the WSB Skycopter, while subbing for the vacationing Smilin’ Mark McKay, made me keenly aware of a traffic pattern that no one wanted to see.
DUNWOODY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police investigating after man grazed by bullet in NW Atlanta

ATLANTA - Investigators are working to learn what led up to a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Saturday morning. According to Atlanta police, officers were called around 9:30 a.m. to the 200 block of Fairburn Road regarding a person shot. At the scene, police found an adult male who they say appeared to have been grazed by a bullet. That person was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
45K+
Followers
93K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy